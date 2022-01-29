A library of zero-dependency npm modules that do just one thing. A guilt-free alternative to those bulkier utility libraries. Ideal for PWA development or whenever bytes are precious.
A REPL for every utility (powered by RunKit)
All packages support ES module or Common JS syntax without requiring transpilation
// esm (node / bundler)
import clone from 'just-clone';
// esm (native browser code)
import clone from './node_modules/just-clone/index.mjs';
// cjs
const clone = require('just-clone');
We're in the process of adding TypeScript definitions and tests to every Just utility. You're welcome to help us get there! Here's an example PR.
You can verify new TypeScript definitions by running
yarn test-types (This also gets run as part of the
yarn test script)
Data based on available saucelabs test browsers. It's likely Just is also fully supported by some older versions not verifiable via saucelabs.
|Chrome
|Safari
|Firefox
|Edge
|Node
|Mobile Safari
|Android
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12
|6+
|iOS 8+
|Android OS 5+
npm install just-diff
yarn add just-diff
Return an object representing the difference between two other objects Pass converter to format as http://jsonpatch.com
import {diff} from 'just-diff';
const obj1 = {a: 4, b: 5};
const obj2 = {a: 3, b: 5};
const obj3 = {a: 4, c: 5};
diff(obj1, obj2);
[
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 3 }
]
diff(obj2, obj3);
[
{ "op": "remove", "path": ['b'] },
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 4 }
{ "op": "add", "path": ['c'], "value": 5 }
]
// using converter to generate jsPatch standard paths
import {diff, jsonPatchPathConverter} from 'just-diff'
diff(obj1, obj2, jsonPatchPathConverter);
[
{ "op": "replace", "path": '/a', "value": 3 }
]
diff(obj2, obj3, jsonPatchPathConverter);
[
{ "op": "remove", "path": '/b' },
{ "op": "replace", "path": '/a', "value": 4 }
{ "op": "add", "path": '/c', "value": 5 }
]
// arrays
const obj4 = {a: 4, b: [1, 2, 3]};
const obj5 = {a: 3, b: [1, 2, 4]};
const obj6 = {a: 3, b: [1, 2, 4, 5]};
diff(obj4, obj5);
[
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 3 }
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['b', 2], "value": 4 }
]
diff(obj5, obj6);
[
{ "op": "add", "path": ['b', 3], "value": 5 }
]
// nested paths
const obj7 = {a: 4, b: {c: 3}};
const obj8 = {a: 4, b: {c: 4}};
const obj9 = {a: 5, b: {d: 4}};
diff(obj7, obj8);
[
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['b', 'c'], "value": 4 }
]
diff(obj8, obj9);
[
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 5 }
{ "op": "remove", "path": ['b', 'c']}
{ "op": "add", "path": ['b', 'd'], "value": 4 }
]
npm install just-diff-apply
yarn add just-diff-apply
Apply a diff object to an object. Pass converter to apply a http://jsonpatch.com standard patch
import diffApply from 'just-diff-apply';
const obj1 = {a: 3, b: 5};
diffApply(obj1,
[
{ "op": "remove", "path": ['b'] },
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 4 },
{ "op": "add", "path": ['c'], "value": 5 }
]
);
obj1; // {a: 4, c: 5}
// using converter to apply jsPatch standard paths
// see http://jsonpatch.com
import {diffApply, jsonPatchPathConverter} from 'just-diff-apply'
const obj2 = {a: 3, b: 5};
diffApply(obj2, [
{ "op": "remove", "path": '/b' },
{ "op": "replace", "path": '/a', "value": 4 }
{ "op": "add", "path": '/c', "value": 5 }
], jsonPatchPathConverter);
obj2; // {a: 4, c: 5}
// arrays (array key can be string or numeric)
const obj3 = {a: 4, b: [1, 2, 3]};
diffApply(obj3, [
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 3 }
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['b', 2], "value": 4 }
{ "op": "add", "path": ['b', 3], "value": 9 }
]);
obj3; // {a: 3, b: [1, 2, 4, 9]}
// nested paths
const obj4 = {a: 4, b: {c: 3}};
diffApply(obj4, [
{ "op": "replace", "path": ['a'], "value": 5 }
{ "op": "remove", "path": ['b', 'c']}
{ "op": "add", "path": ['b', 'd'], "value": 4 }
]);
obj4; // {a: 5, b: {d: 4}}
npm install just-compare
yarn add just-compare
Compare two collections
import compare from 'just-compare';
// primitives: value1 === value2
// functions: value1.toString == value2.toString
// arrays: if length, sequence and values of properties are identical
// objects: if length, names and values of properties are identical
compare([1, [2, 3]], [1, [2, 3]]); // true
compare([1, [2, 3], 4], [1, [2, 3]]); // false
compare({a: 2, b: 3}, {a: 2, b: 3}); // true
compare({a: 2, b: 3}, {b: 3, a: 2}); // true
compare({a: 2, b: 3, c: 4}, {a: 2, b: 3}); // false
compare({a: 2, b: 3}, {a: 2, b: 3, c: 4}); // false
compare([1, [2, {a: 4}], 4], [1, [2, {a: 4}]]); // false
compare([1, [2, {a: 4}], 4], [1, [2, {a: 4}], 4]); // true
compare(NaN, NaN); // true
npm install just-clone
yarn add just-clone
Deep copies objects and arrays
// Deep copies objects and arrays, doesn't clone functions
import clone from 'just-clone';
var arr = [1, 2, 3];
var subObj = { aa: 1 };
var obj = { a: 3, b: 5, c: arr, d: subObj };
var objClone = clone(obj);
arr.push(4);
objClone.d.bb = 2;
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3, 4], d: {aa: 1}}
objClone; // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3], d: {aa: 1, bb: 2}}
npm install just-pluck-it
yarn add just-pluck-it
Pluck a property from each member of a collection
import pluck from 'just-pluck-it';
pluck([{a:1, b:2}, {a:4, b:3}, {a:2, b:5}], 'a'); // [1, 4, 2]
pluck({x: {a:1, b:2}, y: {a:4, b:3}, z: {a:2, b:5}}, 'a'); // {x: 1, y: 4, z: 2}
npm install just-flush
yarn add just-flush
Returns a copy of an array or object with null/undefined members removed
import flush from 'just-flush';
flush([1, undefined, 2, null, 3, NaN, 0]); // [1, 2, 3, NaN, 0]
flush([true, null, false, true, [null], undefined]); // [true, false, true, [null]]
flush({a: 2, b: null, c: 4, d: undefined}); // {a: 2, c: 4}
flush('something'); // undefined
flush(); // undefined
npm install just-extend
yarn add just-extend
Extend an object
import extend from 'just-extend';
var obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
extend(obj, {a: 4, c: 8}); // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
obj; // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
var obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
extend({}, obj, {a: 4, c: 8}); // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5}
var arr = [1, 2, 3];
var obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
extend(obj, {c: arr}); // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3]}
arr.push(4);
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3, 4]}
var arr = [1, 2, 3];
var obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
extend(true, obj, {c: arr}); // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3]}
arr.push(4);
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3]}
extend({a: 4, b: 5}); // {a: 4, b: 5}
extend({a: 4, b: 5}, 3); {a: 4, b: 5}
extend({a: 4, b: 5}, true); {a: 4, b: 5}
extend('hello', {a: 4, b: 5}); // throws
extend(3, {a: 4, b: 5}); // throws
npm install just-merge
yarn add just-merge
Shallow assign. Like just-extend but without deep copy option.
