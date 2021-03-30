Convert a json web key to a PEM for use by OpenSSL or
crytpo.
npm install jwk-to-pem --save
var jwkToPem = require('jwk-to-pem'),
jwt = require('jsonwebtoken');
var jwk = { kty: 'EC', crv: 'P-256', x: '...', y: '...' },
pem = jwkToPem(jwk);
jwt.verify(token, pem);
|key type
|support level
|RSA
|all RSA keys
|EC
|P-256, P-384, and P-521 curves
jwkToPem(Object jwk[, Object options]) ->
String
The first parameter should be an Object representing the jwk, it may be public or private. By default, either of the two will be made into a public PEM. The call will throw if the input jwk is malformed or does not represent a valid key.
Boolean (false)
You may optionally specify that you would like a private PEM. This can be done
by passing
true to the
private option. The call will throw if the necessary
private parameters are not available.
Fork the repository. Committing directly against this repository is highly discouraged.
Make your modifications in a branch, updating and writing new unit tests
as necessary in the
spec directory.
Ensure that all tests pass with
npm test
rebase your changes against master. Do not merge.
Submit a pull request to this repository. Wait for tests to run and someone to chime in.
This repository is configured with EditorConfig and ESLint rules.