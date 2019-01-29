Angular Component for Bootstrap Switch. Useful to make a checkbox more entertaining. See the Demo
Notes: Written with typescript, without JQuery.
|NPM Version
|Angular
|^2.0.0
|Angular 6+
|1.0.10
|Angular 5
|1.0.0
|Angular 2-4
npm install jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2 --save
changeState
JWBootstrapSwitchModule to
JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module
Import the css file:
CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-switch/3.3.2/css/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.css">
Or download from the official page here
Add JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module to your list of modules imports:
import { JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module } from 'jw-bootstrap-switch-ng2';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, JwBootstrapSwitchNg2Module],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
class AppModule {}
You can then use the directive in your templates:
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<bSwitch
[switch-base-class]="baseClass"
[switch-wrapper-class]="wrapperClass"
[switch-label-width]="labelWidth"
[switch-label-text]="labelText"
[switch-off-text]="offText"
[switch-on-text]="onText"
[switch-on-color]="color"
[switch-off-color]="offColor"
[switch-size]="size"
[switch-disabled]="disabled"
[switch-readonly]="readonly"
[switch-animate]="animate"
[(ngModel)]="state"
[switch-inverse]="inverse"
[switch-handle-width]="handleWidth"
[switch-base-class]="'bootstrap-switch'"
(changeState)="onChange($event)">
</bSwitch>
`
})
export class AppComponent {}
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Arguments
switch-base-class
|Global class prefix.
|string
switch-wrapper-class
|Container element class(es).
|string
switch-label-width
|Define the width of the
label.
|number or string 'auto'
switch-label-text
|Define the text of the
label
|string
switch-on-text
|Define the text when the
ngModel is true
|string
switch-off-text
|Define the text when the
ngModel is false
|string
switch-on-color
|Define the class to give style to the
ngModel equals to
ON or
true
|string
primary,info,success,warning,danger,default
switch-off-color
|Define the class to give style to the
ngModel equals to
OFF or
false
|string
primary,info,success,warning,danger,default
switch-size
|Define the size of the switch
|string
mini,small,normal,large
switch-disabled
|Define if the switch is disabled
|boolean
switch-readonly
|Define if the switch is readonly
|boolean
switch-animate
|Define if the switch is going to have animation
|boolean
switch-inverse
|Define the position of the
ON and
OFF section
|boolean
switch-handle-width
|Define the width of the
ON and
OFF section
|number or string 'auto'
ngModel
|Variable to get the switch's value
|definition
|-
|Attribute
|Description
|Return
changeState
|Event fired when change
ngModel attribute
|Object with the previous and current value:
{previousValue: false, currentValue: true}
For Issues, please make a example with
jsfiddle or something like that.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Julio Guerra
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.