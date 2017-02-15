An universal JavaScript Emitter based on NodeJS EventEmitter.

Installation

npm install jvent bower install jvent

Standalone

Also, you can use the standalone version without components.

< script src = "../dist/jvent.js" > </ script >

First, requires Jvent:

var Jvent = require ( 'jvent' );

Creates a new instance:

var emitter = new Jvent();

Now, defines a listener:

function listener ( arg1, arg2 ) { alert(arg1 + ' ' + arg2); })

Then, adds a new event live with a listener:

emitter.on( 'live' , listener);

Emitsthe event with some data:

emitter.emit( 'live' , 'param1' , 'param2' );

API

Adds a listener to the collection for a specified event .

event - The name of the event you want to add.

- The name of the event you want to add. listener - Listener you want to add from given event.

emitter.on( 'live' , listener);

Adds a one time listener to the collection for a specified event . It will execute only once.

event - The name of the event.

- The name of the event. listener - Listener you want to add from the given event.

emitter.once( 'live' , listener);

Removes a listener from the collection for a specified event .

event - The name of the event.

- The name of the event. listener - Listener you want to remove from the given event.

emitter.off( 'live' , listener);

Removes all listeners from the collection for a specified event .

event - The name of the event you want to remove.

emitter.removeAllListeners( 'live' );

Returns all listeners from the collection for a specified event .

event - The name of the event.

emitter.listeners( 'live' );

Execute each of the listeners collection in order with the given parameters. All emitters emit the event newListener when new listeners are added.

event - The name of the event you want to emit.

emitter.emit( 'live' , 'data1' , 'data2' );

With ❤️ by

Guille Paz (Front-end developer | Web standards lover)

E-mail: guille87paz@gmail.com

Twitter: @pazguille

Web: http://pazguille.me

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016 @pazguille.