import merge from 'just-merge';
let obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
merge(obj, {a: 4, c: 8}); // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
obj; // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
let obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
merge({}, obj, {a: 4, c: 8}); // {a: 4, b: 5, c: 8}
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5}
let arr = [1, 2, 3];
let obj = {a: 3, b: 5};
merge(obj, {c: arr}); // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3]}
arr.push[4];
obj; // {a: 3, b: 5, c: [1, 2, 3, 4]}
merge({a: 4, b: 5}); // {a: 4, b: 5}
merge(3, {a: 4, b: 5}); // throws
merge({a: 4, b: 5}, 3); // throws
merge({a: 4, b: 5}, {b: 4, c: 5}, 'c'); // throws
npm install just-values
yarn add just-values
Return property values as an array
const values = require('just-values');
values({a: 4, c: 8}); // [4, 8]
values({a: {aa: 2}, b: {bb: 4}}); // [{aa: 2}, {bb: 4}]
values({}); // []
values([1, 2, 3]); // [1, 2, 3]
values(function(a, b) {return a + b;}); // []
values(new String('hello')); // ['h', 'e', 'l', 'l', 'o']
values(1); // throws exception
values(true); // throws exception
values(undefined); // throws exception
values(null); // throws exception
npm install just-entries
yarn add just-entries
Return object entries as an array of [key, value] pairs
import entries from 'just-entries';
// Object:
entries({c: 8, a: 4}); // [['c', 8], ['a', 4]]
entries({b: {bb: 4}, a: {aa: 2}}); // [['b', {bb: 4}], ['a', {aa: 2}]]
entries({}); // []
// Array:
entries([{c: 8}, {a: 4}]); // [[0, {c: 8}], [1, {a: 4}]]
entries(['À', 'mauvais', 'ouvrier', 'point', 'de', 'bon', 'outil'])
// [[0, 'À'], [1, 'mauvais'] ... [6, 'outil']]
entries([]); // []
npm install just-pick
yarn add just-pick
Copy an object but with only the specified keys
import pick from 'just-pick';
var obj = { a: 3, b: 5, c: 9 };
pick(obj, ['a', 'c']); // {a: 3, c: 9}
pick(obj, 'a', 'c'); // {a: 3, c: 9}
pick(obj, ['a', 'b', 'd']); // {a: 3, b: 5}
pick(obj, ['a', 'a']); // {a: 3}
npm install just-omit
yarn add just-omit
Copy an object but omit the specified keys
import omit from 'just-omit';
var obj = {a: 3, b: 5, c: 9};
omit(obj, ['a', 'c']); // {b: 5}
omit(obj, 'a', 'c'); // {b: 5}
omit(obj, ['a', 'b', 'd']); // {c: 9}
omit(obj, ['a', 'a']); // {b: 5, c: 9}
npm install just-is-empty
yarn add just-is-empty
Return true if object has no enumerable key values
import isEmpty from 'just-is-empty';
isEmpty({a: 3, b: 5}) // false
isEmpty([1, 2]) // false
isEmpty(new Set([1, 2, 2])) // false
isEmpty((new Map()).set('a', 2)) // false
isEmpty({}) // true
isEmpty([]) // true
isEmpty(new Set()) // true
isEmpty(new Map()) // true
isEmpty('abc') // false
isEmpty('') // true
isEmpty(0) // true
isEmpty(1) // true
isEmpty(true) // true
isEmpty(Symbol('abc')); // true
isEmpty(//); // true
isEmpty(new String('abc')); // false
isEmpty(new String('')); // true
isEmpty(new Boolean(true)); // true
isEmpty(null) // true
isEmpty(undefined) // true
npm install just-is-circular
yarn add just-is-circular
NOTE: not supported in IE or microsoft edge
import isCircular from 'just-is-circular';
const a = {};
a.b = a;
isCircular(a); // true
const a = {};
a.b = {
c: a
};
isCircular(a); // true
const a = {};
a.b = {
c: 4
};
isCircular(a); // false
const a = [];
a.push(a);
isCircular(a); // true
isCircular({}); // false
isCircular('hi'); // false
isCircular(undefined); // false
npm install just-is-primitive
yarn add just-is-primitive
Determine if a value is a primitive value
import isPrimitive from 'just-is-primitive';
isPrimitive('hi') // true
isPrimitive(3) // true
isPrimitive(true) // true
isPrimitive(false) // true
isPrimitive(null) // true
isPrimitive(undefined) // true
isPrimitive(Symbol()) // true
isPrimitive({}) // false
isPrimitive([]) // false
isPrimitive(function() {}) // false
isPrimitive(new Date()) // false
isPrimitive(/a/) // false
npm install just-filter-object
yarn add just-filter-object
Filter an object
import filter from 'just-filter';
// returns a new object containing those original properties for which the predicate returns truthy
filter({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (key, value) => value < 6); // {a: 3, b: 5}
filter({a1: 3, b1: 5, a2: 9}, (key, value) => key[0] == 'a'); // {a1: 3, a2: 9}
filter({a: 3, b: 5, c: null}, (key, value) => value); // {a: 3, b: 5}
npm install just-map-object
yarn add just-map-object
Map an object, passing key and value to predicates
import map from 'just-map-object';
// DEPRECATED: use just-map-values
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (key, value) => value + 1); // {a: 4, b: 6, c: 10}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (key, value) => key); // {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (key, value) => key + value); // {a: 'a3', b: 'b5', c: 'c9'}```
