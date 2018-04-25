This module is an effort to implement Material Design data tables in Angular Material. Data tables are used to present raw data sets and usually appear in desktop enterprise applications. Data tables are particularly useful for visualizing and manipulating large data sets.
Specification for Material Design data tables can be found here.
This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License
This package is installable through the Bower package manager.
bower install angular-material-data-table --save
In your
index.html file, include the data table module and style sheet.
<!-- style sheet -->
<link href="bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
<!-- module -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.js"></script>
Include the
md.data.table module as a dependency in your application.
angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial', 'md.data.table']);
In addition, this package may be installed using npm.
npm install angular-material-data-table --save
You may use Browserify to inject this module into your application.
angular.module('myApp', [require('angular-material-data-table')]);
Example Controller
// Assume we have a $nutrition service that provides an API for communicating with the server
angular.module('demoApp').controller('sampleController', ['$nutrition', '$scope', function ($nutrition, $scope) {
'use strict';
$scope.selected = [];
$scope.query = {
order: 'name',
limit: 5,
page: 1
};
function success(desserts) {
$scope.desserts = desserts;
}
$scope.getDesserts = function () {
$scope.promise = $nutrition.desserts.get($scope.query, success).$promise;
};
}]);
Example Template
<md-toolbar class="md-table-toolbar md-default">
<div class="md-toolbar-tools">
<span>Nutrition</span>
</div>
</md-toolbar>
<!-- exact table from live demo -->
<md-table-container>
<table md-table md-row-select multiple ng-model="selected" md-progress="promise">
<thead md-head md-order="query.order" md-on-reorder="getDesserts">
<tr md-row>
<th md-column md-order-by="nameToLower"><span>Dessert (100g serving)</span></th>
<th md-column md-numeric md-order-by="calories.value"><span>Calories</span></th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Fat (g)</th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Carbs (g)</th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Protein (g)</th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Sodium (mg)</th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Calcium (%)</th>
<th md-column md-numeric>Iron (%)</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody md-body>
<tr md-row md-select="dessert" md-select-id="name" md-auto-select ng-repeat="dessert in desserts.data">
<td md-cell>{{dessert.name}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.calories.value}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.fat.value | number: 1}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.carbs.value}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.protein.value | number: 1}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.sodium.value}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.calcium.value}}{{dessert.calcium.unit}}</td>
<td md-cell>{{dessert.iron.value}}{{dessert.iron.unit}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</md-table-container>
<md-table-pagination md-limit="query.limit" md-limit-options="[5, 10, 15]" md-page="query.page" md-total="{{desserts.count}}" md-on-paginate="getDesserts" md-page-select></md-table-pagination>
v0.10.x
Earlier Versions
Tables are sorted alphabetically by their first column. I will be camelCasing attributes in tables (otherwise the cells would wrap and be difficult to read) but don't forget to kebab-case them in your template.
|Attribute
|Element
|Type
|Description
mdDesc
mdColumn
[expression]
|If present, the column will sort descending first. The default is to sort ascending first.
mdOnReorder
mdHead
function
|A callback function for when the order changes. The callback will receive the new order.
mdOrder
mdHead
string
|A variable to bind the sort order to.
mdOrderBy
mdColumn
string
|The value to bind to the sort order.
When the user clicks the
md-column element, the value of the
md-order-by attribute will be bound to the variable provided to the
md-order attribute on the
md-head element. If the column is already sorted by that value, a minus sign
- will be prefixed to the value. For most query languages, this is the universal symbol to sort descending.
The variable can be used to send a query to the server or as the
orderBy property of an
ng-repeat expression.
Example Using ngRepeat
<md-table-container>
<table md-table>
<thead md-head md-order="myOrder">
<!-- when the user clicks this cell, the myOrder variable will get the value 'nameToLower' -->
<th md-column md-order-by="nameToLower">Dessert (100g serving)</th>
<!-- the variable myOrder will not be changed when this cell is clicked -->
<th md-column md-numeric>Calories</th>
</thead>
<tbody md-body>
<!-- we can let ng-repeat sort the columns for us -->
<tr ng-repeat="dessert in desserts | orderBy: myOrder"></tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</md-table-container>
Tables may require basic text editing. This module includes a service for displaying edit dialogs to modify text or anything else really. The service provides presets for both small and large edit dialogs designed for manipulating text. It also has full support for creating custom dialogs so you can be as creative as you want to be.
Unlike Angular Material dialogs, the preset methods will open the dialog.
Restrictions
targetEvent and the event target must be a table cell.
Example
$scope.editComment = function (event, dessert) {
// if auto selection is enabled you will want to stop the event
// from propagating and selecting the row
event.stopPropagation();
/*
* messages is commented out because there is a bug currently
* with ngRepeat and ngMessages were the messages are always
* displayed even if the error property on the ngModelController
* is not set, I've included it anyway so you get the idea
*/
var promise = $mdEditDialog.small({
// messages: {
// test: 'I don\'t like tests!'
