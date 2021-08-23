[JuxtaposeJS][https://juxtapose.knightlab.com] is a simple, open source tool for creating before/after image sliders. Just provide two image URLs and Juxtapose will do the rest of the work for you. Below are instructions for implementing Juxtapose with HTML and Javascript but we also have a tool that lets you make a slider without needing to know any code.
If you want to contribute to Juxtapose, check out the
DEVELOPERS.md file for installation instructions. Fork the project, create a new branch with your features, and submit a pull request. Thanks for your help!
The easiest way to create a Juxtapose slider is to go to to [https://juxtapose.knightlab.com][1] and use the tool to generate an embedable code snippet that you can use on any website. There are a number of other ways to install Juxtapose on your website.
CDN — Juxtapose is available on the Knight Lab CDN. Just add this code to the
<head> of your HTML page:
<script src="https://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/juxtapose/latest/js/juxtapose.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/juxtapose/latest/css/juxtapose.css">
Package Managers — Juxtapose is available on both the npm and Bower package registries. The following commands will, respectively, save Juxtapose to your package.json and bower.json requirements files.
npm install --save juxtaposejs
bower install --save juxtapose
There is also a Meteor package available.
The easiest way to implement the image slider is to add this code to your markup:
<div class="juxtapose">
<img src="https://example.com/firstimage.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/secondimage.jpg" />
</div>
<script src="https://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/juxtapose/latest/js/juxtapose.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/juxtapose/latest/css/juxtapose.css">
Each
img can also take additional attributes like so:
<img src="https://example.com/image.jpg" data-label="2009" data-credit="Alex Duner/Northwestern Knight Lab" />
If each image has an
data-label attribute defined, the slider will display a label on each image. If each image has a
data-credit attribute defined, the slider will display a credit for each image.
The slider wrapper can also take some additional attributes as well to specify a few options:
<div id="juxtapose-wrapper" class="juxtapose" data-startingposition="35%" data-showlabels="false" data-showcredits="false" data-animate="false">...</div>
Specifying a starting position with
data-startingposition lets you focus the users attention on the part of the image where the change is most noticeable. To toggle the visibility of the labels and the credits respectively, set
data-showlabels and
data-showcredits to false. And to disable the animation, set
data-animate to false.
If you are using Juxtapose in an existing responsive iFrame solution like pym.js and don't want to use Juxtapose's built in (but faily opinionated) responsive iFrame solution, you can set
data-makeresponsive to false.
The
JXSlider class takes three arguments. First, is the string of the ID of the element you want to turn into a slider. Second is an array of two objects. Each object must have
src defined and can optionally define a
label and a
credit. The third argument lets you set additional options for the image slider.
<div id="foo"></div>
<script>
slider = new juxtapose.JXSlider('#foo',
[
{
src: 'https://example.com/firstimage.jpg',
label: '2009',
credit: 'Image Credit'
},
{
src: 'https://example.com/secondimage.jpg',
label: '2014',
credit: "Image Credit"
}
],
{
animate: true,
showLabels: true,
showCredits: true,
startingPosition: "50%",
makeResponsive: true
});
</script>
You can customize how JuxtaposeJS looks by modifying its CSS. For instructions, click here.
The JXSlider class contains a few methods you can use to modify your sliders.
If you instantiated your sliders with the HTML method but still want to access one of your sliders programmatically, JuxtaposeJS creates an array of the JXSliders on your page that you can access with
juxtapose.sliders.
JXSlider.updateSlider(percentage, animate);
Percentage indicates where you want to set the handle relative to the left side of the slider. If you set animate to
true, the handle will animate to the new location; if animate is set to
false, the handle will not.
As part of rendering a juxtapose instance, this library renders a "credit" as HTML. Juxtapose passes this string directly through from the
data-credit attribute, or from the
credit property of the configuration object for either of the images.
In the strictest sense, this exposes an XSS vulnerability; however, we believe that for JuxtaposeJS to exist as a tool in a toolkit, it is both responsible and optimal to leave any HTML sanitizing as the responsibility of integrators, who may have their own ideas about what is appropriate. Therefore, take note: if you are providing a service which helps people to create juxtapose instances, you should take appropriate responsibility for preventing the injection of malicious code.