npm install just-map-values
yarn add just-map-values
Map an object, predicate updates values, receives (value, key, object)
import map from 'just-map-values';
// predicate updates values, receives (value, key, obj)
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (value) => value + 1); // {a: 4, b: 6, c: 10}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (value, key) => value + key); // {a: 3a, b: 5b, c: 9c}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (value, key, obj) => obj.b); // {a: 5, b: 5, c: 5}
npm install just-map-keys
yarn add just-map-keys
Map an object, predicate updates keys, receives (value, key, object)
import map from 'just-map-keys';
// predicate updates keys, receives (value, key, object)
map({a: 'cow', b: 'sheep', c: 'pig'}, (value) => value);
// {cow: 'cow', sheep: 'sheep', pig: 'pig'}
map([4, 5, 6], (value, key) => key + 1); // {1: 4, 2: 5, 3: 6}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (value, key) => key + value); // {a3: 3, b5: 5, c9: 9}
map({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (value, key, obj) => obj.b + value + key);
// {'8a': 3, '10b': 5, '14c': 9}
npm install just-deep-map-values
yarn add just-deep-map-values
Returns an object with values at all depths mapped according to the provided function
import deepMapValues from 'just-deep-map-values';
const squareFn = (number) => number * number;
deepMapValues({ a: 1, b: { c: 2, d: { e: 3 } } }, squareFn); // => { a: 1, b: { c: 4, d: { e: 9 } } }
npm install just-reduce-object
yarn add just-reduce-object
Reduce an object
import reduce from 'just-reduce-object';
// applies a function against an accumulator and each key-value pairs of the object
// to reduce it to a single value
reduce({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (acc, key, value, index, keys) => {
acc[value] = key;
return acc;
}, {}); // {3: 'a', 5: 'b', 9: 'c'}
reduce({a: 3, b: 5, c: 9}, (acc, key, value, index, keys) => {
acc += value;
return acc;
}); // 17
npm install just-safe-get
yarn add just-safe-get
Get value at property, don't throw if parent is undefined
import get from 'just-safe-get';
const obj = {a: {aa: {aaa: 2}}, b: 4};
get(obj, 'a.aa.aaa'); // 2
get(obj, ['a', 'aa', 'aaa']); // 2
get(obj, 'b.bb.bbb'); // undefined
get(obj, ['b', 'bb', 'bbb']); // undefined
get(obj.a, 'aa.aaa'); // 2
get(obj.a, ['aa', 'aaa']); // 2
get(obj.b, 'bb.bbb'); // undefined
get(obj.b, ['bb', 'bbb']); // undefined
get(obj.b, 'bb.bbb', 5); // 5
get(obj.b, ['bb', 'bbb'], true); // true
get(null, 'a'); // undefined
get(undefined, ['a']); // undefined
get(null, 'a', 42); // 42
get(undefined, ['a'], 42); // 42
const obj = {a: {}};
const sym = Symbol();
obj.a[sym] = 4;
get(obj.a, sym); // 4
npm install just-safe-set
yarn add just-safe-set
Set value at property, create intermediate properties if necessary
import set from 'just-safe-set';
const obj1 = {};
set(obj1, 'a.aa.aaa', 4); // true
obj1; // {a: {aa: {aaa: 4}}}
const obj2 = {};
set(obj2, ['a', 'aa', 'aaa'], 4); // true
obj2; // {a: {aa: {aaa: 4}}}
const obj3 = {a: {aa: {aaa: 2}}};
set(obj3, 'a.aa.aaa', 3); // true
obj3; // {a: {aa: {aaa: 3}}}
// don't clobber existing
const obj4 = {a: {aa: {aaa: 2}}};
set(obj4, 'a.aa', {bbb: 7}); // false
const obj5 = {a: {}};
const sym = Symbol();
set(obj5.a, sym, 7); // true
obj5; // {a: {Symbol(): 7}}
npm install just-typeof
yarn add just-typeof
Type inferer
import typeOf from 'just-typeof';
typeOf({}); // 'object'
typeOf([]); // 'array'
typeOf(function() {}); // 'function'
typeOf(/a/); // 'regexp'
typeOf(new Date()); // 'date'
typeOf(null); // 'null'
typeOf(undefined); // 'undefined'
typeOf('a'); // 'string'
typeOf(1); // 'number'
typeOf(true); // 'boolean'
npm install just-flip-object
yarn add just-flip-object
Flip the keys and values
import flip from 'just-flip-object';
// flip the key and value
flip({a: 'x', b: 'y', c: 'z'}); // {x: 'a', y: 'b', z: 'c'}
flip({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}); // {'1': 'a', '2': 'b', '3': 'c'}
flip({a: false, b: true}); // {false: 'a', true: 'b'}
npm install just-has
yarn add just-has
Return a boolen indicating the existence of a deep property, don't throw if parent is undefined
import has from 'just-has';
const obj = {a: {aa: {aaa: 2}}, b: 4};
has(obj, 'a.aa.aaa'); // true
has(obj, ['a', 'aa', 'aaa']); // true
has(obj, 'b.bb.bbb'); // false
has(obj, ['b', 'bb', 'bbb']); // false
has(obj.a, 'aa.aaa'); // true
has(obj.a, ['aa', 'aaa']); // true
has(obj.b, 'bb.bbb'); // false
has(obj.b, ['bb', 'bbb']); // false
has(null, 'a'); // false
has(undefined, ['a']); // false
const obj = {a: {}};
const sym = Symbol();
obj.a[sym] = 4;
has(obj.a, sym); // true
npm install just-cartesian-product
yarn add just-cartesian-product
Takes an input of an array of arrays and returns their Cartesian product.
