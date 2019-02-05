AngularStrap is a set of native directives that enables seamless integration of Bootstrap 3.0+ into your AngularJS 1.2+ app.
With no external dependency except the Bootstrap CSS Styles, AngularStrap is lighter and faster than ever as it does leverage the power of ngAnimate from AngularJS 1.2+!
AngularStrap is tested against the latest patch release of the 1.2, 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 branches.
If you don't want to use
ngAnimate, you will have to include a tiny ngAnimate mock.
We're currently looking for aspiring maintainers to tackle issues and pull requests!
I (mgcrea) have not worked on any Angular.js v1 codebase for more than a year now. For me it's time to move on!
If you have an ongoing project depending on AngularStrap, and would like to become a contributor, please chime in on issue #2256
$ bower install angular-strap --save
index.html:
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-animate/angular-animate.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-strap/dist/angular-strap.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-strap/dist/angular-strap.tpl.min.js"></script>
mgcrea.ngStrap module into your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngAnimate', 'mgcrea.ngStrap']);
Clone the repo,
git clone git://github.com/mgcrea/angular-strap.git, download the latest release or install with bower
bower install angular-strap --save.
You will need to have bower installed globally into your node environment.
$ npm install -g bower
AngularStrap is tested with
karma against the latest stable release of AngularJS.
AngularStrap uses gulp@4.0, you must use the local gulp instance with
$(npm bin)/gulpfor it to work (or use an alias).
$ npm install
$ bower install
$ cd docs
$ bower install
$ cd ..
$ npm test
# or
$ npm run test:watch
You can build the latest version using
gulp.
$ $(npm bin)/gulp build
You can quickly hack around (the docs) with:
$ $(npm bin)/gulp serve
You can browse to http://localhost:9090/dev.html to work on a specific directive.
Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!
Olivier Louvignes