// },
modelValue: dessert.comment,
placeholder: 'Add a comment',
save: function (input) {
dessert.comment = input.$modelValue;
},
targetEvent: event,
validators: {
'md-maxlength': 30
}
});
promise.then(function (ctrl) {
var input = ctrl.getInput();
input.$viewChangeListeners.push(function () {
input.$setValidity('test', input.$modelValue !== 'test');
});
});
});
$mdEditDialog.small(options);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|options
|object
|Small preset options.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
clickOutsideToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
disableScroll
bool
true
|Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpen
bool
true
|Will search the template for an
md-autofocus element.
messages
object
null
|Error messages to display corresponding to errors on the
ngModelController.
modelValue
string
null
|The initial value of the input element.
placeholder
string
null
|Placeholder text for input element.
save
function
null
|A callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the ngModelController. The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise.
targetEvent
event
null
|The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
type
string
"text"
|The value of the
type attribute on the
input element.
validators
object
null
|Optional attributes to be placed on the input element.
The
small method will return a
promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods,
dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and
getInput which will return the
ngModelController.
Large edit dialogs are functionally identical to small edit dialogs but have a few additional options.
$mdEditDialog.large(options);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|options
|object
|Large preset options.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
cancel
string
"Cancel"
|Text to dismiss the dialog without saving.
clickOutsideToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
disableScroll
bool
true
|Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpen
bool
true
|Will search the template for an
md-autofocus element.
messages
object
null
|Error messages to display corresponding to errors on the
ngModelController.
modelValue
string
null
|The initial value of the input element.
ok
string
"Save"
|Text to submit and dismiss the dialog.
placeholder
string
null
|Placeholder text for input element.
save
function
null
|A callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the
ngModelController. The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise.
targetEvent
event
null
|The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
title
string
"Edit"
|Dialog title text.
type
string
"text"
|The value of the
type attribute on the
input element.
validators
object
null
|Optional attributes to be placed on the input element.
The
large method will return a
promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods,
dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and
getInput which will return the
ngModelController.
$mdEditDialog.show(options);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|options
|object
|Dialog options.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
bindToController
bool
false
|If true, properties on the provided scope object will be bound to the controller
clickOutsideToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
controller
function
string
null
|Either a constructor function or a string register with the
$controller service. The controller will be automatically injected with
$scope and
$element. Remember to annotate your controller if you will be minifying your code.
controllerAs
string
null
|An alias to publish your controller on the scope.
disableScroll
bool
true
|Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClose
bool
true
|The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpen
bool
true
|Will search the template for an
md-autofocus element.
locals
object
null
|Optional dependancies to be injected into your controller. It is not necessary to inject registered services, the
$injector will provide them for you.
resolve
object
null
|Similar to locals but waits for promises to be resolved. Once the promises resolve, their return value will be injected into the controller and the dialog will open.
scope
object
null
|Properties to bind to the new isolated scope.
targetEvent
event
null
|The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
template
string
null
|The template for your dialog.
templateUrl
string
null
|A URL to fetch your template from.
The
show method will return a
promise that will resolve with the controller instance.
Table cells have a
md-placeholder CSS class that you can use for placeholder text.
Example: A Table Cell That Opens An Edit Dialog
<td md-cell ng-click="editComment($event, dessert)" ng-class="{'md-placeholder': !dessert.comment}">
{{dessert.comment || 'Add a comment'}}
</td>
Table cells support inline menus. To use an inline menu, place an
md-select element inside an
md-cell element.
Example
<td md-cell>
<md-select ng-model="dessert.type" placeholder="Other">
<md-option ng-value="type" ng-repeat="type in getTypes()">{{type}}</md-option>
</md-select>
</td>
Clicking anywhere in the cell will activate the menu. In addition, if you have automatic row selection enabled the row will not be selected when the cell is clicked.
Numeric columns align to the right of table cells.
|Attribute
|Element
|Type
|Description
mdNumeric
mdColumn
[expression]
|If the expression is
null or evaluates to
true then all the cells in that column will be right aligned
You may use Angular's number filter on a cell to set the decimal precision.
<!-- 2 decimal places -->
<td md-cell>{{dessert.protein.value | number: 2}}</td>
If you are using
colspanyou may need to manual correct the alignment and padding of cells. You can override the cell's style with a custom CSS class.
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
mdBoundaryLinks
[expression]
|Displays first and last page navigation links
mdLabel
object
|Change the pagination label (see more below).
mdLimit
integer
|A row limit.
mdLimitOptions
array
|Row limit options (see more below).
mdOnPaginate
function
|A callback function for when the page or limit changes. The page is passed as the first argument and the limit is passed as the second argument.
mdPage
integer
|Page number. Pages are not zero indexed. The directive assumes the first page is one.
mdPageSelect
[expression]
|Display a select dropdown for the page number
mdTotal
integer
|Total number of items.
ngDisabled
[expression]
|Disable pagination elements.
The
md-label attribute has the following properties.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|of
string
|'of' (e.g. x - y of z)
|page
string
|'Page:'
|rowsPerPage
string
|'Rows per page:'
The
md-limit-options attribute supports integers or objects with the properties
label and
value. The latter is convenient for when you want to use language to give meaning to individual options, e.g.