import cartesianProduct from 'just-cartesian-product';
cartesianProduct([[1, 2], ['a', 'b']]); // [[1, 'a'], [1, 'b'], [2, 'a'], [2, 'b']]
cartesianProduct([[1, 2], ['a', 'b', 'c']]); // [[1, 'a'], [1, 'b'], [1, 'c'], [2, 'a'], [2, 'b'], [2, 'c']]
cartesianProduct([]); // []
cartesianProduct(); // throws
npm install just-unique
yarn add just-unique
Dedupes an array
import unique from 'just-unique';
unique([1, 2, 3, 2, 3, 4, 3, 2, 1, 3]); // [1, 2, 3, 4]
var a = {a: 3};
var b = {b: 4};
var c = {c: 5};
unique([a, a, b, c, b]); // [a, b, c]
unique([1, '1', 2, '2', 3, 2]); // [1, '1', 2, '2', 3]
// declaring sorted array for performance
unique([1, 1, '1', 2, 2, 5, '5', '5'], true); // [1, '1', 2, 5, '6']
// declaring strings array for performance
unique(['a', 'c', 'b', 'c', 'a'], false, true); // ['a', 'b', 'c']
npm install just-flatten-it
yarn add just-flatten-it
Return a flattened array
import flatten from 'just-flatten-it';
flatten([[1, [2, 3]], [[4, 5], 6, 7, [8, 9]]]);
// [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
flatten([[1, [2, 3]], [[4, 5], 6, 7, [8, 9]]], 1);
// [1, [2, 3], [[4, 5], 6, 7, [8, 9]]]
npm install just-index
yarn add just-index
Return an object from an array, keyed by the value at the given id
import index from 'just-index';
index([{id: 'first', val: 1}, {id: 'second', val: 2}], 'id');
// {first: {id: 'first', val: 1}, second: {id: 'second', val: 2}}
index([{id: 'first', val: 1}, null], 'id'); // {first: {id: 'first', val: 1}}
index([], 'id'); // {}
index([], null); // undefined
index({}, 'id'); // undefined
npm install just-insert
yarn add just-insert
Inserts a sub-array into an array starting at the given index. Returns a copy
import insert from 'just-insert';
insert([1, 2, 5, 6], ['a', 'c', 'e'], 2); // [1, 2, 'a', 'c', 'e', 5, 6]
insert([1, 2, 5, 6], 'a', 2); // [1, 2, 'a', 5, 6]
insert([1, 2, 5, 6], ['a', 'c', 'e'], 0); // ['a', 'c', 'e', 1, 2, 5, 6]
insert([1, 2, 5, 6], ['a', 'c', 'e']); // ['a', 'c', 'e', 1, 2, 5, 6]
npm install just-intersect
yarn add just-intersect
Return the intersect of two arrays
import intersect from 'just-intersect';
intersect([1, 2, 5, 6], [2, 3, 5, 6]); // [2, 5, 6]
intersect([1, 2, 2, 4, 5], [3, 2, 2, 5, 7]); // [2, 5]
npm install just-compact
yarn add just-compact
Returns a copy of an array with falsey values removed
import compact from 'just-compact';
compact([1, null, 2, undefined, null, NaN, 3, 4, false, 5]); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
compact([1, 2, [], 4, {}]); // [1, 2, [], 4, {}]
compact([]); // []
compact({}); // throws
npm install just-last
yarn add just-last
Return the last member of an array
import last from 'just-last';
last([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // 5
last([{a: 1}, {b: 1}, {c: 1}]); // {c: 1}
last([true, false, [true, false]]); // [true, false]
last(); // undefined
last([]); // undefined
last(null); // undefined
last(undefined); // undefined
npm install just-tail
yarn add just-tail
Return all but the first element of an array
import tail from 'just-tail';
tail([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // [2, 3, 4, 5]
tail([{a: 1}, {b: 1}, {c: 1}]); // [{b: 1}, {c: 1}]
tail([true, false, [true, false]]); // [false, [true, false]]
tail([]); // []
tail(); // undefined
tail(null); // undefined
tail(undefined); // undefined
npm install just-random
yarn add just-random
Return a randomly selected element in an array
import random from 'just-random';
random([1, 2, 3]);
// one of [1, 2, 3], at random
npm install just-shuffle
yarn add just-shuffle
Return the elements of an array in random order
import shuffle from 'just-shuffle';
shuffle([1, 2, 3]);
// array with original elements randomly sorted
shuffle([1, 2, 3], {shuffleAll: true});
// array with original elements randomly sorted and all in new postions
shuffle([]); // []
shuffle([1]); // [1]
shuffle(); // throws
shuffle(undefined); // throws
shuffle(null); // throws
shuffle({}); // throws
npm install just-split
yarn add just-split
Splits array into groups of n items each
import split from 'just-split';
split([]); // []
split([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // [[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]]
split([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], 3); // [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7, 8, 9]]
split([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], '3'); // [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7, 8, 9]]
split(['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'], 2); // [['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd'], ['e']]
split([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], 3); // [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7, 8]]
npm install just-split-at
