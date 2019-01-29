openbase logo
jbs

jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2

by Julio Guerra
2.0.5 (see all)

Bootstrap Switch for Angular 2+

Readme

jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2

npm (scoped) npm

NPM

Angular Component for Bootstrap Switch. Useful to make a checkbox more entertaining. See the Demo

Notes: Written with typescript, without JQuery.

preview bootstrap switch

Support

NPM VersionAngular
^2.0.0Angular 6+
1.0.10Angular 5
1.0.0Angular 2-4

Installation

  npm install jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2 --save

Breaking Changes

Version ^2.0.0

  • Now in order to capture the event when the switch change, now you need to use the event changeState
  • Rename the module from JWBootstrapSwitchModule to JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module

Usage

Import the css file:

CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-switch/3.3.2/css/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.css">

Or download from the official page here

Add JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module to your list of modules imports:

import { JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module } from 'jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2';

@NgModule({
  imports: [BrowserModule, JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
class AppModule {}

You can then use the directive in your templates:

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
  <bSwitch
          [switch-base-class]="baseClass"
          [switch-wrapper-class]="wrapperClass"
          [switch-label-width]="labelWidth"
          [switch-label-text]="labelText"
          [switch-off-text]="offText"
          [switch-on-text]="onText"
          [switch-on-color]="color"
          [switch-off-color]="offColor"
          [switch-size]="size"
          [switch-disabled]="disabled"
          [switch-readonly]="readonly"
          [switch-animate]="animate"
          [(ngModel)]="state"
          [switch-inverse]="inverse"
          [switch-handle-width]="handleWidth"
          [switch-base-class]="'bootstrap-switch'"
          (changeState)="onChange($event)">
  </bSwitch>
  `
})
export class AppComponent {}

Available Attributes

AttributeDescriptionTypeArguments
switch-base-classGlobal class prefix.string
switch-wrapper-classContainer element class(es).string
switch-label-widthDefine the width of the label.number or string 'auto'
switch-label-textDefine the text of the labelstring
switch-on-textDefine the text when the ngModel is truestring
switch-off-textDefine the text when the ngModel is falsestring
switch-on-colorDefine the class to give style to the ngModel equals to ON or truestringprimary,info,success,warning,danger,default
switch-off-colorDefine the class to give style to the ngModel equals to OFF or falsestringprimary,info,success,warning,danger,default
switch-sizeDefine the size of the switchstringmini,small,normal,large
switch-disabledDefine if the switch is disabledboolean
switch-readonlyDefine if the switch is readonlyboolean
switch-animateDefine if the switch is going to have animationboolean
switch-inverseDefine the position of the ON and OFF sectionboolean
switch-handle-widthDefine the width of the ON and OFF sectionnumber or string 'auto'
ngModelVariable to get the switch's valuedefinition-

Events

AttributeDescriptionReturn
changeStateEvent fired when change ngModel attributeObject with the previous and current value: {previousValue: false, currentValue: true}

Notes

For Issues, please make a example with jsfiddle or something like that.

LICENSE

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Julio Guerra

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

