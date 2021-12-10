JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.
Installing Justgage is as easy as...
bower install justgage-official
or maybe you wish to use NPM...
npm install justgage --save
or you can always download the CSS and JS files...
<!-- Raphael must be included before justgage -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/raphael.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/justgage.js"></script>
or if even don't want to download the files use cdnjs
<!-- Raphael must be included before justgage -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raphael/2.1.4/raphael-min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/justgage/1.2.9/justgage.min.js"></script>
Html
<div id="gauge"></div>
JS
var gauge = new JustGage({
id: "gauge", // the id of the html element
value: 50,
min: 0,
max: 100,
decimals: 2,
gaugeWidthScale: 0.6
});
// update the value randomly
setInterval(() => {
gauge.refresh(Math.random() * 100);
}, 5000)
|Name
|Default
|Description
|id
|(required)
|The HTML container element
id
|value
0
|Value Gauge is showing
|parentNode
null
|The HTML container element object. Used if
id is not present
|defaults
false
|Defaults parameters to use globally for gauge objects
|width
null
|The Gauge width in pixels (Integer)
|height
null
|The Gauge height in pixels
|valueFontColor
#010101
|Color of label showing current value
|valueFontFamily
Arial
|Font of label showing current value
|symbol
''
|Special symbol to show next to value
|min
0
|Min value
|minTxt
false
|Min value text, overrides
min if specified
|max
100
|Max value
|maxTxt
false
|Max value text, overrides
max if specified
|reverse
false
|Reverse min and max
|humanFriendlyDecimal
0
|Number of decimal places for our human friendly number to contain
|textRenderer
null
|Function applied before redering text
(value) => value return
false to format value based on config options
|onAnimationEnd
null
|Function applied after animation is done
|gaugeWidthScale
1.0
|Width of the gauge element
|gaugeColor
#edebeb
|Background color of gauge element
|label
''
|Text to show below value
|labelFontColor
#b3b3b3
|Color of label showing label under value
|shadowOpacity
0.2
|Shadow opacity 0 ~ 1
|shadowSize
5
|Inner shadow size
|shadowVerticalOffset
3
|How much shadow is offset from top
|levelColors
["#a9d70b", "#f9c802", "#ff0000"]
|Colors of indicator, from lower to upper, in RGB format
|startAnimationTime
700
|Length of initial animation in milliseconds
|startAnimationType
>
|Type of initial animation (linear, >, <, <>, bounce)
|refreshAnimationTime
700
|Length of refresh animation in milliseconds
|refreshAnimationType
>
|Type of refresh animation (linear, >, <, <>, bounce)
|donutStartAngle
90
|Angle to start from when in donut mode
|valueMinFontSize
16
|Absolute minimum font size for the value label
|labelMinFontSize
10
|Absolute minimum font size for the label
|minLabelMinFontSize
10
|Absolute minimum font size for the min label
|maxLabelMinFontSize
10
|Absolute minimum font size for the man label
|hideValue
false
|Hide value text
|hideMinMax
false
|Hide min/max text
|showInnerShadow
false
|Show inner shadow
|humanFriendly
false
|convert large numbers for min, max, value to human friendly (e.g. 1234567 -> 1.23M)
|noGradient
false
|Whether to use gradual color change for value, or sector-based
|donut
false
|Show donut gauge
|relativeGaugeSize
false
|Whether gauge size should follow changes in container element size
|counter
false
|Animate text value number change
|decimals
0
|Number of digits after floating point
|customSectors
{}
|Custom sectors colors. Expects an object
|formatNumber
false
|Formats numbers with commas where appropriate
|pointer
false
|Show value pointer
|pointerOptions
{}
|Pointer options. Expects an object
|displayRemaining
false
|Replace display number with the value remaining to reach max value
Example:
customSectors: {
percents: true, // lo and hi values are in %
ranges: [{
color : "#43bf58",
lo : 0,
hi : 50
},
{
color : "#ff3b30",
lo : 51,
hi : 100
}]
}
Example:
pointerOptions: {
toplength: null,
bottomlength: null,
bottomwidth: null,
stroke: 'none',
stroke_width: 0,
stroke_linecap: 'square',
color: '#000000'
}
Used to refresh Gauge value and max value
guage.refresh(val, max, min, label)
val : The Gauge value (required)
max : The Gauge Max value (optional)
min : The Gauge Min value (optional)
label : The Gauge label text (optional)
Used to dynamically update existing Gauge appearence
gauge.update(option, value)
vs
const options = {
valueFontColor: '#ff0000',
labelFontColor: '#ff0000',
}
gauge.update(options)
|Name
|Description
|valueFontColor
|HEX color for gauge value text
|labelFontColor
|HEX color for gauge min, max and label text
Used to destroy the Gauge element
guage.destroy()
Click here to see a demo
Click here for a list of examples
Check out the auto-generated Changelog
Or here you can find the old changelog (up to version 1.2.9)
customSectors expects an object and not an array (percent support, check docs for more info)
title feature
This project is licensed under MIT License