yarn add just-split-at
Splits an array into two at a given position
import splitAt from 'just-split-at';
splitAt([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 2); // [[1, 2], [3, 4, 5]]
splitAt([{a: 1}, {b: 1}, {c: 1}], -1); // [[{a: 1}, {b: 1}], [{c: 1}]]
splitAt([], 2); // [[], []]
splitAt(null, 1); // throws
splitAt(undefined, 1); // throws
npm install just-sort-by
yarn add just-sort-by
Produces a new array, sorted in ascending order
import sortBy from 'just-array-sort-by';
sortBy([10, 1, 5, 20, 15, 35, 30, 6, 8]); // [1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 15, 20, 30, 35]
sortBy([
{user: 'fabio', details: {city: "Milan", age: 34}},
{user: 'max', details: {city: "Munich", age: 29}},
{user: 'zacarias', details: {city: "Sao Paulo", age: 44}},
{user: 'robert', details: {city: "Manchester", age: 28}},
{user: 'klaus', details: {city: "Zurich", age: 38}},
], function(o) {
return o.details.age;
});
/*
[
{user: 'robert', age: 28},
{user: 'max', age: 29},
{user: 'fabio', age: 34},
{user: 'klaus', age: 38},
{user: 'zacarias', age: 44},
]
*/
sortBy([
{user: 'fabio', age: 34},
{user: 'max', age: 29},
{user: 'zacarias', age: 44},
{user: 'robert', age: 28},
{user: 'klaus', age: 38},
], 'user');
/*
[
{user: 'fabio', age: 34},
{user: 'klaus', age: 38},
{user: 'max', age: 29},
{user: 'robert', age: 28},
{user: 'zacarias', age: 44},
]
*/
npm install just-partition
yarn add just-partition
Elements satisfying predicate added to first array, remainder added to second
import partition from 'just-partition';
partition([1, 5, 2, 4, 3], n => n > 3); // [[5, 4],[1, 2, 3]]
partition(['a', 2, 3, '3'], x => typeof x == 'string'); // [['a', '3'],[2, 3]]
partition([1, 2, 3, 4], x => typeof x == 'number'); // [[1, 2, 3, 4],[]]
partition([1, 2, 3, 4], x => typeof x == 'string'); // [[], [1, 2, 3, 4]]
partition([], n => n > 3); // [[], []]
partition({a: 1, b: 2}, n => n > 1); // throws
partition(null, n => n > 1); // throws
partition(undefined, n => n > 1); // throws
npm install just-permutations
yarn add just-permutations
Returns all permutations of the length N of the elements of the given Array
import permutations from 'just-array-permutations;
permutations([1, 2, 3]); // [[1, 2, 3], [2, 1, 3], [2, 3, 1], [1, 3, 2], [3, 1, 2], [3, 2, 1]]
permutations([]); // []
permutations(); // throws
npm install just-range
yarn add just-range
Generate a range array for numbers
import range from 'just-range';
range(1, 5); // [1, 2, 3, 4]
range(5); // [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]
range(-5); // [0, -1, -2, -3, -4]
range(0, 20, 5) // [0, 5, 10, 15]
npm install just-remove
yarn add just-remove
Removes one array from another
import remove from 'just-remove';
remove([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], [1, 3, 6]); // [2, 4, 5]
npm install just-union
yarn add just-union
Returns the union of two arrays
import union from 'just-union';
union([1, 2, 5, 6], [2, 3, 4, 6]); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
npm install just-zip-it
yarn add just-zip-it
Returns an array of grouped elements, taking n-th element from every given array
import zip from 'just-zip-it';
zip([1, 2, 3]); // [[1], [2], [3]]
zip([1, 2, 3], ['a', 'b', 'c']); // [[1, 'a'], [2, 'b'], [3, 'c']]
zip([1, 2], ['a', 'b'], [true, false]); //[[1, 'a', true], [2, 'b', false]]
zip(undefined, {}, false, 1, 'foo'); // []
zip([1, 2], ['a', 'b'], undefined, {}, false, 1, 'foo'); // [[1, 'a'], [2, 'b']]
zip([1, 2, 3], ['a', 'b'], [true]); // [[1, 'a', true], [2, 'b', undefined], [3, undefined, undefined]]
npm install just-group-by
yarn add just-group-by
Return a grouped object from array
import groupBy from 'just-group-by';
groupBy([6.1, 4.2, 6.3], Math.floor); // { '4': [4.2], '6': [6.1, 6.3] }
groupBy([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8], function(i) { return i % 2}); // { '0': [2, 4, 6, 8], '1': [1, 3, 5, 7] }
npm install just-mean
yarn add just-mean
The mean (average) value in an array
import mean from 'just-mean';
mean([1, 2, 3, 2, 4, 1]); // 2.1666666667
mean(3, 2, 1); // 2
mean([4]); // 4
mean(['3', 2]); // throws
mean(); // throws
npm install just-median
yarn add just-median
Return the median value of an array of numbers
import median from 'just-median';
median([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // 3
median([3, -1, 2]); // 2
median([9, 14, 14, 200, 15]); // 14
median(1, 2, 4, 3); // 2.5
median(['3', 2, 1]); // throws
median(); // throws
npm install just-mode
yarn add just-mode
Return the most frequently occuring number(s)
import mode from 'just-mode';
mode([1, 2, 3, 2]); // 2
mode(4, 4, 1, 4); // 4
mode(100, 100, 101, 101); // [100, 101]
mode(4, 3, 2, 1); // [1, 2, 3, 4]
mode(['1', 2, 2, 1, 2]); // throws
mode(null); // throws
npm install just-percentile
