JW Platform API

Node client for interfacing with the JW Platform management API.

Note that this is not developed for client side use, as it requires your API Key and Secret. For your own security, please restrict usage to server side applications.

Install

Install the package with:

yarn add jwplatform

Example Usage

const JWPlatformAPI = require('jwplatform'); const jwApi = new JWPlatformAPI({ apiKey: 'INSERT API KEY', apiSecret: 'INSERT API SECRET'}); jwApi.videos.show({ video_key: 'INSERT VIDEO KEY' }).then((response) => { // handle response data });

Upload

The JWPlatform library contains a single method for using the single upload method.

const JWPlatformAPI = require('jwplatform'); const jwApi = new JWPlatformAPI({ apiKey: 'INSERT API KEY', apiSecret: 'INSERT API SECRET'}); jwApi.upload({ videoOptions }, '/path/to/file')

Demo

To run a demo of this client, run the following command:

API_KEY= 'INSERT API KEY' \ API_SECRET= 'INSERT API SECRET' \ // Different routes will need different ID 's. Refer to documentation for required fields. VIDEO_KEY=' INSERT VIDEO ID ' \ // i.e. videos/list or videos/conversions/list DEMO = ' {RESOURCE}/{ACTION} ' make demo

Note that only LIST and SHOW actions are available.

Supported Operations

All API methods documentated on the API are available in this client. Please refer here.

Testing

The JW Platform client is tested using chai and mocha . To run the test suite, run the command yarn test .

Coverage reports are available through Istanbul.js, and can be accessed by running yarn coverage .

Linting

This repository is lintned using ESLint and Prettier. Two commands are available for linting:

yarn lint : lints projects, without fixing any issues

: lints projects, without fixing any issues yarn lint --fix : runs and fixes lint issues

License

This code is provided under the Apache 2.0 License.