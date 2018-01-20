Permission

Fully featured role and permission based access control for your angular applications

Permission helps you gain control of your routes, by using simple concepts for you to decide who can access them. We've seen plenty of big fat tutorials on access control implementation, and they can be quite overwhelming or inconsistent. So we bring you a elastic, powerful and yet straightforward solution, that allow you provide fine-grained role and permission based access control for your application users.

Documentation and examples

Want to know more? See the wiki.

Authors