yarn add just-percentile
Return the value at the given percentile (using linear interpolation)
import percentile from 'just-percentile';
percentile([1, 2, 3], 0); // 1
percentile([1, 2, 3], 50); // 2
percentile([1, 2, 3], 100); // 3
// See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Percentile (linear interpolation method)
percentile([15, 20, 35, 40, 50], 5); // 15
percentile([15, 20, 35, 40, 50], 30); // 20
percentile([15, 20, 35, 40, 50], 40); // 27.5
percentile([15, 20, 35, 40, 50], 95); // 50
percentile(1, 2, 3, 50); // throws
percentile(['1', 2, 3], 50); // throws
percentile([], 50); // throws
npm install just-variance
yarn add just-variance
Return the standard deviation of an array or numeric argument list
import variance from 'just-variance';
variance([1, 2, 3, 2, 4, 1]); // 1.3666666667
variance(3, 2, 1); // 1
variance([100, 100, 100.1, 100]); // 0.0025
variance(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, -6); // 15.5
variance([4]); // throws
variance(['3', 2]); // throws
variance(NaN, NaN); // throws
variance(); // throws
npm install just-standard-deviation
yarn add just-standard-deviation
Return the standard deviation of an array or numeric argument list
import standardDeviation from "just-standard-deviation";
standardDeviation([1, 2, 3, 2, 4, 1]); // 1.16904519
standardDeviation(3, 2, 1); // 1
standardDeviation([100, 100, 100.1, 100]); // 0.05
standardDeviation(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, -6); // 3.9370039
standardDeviation([4]); // throws
standardDeviation(["3", 2]); // throws
standardDeviation(NaN, NaN); // throws
standardDeviation(); // throws
npm install just-skewness
yarn add just-skewness
Return the skewness of an array or numeric argument list using Pearson's second skewness coefficient
import skewness from "just-skewness";
// Using Pearson's second skewness coefficient
skewness(3, 2, 1); // 0
skewness([1, 2, 3, 2, 4, 1]); // 0.4276994613841504
skewness(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, -6); // -0.762000762001143
skewness([1, 2, 3, 4, 9]); // 0.7705935588815224
skewness([4]); // throws
skewness(["3", 2]); // throws
skewness(NaN, NaN); // throws
skewness(); // throws
npm install just-template
yarn add just-template
Interpolate a string with variables
import template from 'just-template';
var data = {
a: {
aa: {
aaa: 'apple',
bbb: 'pear'
},
bb: 'orange'
},
b: 'plum'
};
template('2 {{a.aa.aaa}}s, a {{a.aa.bbb}}, 3 {{a.bb}}s and a {{b}}. Yes 1 {{a.aa.bbb}}.', data);
// '2 apples, a pear, 3 oranges and a plum. Yes 1 pear.'
npm install just-truncate
yarn add just-truncate
Truncate a string with a custom suffix
truncate('when shall we three meet again', 9); // 'when s...'
truncate('when shall we three meet again', 10, ' (etc)'); // 'when (etc)'
truncate('when shall we', 15,); // 'when shall we'
truncate('when shall we', 15, '(more)'); // 'when shall we'
truncate('when shall we', 10, ' (etc etc etc)'); // ' (etc etc etc)'
npm install just-prune
yarn add just-prune
Prune a string with whole words and a custom suffix
prune('when shall we three meet again', 7); // 'when...'
prune('when shall we three meet again', 7, ' (more)'; // 'when (more)'
prune('when shall we', 15,); // 'when shall we'
prune('when shall we', 15, ' (etc)'); // 'when shall we'
prune('when shall we', 7, ' (more)'); // ' (more)'
npm install just-squash
yarn add just-squash
Remove all spaces from a string, optionally remove escape sequences too
squash('the cat sat on the mat'); // 'thecatsatonthemat'
squash(' the cat sat on the mat '); // 'thecatsatonthemat'
squash('\tthe cat\n sat \fon \vthe \rmat '); // '\tthecat\nsat\fon\vthe\rmat'
squash('\tthe cat\n sat \fon \vthe \rmat ', true); // 'thecatsatonthemat'
squash(`the cat
sat on the mat`, true); // thecatsatonthemat
npm install just-left-pad
yarn add just-left-pad
Add characters to the left of a string such that its total length is n
import leftPad from 'just-left-pad';
leftPad('hello', 9); // ' hello'
leftPad('hello', 3); // 'hello'
leftPad('hello', 9, '.'); // '....hello'
leftPad('hello', 9, '..'); // '....hello'
leftPad('hello', 10, 'ab'); // 'bababhello'
leftPad('hello', 9, '\uD83D\uDC04'); // '🐄🐄🐄🐄hello'
leftPad('hello', 10, '\uD83D\uDC11\uD83D\uDC04'), // '🐄🐑🐄🐑🐄hello'
leftPad('hello', 7, '🐄'), // '🐄🐄hello'
leftPad(null, 7); // throws
leftPad([], 4, '*'); // throws
leftPad('hello', 4, true); // throws
leftPad('hello', -4, true); // throws
leftPad('hello', 2.3, true); // throws
npm install just-right-pad
yarn add just-right-pad
Add characters to the right of a string such that its total length is n
import rightPad from 'just-right-pad';
rightPad('hello', 9); // 'hello '
rightPad('hello', 3); // 'hello'
rightPad('hello', 9, '.'); // 'hello....'
rightPad('hello', 9, '..'); // 'hello....'
