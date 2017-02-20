Waits for a file or directory to change or appear, then just returns. The watched file or directory does not have to exist yet.
To use
just-wait from the command-line, install it globally:
npm install -g just-wait
To make sure your package is portable, also install it locally:
npm install --save-dev just-wait
# Use --help or -h to see usage details
$ just-wait --help
Usage: just-wait [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-p, --pattern <pattern> glob pattern. "," separates multiple patterns.
More info: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
-d, --delay <milliseconds> delay returning for a number of milliseconds
-t, --timeout <seconds> timeout waiting after a number of seconds (default=30)
-s, --silent suppress logging.
Examples:
# watch "lib" dir, return when something changes
$ just-wait -p "lib/**"
# watch "lib" and "src" dirs, return 500ms after something changes
$ just-wait -p "lib/**,src/**" -d 500
# watch "lib" dir, timeout after 10 seconds
$ just-wait -p "lib/**,src/**" -t 10
In the case of a timeout,
just-wait will return with exit code
1.
In other cases it will return with exit code
0
just-wait is usually used in the
scripts section of package.json, to
wait for some other, parallel task to create or change a file.
An example might be bundling your server code with the
--watch flag.
This makes webpack watch for changes... but it also means the command does
not return so how do we actually start our server after the initial build has
succeeded? Simple! We just wait for server.js to have been created!
{
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack -p",
"build-dev": "webpack -d --watch",
"start": "node server.js",
"start-dev": "just-wait -p \"server.js\" && npm run start",
"dev": "run-p --silent build-dev start-dev"
}
}
Running
npm run dev will run the
build-dev and
start-dev commands in parallel.
The
start-dev command then uses
just-wait to wait for server.js to appear or change.
By default
just-wait will log two messages to the terminal to provide
feedback to the user:
$ just-wait -p README.md && echo Done!
Waiting for README.md (max 30 seconds)
Ready. README.md changed
Done!
$
or, in the case of timeout:
$ just-wait -p README.md --timeout 10 && echo Done!
Waiting for README.md (max 10 seconds)
Timed out waiting for README.md after 10 seconds.
$
It uses ulog for logging, which allows us
to influence logging verbosity. The
Waiting for.. line is logged at level
INFO (which means it is visible at ulog's default log level of
INFO), the
success message is logged at
WARN and the error message is logged at level
ERROR. You can change the log level by setting the environment variable
LOG, or you
can completely suppress logging by passing the
--silent (or
-s) flag.
Based off of Rick Wong's wait-run,
this simplified version just waits for the file or directory to appear/change and then returns. It does not
execute any commands. Use it by chaining commands after it using
&&, which works under *nix as well as Windows.
Credits also go to Fabian Eichenberger, who created watch-run, which was the basis for Rick's version.
Special thanks to Mark Reynolds for making all our lives easier with his contribution.