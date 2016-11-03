Extremely lightweight and tested universal refresh token scheduler. Ensures access tokens are always refreshed in advance of their expiration automatically and integrates with any third party api / persistence architecture.
npm i -S jwt-autorefresh
import autorefresh from 'jwt-autorefresh'
import { onAuthorize, onDeauthorize } from './events'
/** Function that returns a promise which will resolve to a simple jwt access_token (you handle the persistence mechanism) */
const refresh = () => {
const init = { method: 'POST'
, headers: { 'Content-Type': `application/x-www-form-urlencoded` }
, body: `refresh_token=${localStorage.refresh_token}&grant_type=refresh_token`
}
return fetch('/oauth/token', init)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(({ token_type, access_token, expires_in, refresh_token }) => {
localStorage.access_token = access_token
localStorage.refresh_token = refresh_token
return access_token
})
}
/** You supply a leadSeconds number or function that generates a number of seconds that the refresh should occur prior to the access token expiring */
const leadSeconds = () => {
/** Generate random additional seconds (up to 30 in this case) to append to the lead time to ensure multiple clients dont schedule simultaneous refresh */
const jitter = Math.floor(Math.random() * 30)
/** Schedule autorefresh to occur 60 to 90 seconds prior to token expiration */
return 60 + jitter
}
let start = autorefresh({ refresh, leadSeconds })
let cancel = () => {}
onAuthorize(access_token => {
cancel()
cancel = start(access_token)
})
onDeauthorize(() => cancel())