rightPad('hello', 10, 'ab'); // 'helloababa'
rightPad('hello', 9, '\uD83D\uDC04'); // 'hello🐄🐄🐄🐄'
rightPad('hello', 10, '\uD83D\uDC11\uD83D\uDC04'), // 'hello🐑🐄🐑🐄🐑'
rightPad('hello', 7, '🐄'), // 'hello🐄🐄'
rightPad(null, 7); // throws
rightPad([], 4, '*'); // throws
rightPad('hello', 4, true); // throws
rightPad('hello', -4, true); // throws
rightPad('hello', 2.3, true); // throws
npm install just-camel-case
yarn add just-camel-case
Convert a string to camel case
import camelCase from 'just-camel-case';
camelCase('the quick brown fox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('the_quick_brown_fox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('the-quick-brown-fox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('theQuickBrownFox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('thequickbrownfox'); // 'thequickbrownfox'
camelCase('the - quick * brown# fox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('behold theQuickBrownFox'); // 'beholdTheQuickBrownFox'
camelCase('Behold theQuickBrownFox'); // 'beholdTheQuickBrownFox'
// all caps words are camel-cased
camelCase('The quick brown FOX'), 'theQuickBrownFox');
// all caps substrings >= 4 chars are camel-cased
camelCase('theQUickBrownFox'); // 'theQUickBrownFox'
camelCase('theQUIckBrownFox'); // 'theQUIckBrownFox'
camelCase('theQUICKBrownFox'); // 'theQuickBrownFox'
npm install just-kebab-case
yarn add just-kebab-case
Convert a string to kebab case
import kebabCase from 'just-kebab-case';
kebabCase('the quick brown fox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('the-quick-brown-fox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('the_quick_brown_fox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('theQuickBrownFox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('theQuickBrown Fox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('thequickbrownfox'); // 'thequickbrownfox'
kebabCase('the - quick * brown# fox'); // 'the-quick-brown-fox'
kebabCase('theQUICKBrownFox'); // 'the-q-u-i-c-k-brown-fox'
npm install just-snake-case
yarn add just-snake-case
Convert a string to snake case
import snakeCase from 'just-snake-case';
snakeCase('the quick brown fox'); // 'the_quick_brown_fox'
snakeCase('the-quick-brown-fox'); // 'the_quick_brown_fox'
snakeCase('the_quick_brown_fox'); // 'the_quick_brown_fox'
snakeCase('theQuickBrownFox'); // 'the_quick_brown_fox'
snakeCase('thequickbrownfox'); // 'thequickbrownfox'
snakeCase('the - quick * brown# fox'); // 'the_quick_brown_fox'
snakeCase('theQUICKBrownFox'); // 'the_q_u_i_c_k_brown_fox'
npm install just-pascal-case
yarn add just-pascal-case
Convert a string to pascal case
import pascalCase from 'just-pascal-case';
pascalCase('the quick brown fox'); // 'TheQuickBrownFox'
pascalCase('the_quick_brown_fox'); // 'TheQuickBrownFox'
pascalCase('the-quick-brown-fox'); // 'TheQuickBrownFox'
pascalCase('theQuickBrownFox'); // 'TheQuickBrownFox'
pascalCase('thequickbrownfox'); // 'Thequickbrownfox'
pascalCase('the - quick * brown# fox'); // 'TheQuickBrownFox'
pascalCase('theQUICKBrownFox'); // 'TheQUICKBrownFox'
npm install just-capitalize
yarn add just-capitalize
Capitalize the first character of a string
import capitalize from 'just-capitalize';
/*
capitalize('capitals'); // 'Capitals'
capitalize('Capitals'); // 'Capitals'
capitalize('many words'); // 'Many words'
capitalize('!exclaim'); // '!exclaim'
*/
npm install just-replace-all
yarn add just-replace-all
Replace all occurrences of a string within a string with another string
import replaceAll from 'just-replace-all';
/*
replaceAll('hello, world', 'l', 'q'); // 'heqqo, worqd'
replaceAll('hello, world', 'l', 'qq'); // 'heqqqqo, worqqd'
replaceAll('hello, world', 'll', 'q'); // 'heqo, world'
replaceAll('hello, world', '', 'q'); // 'hello, world'
replaceAll('hello, world', 'l', ''); // 'heo, word'
replaceAll('hello, world', null, 'q'); // 'hello, world'
replaceAll('hello, world', 'l'); // throw
replaceAll('hello, world'); // throw
replaceAll(); // throw
replaceAll(null, 'l', 'q'); // throw
replaceAll('hello, world', null, 'q'); // throw
replaceAll('hello, world', 'l', null); // throw
*/
npm install just-clamp
yarn add just-clamp
Restrict a number within a range
import clamp from 'just-clamp';
var n = 5;
clamp(1, n, 12); // 5
clamp(3, n, 1); // 3
clamp(8, n, 9); // 8
clamp(0, n, 0); // 0
var n = -5;
clamp(1, n, 12); // 1
clamp(-7, n, -8); // -7
clamp(NaN, n, 8); // NaN
clamp(3, n, NaN); // NaN
clamp(3, NaN, 8); // NaN
clamp(undefined, n, 8); // throws
clamp(3, n, 'h'); // throws
clamp(3, false, 8); // throws
npm install just-is-prime
yarn add just-is-prime
Check if number is prime
import isPrime from 'just-is-prime;
/*
isPrime(1); // false
isPrime(2); // true
isPrime(17); // true
isPrime(10); // false
isPrime(); // throws
isPrime(null); // throws
isPrime("js"); // throws
isPrime({}); // throws
isPrime(function() {}); // throws
isPrime([]); // throws
*/
npm install just-modulo
yarn add just-modulo
Modulo of a number and a divisor
import modulo from 'just-modulo';
modulo(7, 5); // 2
modulo(17, 23); // 17
modulo(16.2, 3.8); // 1
modulo(5.8, 3.4); //2.4
modulo(4, 0); // 4
modulo(-7, 5); // 3
modulo(-2, 15); // 13
modulo(-5.8, 3.4); // 1
modulo(12, -1); // NaN
modulo(-3, -8); // NaN
modulo(12, 'apple'); // NaN
modulo('bee', 9); // NaN
modulo(null, undefined); // NaN
