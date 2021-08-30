npm install -g jwt-cli
jwt is an npm CLI program for decoding JSON Web Tokens (JWT) and the Unix timestamps within their bowels.
There are two ways to parse a jwt. Copy the jwt to your clipboard and pipe it into the
jwt command, or paste it as an argument.
pbpaste | jwt
jwt {the-jwt-string} --secret={optional-signing-secret}
$ jwt eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJodHRwOlwvXC9leGFtcGxlLm9yZyIsImF1ZCI6Imh0dHA6XC9cL2V4YW1wbGUuY29tIiwiaWF0IjoxMzU2OTk5NTI0LCJuYmYiOjEzNTcwMDAwMDAsImV4cCI6MTQwNzAxOTYyOSwianRpIjoiaWQxMjM0NTYiLCJ0eXAiOiJodHRwczpcL1wvZXhhbXBsZS5jb21cL3JlZ2lzdGVyIiwidGVzdC10eXBlIjoiZm9vIn0.UGLFIRACaHpGGIDEEv-4IIdLfCGXT62X1vYx7keNMyc
✻ Header
{
"typ": "JWT",
"alg": "HS256"
}
✻ Payload
{
"iss": "http://example.org",
"aud": "http://example.com",
"iat": 1356999524,
"nbf": 1357000000,
"exp": 1407019629,
"jti": "id123456",
"typ": "https://example.com/register",
"test-type": "foo"
}
iat: 1356999524 Mon Dec 31 2012 19:18:44 GMT-0500 (EST)
nbf: 1357000000 Mon Dec 31 2012 19:26:40 GMT-0500 (EST)
exp: 1407019629 Sat Aug 02 2014 18:47:09 GMT-0400 (EDT)
✻ Signature UGLFIRACaHpGGIDEEv-4IIdLfCGXT62X1vYx7keNMyc