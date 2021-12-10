JustGage

JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.

Getting Started

Installing Justgage is as easy as...

bower install justgage-official

or maybe you wish to use NPM...

npm install justgage --save

Example NPM setup using Browserfy

or you can always download the CSS and JS files...

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/raphael.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/justgage.js" > </ script >

or if even don't want to download the files use cdnjs

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raphael/2.1.4/raphael-min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/justgage/1.2.9/justgage.min.js" > </ script >

Basic usage

Html

< div id = "gauge" > </ div >

JS

var gauge = new JustGage({ id : "gauge" , value : 50 , min : 0 , max : 100 , decimals : 2 , gaugeWidthScale : 0.6 }); setInterval( () => { gauge.refresh( Math .random() * 100 ); }, 5000 )

Options

Name Default Description id (required) The HTML container element id value 0 Value Gauge is showing parentNode null The HTML container element object. Used if id is not present defaults false Defaults parameters to use globally for gauge objects width null The Gauge width in pixels (Integer) height null The Gauge height in pixels valueFontColor #010101 Color of label showing current value valueFontFamily Arial Font of label showing current value symbol '' Special symbol to show next to value min 0 Min value minTxt false Min value text, overrides min if specified max 100 Max value maxTxt false Max value text, overrides max if specified reverse false Reverse min and max humanFriendlyDecimal 0 Number of decimal places for our human friendly number to contain textRenderer null Function applied before redering text (value) => value return false to format value based on config options onAnimationEnd null Function applied after animation is done gaugeWidthScale 1.0 Width of the gauge element gaugeColor #edebeb Background color of gauge element label '' Text to show below value labelFontColor #b3b3b3 Color of label showing label under value shadowOpacity 0.2 Shadow opacity 0 ~ 1 shadowSize 5 Inner shadow size shadowVerticalOffset 3 How much shadow is offset from top levelColors ["#a9d70b", "#f9c802", "#ff0000"] Colors of indicator, from lower to upper, in RGB format startAnimationTime 700 Length of initial animation in milliseconds startAnimationType > Type of initial animation (linear, >, <, <>, bounce) refreshAnimationTime 700 Length of refresh animation in milliseconds refreshAnimationType > Type of refresh animation (linear, >, <, <>, bounce) donutStartAngle 90 Angle to start from when in donut mode valueMinFontSize 16 Absolute minimum font size for the value label labelMinFontSize 10 Absolute minimum font size for the label minLabelMinFontSize 10 Absolute minimum font size for the min label maxLabelMinFontSize 10 Absolute minimum font size for the man label hideValue false Hide value text hideMinMax false Hide min/max text showInnerShadow false Show inner shadow humanFriendly false convert large numbers for min, max, value to human friendly (e.g. 1234567 -> 1.23M) noGradient false Whether to use gradual color change for value, or sector-based donut false Show donut gauge relativeGaugeSize false Whether gauge size should follow changes in container element size counter false Animate text value number change decimals 0 Number of digits after floating point customSectors {} Custom sectors colors. Expects an object formatNumber false Formats numbers with commas where appropriate pointer false Show value pointer pointerOptions {} Pointer options. Expects an object displayRemaining false Replace display number with the value remaining to reach max value

Custom Sectors

Example:

customSectors: { percents : true , ranges : [{ color : "#43bf58" , lo : 0 , hi : 50 }, { color : "#ff3b30" , lo : 51 , hi : 100 }] }

Pointer options

Example:

pointerOptions: { toplength : null , bottomlength : null , bottomwidth : null , stroke : 'none' , stroke_width : 0 , stroke_linecap : 'square' , color : '#000000' }

Methods

Refresh

Used to refresh Gauge value and max value

guage.refresh(val, max, min, label)

val : The Gauge value (required)

: The Gauge value (required) max : The Gauge Max value (optional)

: The Gauge Max value (optional) min : The Gauge Min value (optional)

: The Gauge Min value (optional) label : The Gauge label text (optional)

Used to dynamically update existing Gauge appearence

gauge.update(option, value)

vs

const options = { valueFontColor : '#ff0000' , labelFontColor : '#ff0000' , } gauge.update(options)

Name Description valueFontColor HEX color for gauge value text labelFontColor HEX color for gauge min, max and label text

Destroy

Used to destroy the Gauge element

guage.destroy()

Demo

Click here to see a demo

Examples

Click here for a list of examples

Changelog

Check out the auto-generated Changelog

Or here you can find the old changelog (up to version 1.2.9)

BREAKING CHANGES

1.2.9 customSectors expects an object and not an array (percent support, check docs for more info)

1.2.6 Removed title feature



License

This project is licensed under MIT License

Author