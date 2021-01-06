Flickr's Justified Layout

Pass in box sizes and get back sizes and coordinates for a nice justified layout like that seen all over Flickr. The explore page is a great example. Here's another example using the fullWidthBreakoutRowCadence option on Flickr's album page.

It converts this:

[ 0.5 , 1.5 , 1 , 1.8 , 0.4 , 0.7 , 0.9 , 1.1 , 1.7 , 2 , 2.1 ]

Into this:

{ "containerHeight" : 1269 , "widowCount" : 0 , "boxes" : [ { "aspectRatio" : 0.5 , "top" : 10 , "width" : 170 , "height" : 340 , "left" : 10 }, { "aspectRatio" : 1.5 , "top" : 10 , "width" : 510 , "height" : 340 , "left" : 190 }, ... ] }

Which gives you everything you need to make something like this:

Install

npm install justified-layout

Easy Usage

var layoutGeometry = require ( 'justified-layout' )([ 1.33 , 1 , 0.65 ] [, config])

Full Documentation and Examples

Find it here: http://flickr.github.io/justified-layout/

License

Open Source Licensed under the MIT license.