Justified Gallery is a JavaScript library that allows you to create an high quality justified gallery of images.

This is a common problem for people who create websites: you have a series of images to display, but you are not sure how to arrange them in an elegant way. Important websites such as 500px, Flickr, or Google display images in an excellent way, justifying them similarly to brick wall. Justified Gallery will give you the power to do that too.

Justified Gallery is a professional and open source library that even 500px, one of the best photography social network, chose for displaying their images!

Release History

Added maxRowsCount parameter

Added support for SVG images

.entry-visible renamed to .jg-entry-visible to avoid too generic css classes

.caption renamed to jg-caption

Various fixes

Older versions 3.7 Compatible with AMD and CommonJS formats using Universal Module Definition pattern (examples provided for Webpack, Browserify, and AMD/RequireJS)

$.prop() changed to $.attr() because it was creating problems with Foundation

The library could now be used without necessarily defining it as jQuery plugin. But it still requires jQuery to provide a better browser compatibility. 3.6.5 For more flexibility, option imgSelector to select the image, given an image entry (e.g. a figure or a div)

$.attr() changed to $.prop() for better compatibility

Right to left option

Prevent gallery height collapse when the page is resized and keep the scroll position

Avoid width check in case the gallery is not visible 3.6.4 semplified the possibility to have a gallery of <figure> . 3.6.3 Added in thumbnailPath an extra parameter which specify the current image. In this way properties of that image could be read

Fixed bugs for filter when used specifying a function

Fixed bugs for filter when norewind is used

Performance improvements in case of norewind

Changed the selector behaviour. Only direct children of the gallery can be choose as gallery entry.

Fixed bug for maxRowHeight 3.6.2 cssAnimation = true as default. It’s time to move to the future and leave IE in the past.

fixed cssAnimation

scrollbar existence check to avoid image resizing flickering

The boxes could now be configured to have a background color to be visible with waitThumbnailsLoad = false.

removed the fixedHeight option since now this behaviour can be replicated using maxRowHeight .

option since now this behaviour can be replicated using . The last row height will be calculated as the average row height of all the other rows. Before the last row height was always following the rowHeight option, that could be smaller than the effective height of all the other rows. For example: a gallery of images of 100x100px in a container of 950px, where rowHeight = 100. That gallery would contain 9 pictures for each row, and the extra space used for justification. Each row will have approximately an height of 105px after the justification. In this example the last row height would be 105px, where in the past it would usually be 100px if not justified.

option, that could be smaller than the effective height of all the other rows. For example: a gallery of images of 100x100px in a container of 950px, where rowHeight = 100. That gallery would contain 9 pictures for each row, and the extra space used for justification. Each row will have approximately an height of 105px after the justification. In this example the last row height would be 105px, where in the past it would usually be 100px if not justified. other bugfixes 3.6.1 bugfixes

lastRow option can be 'nojustify', which is the same as 'left', or it can be 'justify', 'center', 'right' or 'hide'.

refreshSensitivity option, to configure the change in width allowed (in px) without re-building the gallery

thumbnailPath to configure JG with a custom thumbnail selector, e.g. we want to do select the correct thumbnail changing only a suffix of the current filename $( "#myGallery" ).justifiedGallery({ thumbnailPath : function ( currentPath, width, height ) { if ( Math .max(width, height) < 250 ) { return currentPath.replace( /(.*)(_[a-z]+)(\..*)/ , "$1_small$2" ); } else { return currentPath.replace( /(.*)(_[a-z]+)(\..*)/ , "$1_medium$2" ); } } }); 3.6 Sort (works also with infinite scroll)

Filter (works also with infinite scroll)

Randomize images now works also with infinite scroll

Text entries (i.e. without images) support

Destroy method

maxRowHeight could be also a percentage

configurable sizeRangeSuffixes. e.g. to have only thumbnails and big images it could be: sizeRangeSuffixes : { 500 : '_t' , 2000 : '_m' }

Configurable entry selector

Code refactoring 3.5.4 Added the border option

Fixed some problems with waitThumbnailsLoad and infinite scroll 3.5 The default suffixes are all empty, to be simpler to understand. To have the previous suffixes, the following settings can be used: ``` sizeRangeSuffixes : { 'lt100' : '_t' , 'lt240' : '_m' , 'lt320' : '_n' , 'lt500' : '' , 'lt640' : '_z' , 'lt1024' : '_b' } ```

Now is possible to have entries with the structure: < div > < a href = "..." > < img src = "..." /> </ a > < div class = "caption" > ... </ div > </ div >

Fixed margins

The border of the entire gallery can be customized

Corrected bugs for the callbacks when waitThumbnailsLoad = false 3.4 Performance improvements In presence of width and height attributes in thumbnails, and with the option 'waitThumbnailsLoad', the layout is immediately built, and the thumbnails will appear randomly while they are loaded. Other code refactorings to be more performant

With nojustify, if there is only a row, it doesn't justify anything. The previous behaviour seems too like a bug than a feature.

