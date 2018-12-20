$ npm install native-echarts --save
The Usage is complete consistent with Echarts
component props:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import Echarts from 'native-echarts';
export default class app extends Component {
render() {
const option = {
title: {
text: 'ECharts demo'
},
tooltip: {},
legend: {
data:['销量']
},
xAxis: {
data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
},
yAxis: {},
series: [{
name: '销量',
type: 'bar',
data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
}]
};
return (
<Echarts option={option} height={300} />
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('app', () => app);
##Example
run demo
cd example
npm install
npm start
Open the xcode project in the ios directory and click run
screenshots：
Open the Android project in the android directory with Android Studio and click run.
screenshots：
native-echarts is released under the MIT license.