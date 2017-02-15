An universal JavaScript Emitter based on NodeJS EventEmitter.
$ npm install jvent
$ bower install jvent
Also, you can use the standalone version without components.
<script src="../dist/jvent.js"></script>
First, requires Jvent:
var Jvent = require('jvent');
Creates a new instance:
var emitter = new Jvent();
Now, defines a listener:
function listener(arg1, arg2) {
alert(arg1 + ' '+ arg2);
})
Then, adds a new event live with a listener:
emitter.on('live', listener);
Emitsthe event with some data:
emitter.emit('live', 'param1', 'param2');
Adds a
listener to the collection for a specified
event.
event - The name of the event you want to add.
listener - Listener you want to add from given event.
emitter.on('live', listener);
Adds a one time
listener to the collection for a specified
event. It will execute only once.
event - The name of the event.
listener - Listener you want to add from the given event.
emitter.once('live', listener);
Removes a
listener from the collection for a specified
event.
event - The name of the event.
listener - Listener you want to remove from the given event.
emitter.off('live', listener);
Removes all
listeners from the collection for a specified
event.
event - The name of the event you want to remove.
emitter.removeAllListeners('live');
Returns all
listeners from the collection for a specified
event.
event - The name of the event.
emitter.listeners('live');
Execute each of the
listeners collection in order with the given parameters.
All emitters emit the event
newListener when new listeners are added.
event - The name of the event you want to emit.
emitter.emit('live', 'data1', 'data2');
MIT license. Copyright © 2016 @pazguille.