Infinite scroll example with plain javascript to be more understandable.

Fixes some bugs with infinite scroll 3.3 No more crops Removed some floating point approximations that caused some small crops

Initial opacity settings for the caption to allow them to be always visible Can be also configured changing the less file, if one prefers CSS animations

All caption settings in a single object to be more compact captionSettings : { //ignored with css animations animationDuration : 500 , visibleOpacity : 0.7 , nonVisibleOpacity : 0.0 },

Justification formulas refactoring to be more maintainable 3.2 A gallery of div can be used instead of a

can be used instead of Fixed errors for the last rows

Option to use only css animations (i.e cssAnimation )

) Without css animations Configurable caption fadein/fadeout time (i.e. captionsAnimationDuration ) Configurable caption final opacity (i.e. captionsVisibleOpacity ) Configurable images fadein time (i.e. imagesAnimationDuration )

Configurable treshold that decides to justify the row also in presence of nojustify (i.e. justifyThreshold ) 3.1 Improved the algorithm to reduce the image crops

Fixed errors with some jQuery versions

Fixed errors with fixed height

Settings checks and parsing

Added event jg.rowflush 3.0 Totally rewritten!

Row by row loading The plugin doesn't wait that all the gallery thumbnails are loaded A row is printed when the its thumbnails are available Non-blocking layout creation

No more white spaces (If the gallery needs to load a bigger image, it first show the smaller and then replace it with the bigger)

Improved the algorithm for a better result No more white pixels at the end of a row (bugfix) Reduced a lot the image crops Vertical centering Proportional images enlargement looking the image aspect ratio

Improved the algorithm efficiency No more extra tags or new elements added to create the layout All the images remain in the DOM, they aren't deleted or created Hence, each tag remains in the links and in the images

Added maxRowHeight option

option Custom captions

Thumbnails randomization ( randomize option)

option) Statefulness can be called again changing only some settings can be called again to update the layout (after add or remove of images)

Infinite scroll capable

Improved last row behavior Last row option changed justifyLastRow setting has been renamed to lastRow , and it accepts: 'justify' , 'nojustify' , 'hide' . Option to hide the row if it is incomplete and cannot be justified The plugin can justify also with lastRow = 'nojustify' , if the free space is small.

Silent error handling If a thumbnail doesn't exists, it is ignored in the layout (hided) If the plugin needs an inexistent thumbnail, it maintains the previous one Errors are still visible in the console

Loading spinner Visible when a new row needs to be loaded Pure CSS spinner Configurable changing the CSS/Less

Project structure Grunt to manage the build Less Tests Javascript and CSS validation CSS filename changed to be more standard

License changed to MIT

Improved the gallery size check to be less invasive

Fixed lightbox removal when the page is resized 2.1 Setting removed: 'usedSizeRange', now the plugin do it automatically

Setting behavior changed: 'extension', now it accept a regular expression. The old behavior still works, but is not safe.

New behavior: if an image defines the attribute data-safe-src , this is choice, no matter what the src attribute is. This can be used to avoid the problems with Photon or other services that resize the images, changing the image src s. 2.0 Setting removed: 'lightbox', now can be done simply with the onComplete callback.

Added Setting: 'rel' to change all the links rel attribute.

attribute. Added Setting: 'target' to change all the links target attribute.

attribute. Setting name changed: 'complete' to 'onComplete'.

Setting name changed: 'sizeSuffixes' to 'sizeRangeSuffixes'.

Setting name changed: 'usedSuffix' to 'usedSizeRange'.

Added the CSS for the div that shows the Justified Gallery errors. Now can be changed, or hided.

Contributing

Important notes

Please don't edit files in the dist subdirectory as they are generated via Grunt. You'll find source code in the src subdirectory.

Code style

Regarding code style like indentation and whitespace, follow the conventions you see used in the source already.

Modifying the code

Prerequisites: Node.js Install Grunt with npm install -g grunt-cli . Install Yarn with npm install -g yarn

Build: yarn install to install all dependencies. grunt debug to build the library only for testing (debug mode). grunt to build this project in release mode.



Submitting pull requests