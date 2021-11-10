Struggling with modals, lightboxes or loading bars in React? React-portal creates a new top-level React tree and injects its children into it. That's necessary for proper styling (especially positioning).

Features

uses React v16 and its official API for creating portals

has a fallback for React v15

transports its children into a new React Portal which is appended by default to document.body

can target user specified DOM element

supports server-side rendering

supports returning arrays (no wrapper divs needed)

<Portal /> and <PortalWithState /> so there is no compromise between flexibility and convenience

doesn't produce any DOM mess

provides close on ESC and close on outside mouse click out of the box

and out of the box no dependencies, minimalistic

Installation

yarn add react react-dom react-portal

Usage

Portal

import { Portal } from 'react-portal' ; < Portal > This text is portaled at the end of document.body! </ Portal > < Portal node = {document && document.getElementById (' san-francisco ')}> This text is portaled into San Francisco! </ Portal >

That's it! Do you want to toggle portal? It's a plain React component, so you can simply do:

{isOpen && < Portal > Sometimes portaled? </ Portal > }

This gives you absolute flexibility and control and I would recommend you to use it as a basic building block for your components like modals or notifications. This code also works with server-side rendering. If you think about just using official ReactDOM.createPortal() , you would have to check for existence of DOM environment.

React-portal used to come packed with some extra goodies because sometimes you are ok with giving up some flexibility for convenience. For that case, V4 introduces another component that handles its own state for you:

PortalWithState

import { PortalWithState } from 'react-portal' ; < PortalWithState closeOnOutsideClick closeOnEsc > {({ openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, portal }) => ( < React.Fragment > < button onClick = {openPortal} > Open Portal </ button > {portal( < p > This is more advanced Portal. It handles its own state.{' '} < button onClick = {closePortal} > Close me! </ button > , hit ESC or click outside of me. </ p > )} </ React.Fragment > )} </ PortalWithState >

Don't let this example intimidate you! PortalWithState expects one child, a function. This function gets a few parameters (mostly functions) and returns a React component.

There are 4 optional parameters:

openPortal - function that you can call to open the portal

- function that you can call to open the portal closePortal - function that you can call to close the portal

- function that you can call to close the portal portal - the part of component that should be portaled needs to be wrapped by this function

- the part of component that should be portaled needs to be wrapped by this function isOpen - boolean, tells you if portal is open/closed

<PortalWithState /> accepts this optional props:

node - same as <Portal> , you can target a custom DOM element

- same as , you can target a custom DOM element closeOnOutsideClick - boolean, portal closes when you click outside of it

- boolean, portal closes when you click outside of it closeOnEsc - boolean, portal closes when the ESC key is hit

- boolean, portal closes when the ESC key is hit defaultOpen - boolean, the starting state of portal is being open

- boolean, the starting state of portal is being open onOpen - function, will get triggered after portal is open

- function, will get triggered after portal is open onClose - function, will get triggered after portal is closed

Also notice, that the example returns a Fragment since React 16.2 supports it! You can also return:

an array - available from React v16, remember to add key attribute

attribute regular component - the example would be wrapped by a div, not a fragment

If you start running into limits of <PortalWithState /> (complex animations), you probably want to use <Portal /> instead and build a component tailored to your specific taste.

Run Examples

git clone https://github.com/tajo/react-portal cd react-portal yarn install yarn build:examples open examples/index.html

Contributions Welcome!

git clone https://github.com/tajo/react-portal cd react-portal yarn install yarn build:examples --watch open examples/index.html

Run Tests

yarn test

Author

Vojtech Miksu 2017, miksu.cz, @vmiksu