Node client for interfacing with the JW Platform management API.
Note that this is not developed for client side use, as it requires your API Key and Secret. For your own security, please restrict usage to server side applications.
Install the package with:
yarn add jwplatform
const JWPlatformAPI = require('jwplatform');
const jwApi = new JWPlatformAPI({ apiKey: 'INSERT API KEY', apiSecret: 'INSERT API SECRET'});
jwApi.videos.show({ video_key: 'INSERT VIDEO KEY' }).then((response) => {
// handle response data
});
The JWPlatform library contains a single method for using the
single upload method.
const JWPlatformAPI = require('jwplatform');
const jwApi = new JWPlatformAPI({ apiKey: 'INSERT API KEY', apiSecret: 'INSERT API SECRET'});
jwApi.upload({ videoOptions }, '/path/to/file')
To run a demo of this client, run the following command:
API_KEY='INSERT API KEY' \
API_SECRET='INSERT API SECRET' \
// Different routes will need different ID's. Refer to documentation for required fields.
VIDEO_KEY='INSERT VIDEO ID' \
// i.e. videos/list or videos/conversions/list
DEMO = '{RESOURCE}/{ACTION}'
make demo
Note that only LIST and SHOW actions are available.
All API methods documentated on the API are available in this client. Please refer here.
The JW Platform client is tested using
chai and
mocha. To run the test suite, run the command
yarn test.
Coverage reports are available through Istanbul.js, and can be accessed by running
yarn coverage.
This repository is lintned using ESLint and Prettier. Two commands are available for linting:
yarn lint: lints projects, without fixing any issues
yarn lint --fix: runs and fixes lint issues
This code is provided under the Apache 2.0 License.