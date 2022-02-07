openbase logo
just-scripts

by microsoft
1.5.8 (see all)

The task library that just works

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Just

npm version NPM Downloads

Just is a library that organizes build tasks for your JS projects. It consists of

  • a build task build definition library
  • sane preset build flows for node and browser projects featuring TypeScript, Webpack and jest

Documentation

All the documentation is online at https://microsoft.github.io/just/

Building

This README contains only the instructions on how to build and contribute to the project. This is a monorepo that uses the lerna monorepo management utility. To get started, simply run the following:

yarn

and build all the packages this way:

yarn build

Development is usually done one package at a time. So go into each package and develop with the innerloop npm script:

cd packages/just-task
yarn dev

Tests are run with the test npm script:

cd packages/just-task
yarn test

Packages

PackageDescription
just-taskThe task definition library that wraps undertaker and yargs libraries
just-scriptsA reusable preset of frequently used tasks in node and browser projects
just-scripts-utilsA set of utilities for just-scripts
just-task-loggerA shared pretty logger used to display timestamps along with a message
documentationThe Docusaurus site content and styles which generates the Github page for this library

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com. Please refer Contribution guide for more details

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

