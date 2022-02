Angular-breadcrumb is a module for AngularJS, which generates a breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is strongly based on the ui-router framework and its hierarchical tree of states.

Key features

Build a breadcrumb with a step for each state in the current state's hierarchy,

Display a human readable label for each step and allows angular binding in it,

Work with minimal configuration,

Allow custom template (default is a predefined Bootstrap 3 breadcrumb template).

Documentation

Sample

See angular-breadcrumb in action here

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Nicolas Cuillery

Licensed under the MIT license.