npm install just-random-integer
yarn add just-random-integer
Produces a random integer within a given range
import random from 'just-random-integer';
random();
// Returns either 0 or 1
random(5);
// Returns a random integer between 0 and 5 (inclusively)
random(3, 10);
// Returns a random integer between 3 and 10 (inclusively)
random(-5.8, 10.4);
// Returns a random integer between -5 and 10 (inclusively)
npm install just-compose
yarn add just-compose
Return a function composed of 2 or more functions
import compose from 'just-compose';
const sqRootBiggest = compose(Math.max, Math.sqrt, Math.trunc);
sqRootBiggest(10, 5); // 3
sqRootBiggest(7, 0, 16); // 4
npm install just-curry-it
yarn add just-curry-it
Return a curried function
import curry from 'just-curry-it';
function add(a, b, c) {
return a + b + c;
}
curry(add)(1)(2)(3); // 6
curry(add)(1)(2)(2); // 5
curry(add)(2)(4, 3); // 9
function add(...args) {
return args.reduce((sum, n) => sum + n, 0)
}
var curryAdd4 = curry(add, 4)
curryAdd4(1)(2, 3)(4); // 10
function converter(ratio, input) {
return (input*ratio).toFixed(1);
}
const curriedConverter = curry(converter)
const milesToKm = curriedConverter(1.62);
milesToKm(35); // 56.7
milesToKm(10); // 16.2
npm install just-demethodize
yarn add just-demethodize
Turn a method into a standalone function; the first arg becomes
this
import demethodize from 'just-demethodize';
const trimFn = demethodize(''.trim);
['hello ', ' goodbye', 'hello again'].map(trimFn); // ['hello', 'goodbye', 'hello again']
npm install just-flip
yarn add just-flip
Flip first two arguments of a function
import flip from 'just-flip';
flip(console.log)(1, 2, 3) // 2, 1, 3
import map from 'just-map-object';
import partial from 'just-partial';
const numbers = {x: 5, y: 10};
const flippedMap = flip(map);
const double = partial(flippedMap, (undefined, number) => number * 2);
double(numbers) // {x: 10, y: 20];
npm install just-partial-it
yarn add just-partial-it
Return a partial function
import partial from 'just-partial-it';
const cubedRoot = partial(Math.pow, _, 1/3);
cubedRoot(64); // 4
const getRoot = partial(Math.pow, 64);
getRoot(1/2); // 8
npm install just-debounce-it
yarn add just-debounce-it
Return a debounced function
import debounce from "just-debounce-it";
const fn1 = debounce(() => console.log("Hello"), 500);
fn1();
fn1();
fn1();
// 500ms later logs 'hello' once
const fn2 = debounce(() => console.log("Hello"), 500, true);
fn2(); // logs hello immediately
fn2();
fn2();
// 500ms later logs 'hello' once
const fn3 = debounce(() => console.log("Hello"), 500);
fn3();
fn3();
fn3();
fn3.cancel();
// function cancelled before 'hello' is logged
const fn4 = debounce(() => console.log("Hello"), 500);
fn4();
fn4();
fn4();
fn4.flush();
// immediately invoke the debounced function
npm install just-memoize
yarn add just-memoize
An implementation of the memoize technique
import memoize from 'just-memoize';
const sumByOne = memoize(function(value) {
return value + 1;
});
sumByOne(10); // Returns value returned by the function
sumByOne(10); // Cache hit!
sumByOne(20); // Returns value returned by the function
sumByOne(20); // Cache hit!
// Custom cache key (key defaults to JSON stringified arguments)
var sum = memoize(function(a, b) {
return a + b;
}, function(a, b) {
return `${a}-${b}`;
});
sum(10, 10); // Returns value returned by the function
sum(10, 20); // Returns value returned by the function
sum(10, 20); // Cache hit!
npm install just-memoize-last
yarn add just-memoize-last
A memoize implementation that only caches the most recent evaluation
const memoizeLast = require('just-memoize-last')
const compare = require('just-compare')
const maxValue = memoizeLast(function(arr) {
return Math.max(...arr)
}, function(a, b) {
return compare(a, b)
});
maxValue([1,2,3]) // 3
maxValue([1,2,3]) // cache hit!
maxValue([1,3,4]) // 4
maxValue([1,2,3]) // 3
npm install just-random
yarn add just-random
Return a randomly selected element in an array
import random from 'just-random';
random([1, 2, 3]);
// one of [1, 2, 3], at random
npm install just-throttle
yarn add just-throttle
Return a throttled function
import throttle from 'just-throttle';
// no matter how many times the function is called, only invoke once within the given interval
// options:
// `leading`: invoke before interval
// `trailing`: invoke afer interval
const fn1 = throttle(() => console.log('hello'), 500, {leading: true});
setInterval(fn1, 400);
// logs 'hello' immediately and then every 500ms
const fn2 = throttle(() => console.log('hello'), 500, {trailing: true});
setInterval(fn2, 400);
// logs 'hello' after 500ms and then every 500ms
const fn3 = throttle(() => console.log('hello'), 500, {leading: true, trailing: true});
// forces trailing to false
const fn4 = throttle(() => console.log('hello'), 500, { leading: false });
fn4();
fn4();
fn4();
fn4.cancel();
// function cancelled before 'hello' is logged
const fn5 = throttle(() => console.log("Hello"), 500);
fn5();
fn5();
fn5();
fn5.flush();
// immediately invoke the throttled function
npm install just-once
yarn add just-once
Create a function that can only be invoked once
import once from 'just-once';
const fn = once(() => console.log('hello'));
fn();
// logs 'hello'
fn();
// does nothing
Run all tests as a single test suite with
npm run test
Cross browser tests (via saucelabs) are in the
sauce branch