// the 'All' option will show all items in the collection
ctrl.limitOptions = [5, 10, 15, {
label: 'All',
value: function () {
return collection.length;
}
}];
Example: Changing The Pagination Label
<!-- how to change the pagination label -->
<md-table-pagination md-label="{page: 'Página:', rowsPerPage: 'Filas por página:', of: 'de'}"></md-table-pagination>
<!-- or if the label is defined on the scope -->
<md-table-pagination md-label="{{label}}"></md-table-pagination>
I used Google translate so if the translations are wrong please fix them and make a pull request.
Example: Client Side Pagination Using ngRepeat
<tr md-row ng-repeat="item in array | orderBy: myOrder | limitTo: myLimit: (myPage - 1) * myLimit">
<!-- and your pagination element will look something like... -->
<md-table-pagination md-limit="myLimit" md-page="myPage" md-total="{{array.length}}"></md-table-pagination>
My Pagination Isn't Working?!
md-page,
md-limit, and
md-total to the directive and that they are finite numbers.
|Attribute
|Element
|Type
|Description
mdAutoSelect
mdRow
[expression]
|Select a row by clicking anywhere in the row.
mdOnDeselect
mdRow
function
|A callback function for when an item is deselected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback.
mdOnSelect
mdRow
function
|A callback function for when an item is selected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback.
mdRowSelect
mdTable
[expression]
|Enable row selection.
mdSelect
mdRow
any
|The item to be selected.
mdSelectId
mdRow
number
string
|A unique identifier for the selected item. The identifier must be a property of the item.
multiple
mdTable
[expression]
|Allow multiple selection. When enabled a master toggle will be prepended to the last row of table header.
ngDisabled
mdRow
expression
|Conditionally disable row selection.
ngModel
mdTable
array
|A variable to bind selected items to.
By default selected items will persist. Equality between items is determined using the
=== operator. In cases where items may not be strictly equal, you must provide a unique identifier for the item.
You may manually add or remove items from the model but be aware that select and deselect callbacks will not be triggered. When operating in single select mode, the deselect callback will not be triggered when a user selects another item. It will be trigger, however, if the user directly deselects the item. In multi-select mode, the master toggle will trigger select and deselect callbacks for all items selected or deselected respectfully.
Example: Row Selection From The Live Demo.
<tr md-row md-select="dessert" md-select-id="name" md-auto-select ng-repeat="dessert in desserts.data">
Example: Clearing Selected Items On Pagination
$scope.onPaginate = function () {
$scope.selected = [];
}
|Attribute
|Target
|Type
|Description
mdProgress
mdTable
promise
promise<Array>
|The table will display a loading indicator until all promises are resolved or rejected.
The table module can display a loading indicator for you whenever asynchronous code is executing. It accepts a promise or an array of promises. If another promise is received before the previous promise is resolved or rejected it will be placed in a queue.
Because I spent almost an hour debugging this I thought I would share with you. I'm not sure why this is the case but if you put the deferred object on the scope and try to pass the promise to the directive from that, the queue mechanism will not work properly.
This Will Not Work
function () {
$scope.deferred = $q.defer();
// ...
$scope.deferred.resolve();
}
<table md-table md-progress="deferred.promise"></table>
This Will Work
function () {
var deferred = $q.defer();
$scope.promise = deferred.promise;
// ...
deferred.resolve();
}
<table md-table md-progress="promise"></table>
In addition, if you are dealing with something that returns a promise directly (not a deferred object) you don't need to worry about it.
function () {
$scope.promise = $timeout(function () {
// ...
}, 2000);
}
Tables may be embedded within cards that offer navigation and data manipulation tools available at the top and bottom. You can use the
md-table-toolbar and
md-default class on a
md-toolbar element for a plain white toolbar.
If you need to display information relative to a particular column in the table you may use use a
<md-foot> element. For example, say you had a
calories.total property that summed the total number of calories and you wanted to display that information directly beneath the Calories column.
<tfoot md-foot>
<tr md-row>
<td md-cell></td>
<td md-cell><strong>Total: </strong>{{calories.total}}</td>
<td md-cell colspan="6"></td>
</tr>
</tfoot>
Observe that Calories is the second column in the table. Therefore, we need to offset the first column with an empty cell. If you need to offset many columns you can use
<td colspan="${n}"></td> where
n is the number of columns to offset.
You may need to manually correct the the text alignment and cell padding if you use
colspan.
Requires
This repository contains a demo application for developing features. As you make changes the application will live reload itself.
Update
I noticed the nutrition app was an inconvenience for people trying to run the app locally and contribute. I have updated the demo application to remove the dependency for the nutrition app. This is also a good example of how you can take advantage of
ngRepeat to easily achieve client side sorting and pagination.
Clone this repository to your local machine.
git clone https://github.com/daniel-nagy/md-data-table.git
cd md-data-table
Create a new branch for the issue you are working on.
git checkout -b my-issue
Install the package dependencies.
npm install
bower install
Run the application and visit
127.0.0.1:8000 in the browser.
grunt
Make your modifications and update the build.
grunt build
Create a pull request!