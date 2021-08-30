openbase logo
jc

jwt-cli

by Troy Harvey
1.3.1

An npm package for decoding JSON Web Tokens (JWT)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jwt-cli

npm (tag) npm

npm install -g jwt-cli

What is this?

jwt is an npm CLI program for decoding JSON Web Tokens (JWT) and the Unix timestamps within their bowels.

Usage

There are two ways to parse a jwt. Copy the jwt to your clipboard and pipe it into the jwt command, or paste it as an argument.

  1. pbpaste | jwt
  2. jwt {the-jwt-string} --secret={optional-signing-secret}
$ jwt eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJodHRwOlwvXC9leGFtcGxlLm9yZyIsImF1ZCI6Imh0dHA6XC9cL2V4YW1wbGUuY29tIiwiaWF0IjoxMzU2OTk5NTI0LCJuYmYiOjEzNTcwMDAwMDAsImV4cCI6MTQwNzAxOTYyOSwianRpIjoiaWQxMjM0NTYiLCJ0eXAiOiJodHRwczpcL1wvZXhhbXBsZS5jb21cL3JlZ2lzdGVyIiwidGVzdC10eXBlIjoiZm9vIn0.UGLFIRACaHpGGIDEEv-4IIdLfCGXT62X1vYx7keNMyc

✻ Header
{
  "typ": "JWT",
  "alg": "HS256"
}

✻ Payload
{
  "iss": "http://example.org",
  "aud": "http://example.com",
  "iat": 1356999524,
  "nbf": 1357000000,
  "exp": 1407019629,
  "jti": "id123456",
  "typ": "https://example.com/register",
  "test-type": "foo"
}
   iat: 1356999524 Mon Dec 31 2012 19:18:44 GMT-0500 (EST)
   nbf: 1357000000 Mon Dec 31 2012 19:26:40 GMT-0500 (EST)
   exp: 1407019629 Sat Aug 02 2014 18:47:09 GMT-0400 (EDT)

✻ Signature UGLFIRACaHpGGIDEEv-4IIdLfCGXT62X1vYx7keNMyc

