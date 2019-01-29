Angular Component for Bootstrap Switch. Useful to make a checkbox more entertaining. See the Demo

Notes: Written with typescript, without JQuery.

Support

NPM Version Angular ^2.0.0 Angular 6+ 1.0.10 Angular 5 1.0.0 Angular 2-4

Installation

npm install jw-bootstrap- switch -ng2 --save

Breaking Changes

Version ^2.0.0

Now in order to capture the event when the switch change, now you need to use the event changeState

Rename the module from JWBootstrapSwitchModule to JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module

Usage

Import the css file:

CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-switch/3.3.2/css/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.css" >

Or download from the official page here

Add JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module to your list of modules imports:

import { JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module } from 'jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2' ; @NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) class AppModule {}

You can then use the directive in your templates:

@Component({ selector : 'app' , template : ` <bSwitch [switch-base-class]="baseClass" [switch-wrapper-class]="wrapperClass" [switch-label-width]="labelWidth" [switch-label-text]="labelText" [switch-off-text]="offText" [switch-on-text]="onText" [switch-on-color]="color" [switch-off-color]="offColor" [switch-size]="size" [switch-disabled]="disabled" [switch-readonly]="readonly" [switch-animate]="animate" [(ngModel)]="state" [switch-inverse]="inverse" [switch-handle-width]="handleWidth" [switch-base-class]="'bootstrap-switch'" (changeState)="onChange($event)"> </bSwitch> ` }) export class AppComponent {}

Available Attributes

Attribute Description Type Arguments switch-base-class Global class prefix. string switch-wrapper-class Container element class(es). string switch-label-width Define the width of the label . number or string 'auto' switch-label-text Define the text of the label string switch-on-text Define the text when the ngModel is true string switch-off-text Define the text when the ngModel is false string switch-on-color Define the class to give style to the ngModel equals to ON or true string primary,info,success,warning,danger,default switch-off-color Define the class to give style to the ngModel equals to OFF or false string primary,info,success,warning,danger,default switch-size Define the size of the switch string mini,small,normal,large switch-disabled Define if the switch is disabled boolean switch-readonly Define if the switch is readonly boolean switch-animate Define if the switch is going to have animation boolean switch-inverse Define the position of the ON and OFF section boolean switch-handle-width Define the width of the ON and OFF section number or string 'auto' ngModel Variable to get the switch's value definition -

Events

Attribute Description Return changeState Event fired when change ngModel attribute Object with the previous and current value: {previousValue: false, currentValue: true}

Notes

For Issues, please make a example with jsfiddle or something like that.

LICENSE

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Julio Guerra

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.