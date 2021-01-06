openbase logo
justified-layout

by flickr
4.1.0 (see all)

Pass in box sizes and get back sizes and coordinates for a justified layout

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Flickr's Justified Layout

Pass in box sizes and get back sizes and coordinates for a nice justified layout like that seen all over Flickr. The explore page is a great example. Here's another example using the fullWidthBreakoutRowCadence option on Flickr's album page.

It converts this:

[0.5, 1.5, 1, 1.8, 0.4, 0.7, 0.9, 1.1, 1.7, 2, 2.1]

Into this:

{
    "containerHeight": 1269,
    "widowCount": 0,
    "boxes": [
        {
            "aspectRatio": 0.5,
            "top": 10,
            "width": 170,
            "height": 340,
            "left": 10
        },
        {
            "aspectRatio": 1.5,
            "top": 10,
            "width": 510,
            "height": 340,
            "left": 190
        },
        ...
    ]
}

Which gives you everything you need to make something like this:

Demonstration

Install

npm install justified-layout

Easy Usage

var layoutGeometry = require('justified-layout')([1.33, 1, 0.65] [, config])

Full Documentation and Examples

Find it here: http://flickr.github.io/justified-layout/

License

Open Source Licensed under the MIT license.

