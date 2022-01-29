Just

A library of zero-dependency npm modules that do just one thing. A guilt-free alternative to those bulkier utility libraries. Ideal for PWA development or whenever bytes are precious.

We welcome contributions. Please follow our contribution guidelines.

A REPL for every utility (powered by RunKit)

TRADEOFFS.md -- When to use Just (and when not to).

The Zen of Dependency-Free -- Why I wrote Just.

ES and CJS modules available for every utility

All packages support ES module or Common JS syntax without requiring transpilation

import clone from 'just-clone' ; import clone from './node_modules/just-clone/index.mjs' ; const clone = require ( 'just-clone' );

TypeScript

We're in the process of adding TypeScript definitions and tests to every Just utility. You're welcome to help us get there! Here's an example PR.

You can verify new TypeScript definitions by running yarn test-types (This also gets run as part of the yarn test script)

Browser Support 💻

Data based on available saucelabs test browsers. It's likely Just is also fully supported by some older versions not verifiable via saucelabs.

Chrome Safari Firefox Edge Node Mobile Safari Android yes yes yes 12 6+ iOS 8+ Android OS 5+

The Modules 📦

Collections

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-diff

yarn add just-diff

Return an object representing the difference between two other objects Pass converter to format as http://jsonpatch.com

import {diff} from 'just-diff' ; const obj1 = { a : 4 , b : 5 }; const obj2 = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; const obj3 = { a : 4 , c : 5 }; diff(obj1, obj2); [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 3 } ] diff(obj2, obj3); [ { "op" : "remove" , "path" : [ 'b' ] }, { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 4 } { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'c' ], "value" : 5 } ] import {diff, jsonPatchPathConverter} from 'just-diff' diff(obj1, obj2, jsonPatchPathConverter); [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : '/a' , "value" : 3 } ] diff(obj2, obj3, jsonPatchPathConverter); [ { "op" : "remove" , "path" : '/b' }, { "op" : "replace" , "path" : '/a' , "value" : 4 } { "op" : "add" , "path" : '/c' , "value" : 5 } ] const obj4 = { a : 4 , b : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}; const obj5 = { a : 3 , b : [ 1 , 2 , 4 ]}; const obj6 = { a : 3 , b : [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 ]}; diff(obj4, obj5); [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 3 } { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'b' , 2 ], "value" : 4 } ] diff(obj5, obj6); [ { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'b' , 3 ], "value" : 5 } ] const obj7 = { a : 4 , b : { c : 3 }}; const obj8 = { a : 4 , b : { c : 4 }}; const obj9 = { a : 5 , b : { d : 4 }}; diff(obj7, obj8); [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'b' , 'c' ], "value" : 4 } ] diff(obj8, obj9); [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 5 } { "op" : "remove" , "path" : [ 'b' , 'c' ]} { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'b' , 'd' ], "value" : 4 } ]

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-diff-apply

yarn add just-diff-apply

Apply a diff object to an object. Pass converter to apply a http://jsonpatch.com standard patch

import diffApply from 'just-diff-apply' ; const obj1 = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; diffApply(obj1, [ { "op" : "remove" , "path" : [ 'b' ] }, { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 4 }, { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'c' ], "value" : 5 } ] ); obj1; import {diffApply, jsonPatchPathConverter} from 'just-diff-apply' const obj2 = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; diffApply(obj2, [ { "op" : "remove" , "path" : '/b' }, { "op" : "replace" , "path" : '/a' , "value" : 4 } { "op" : "add" , "path" : '/c' , "value" : 5 } ], jsonPatchPathConverter); obj2; const obj3 = { a : 4 , b : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}; diffApply(obj3, [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 3 } { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'b' , 2 ], "value" : 4 } { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'b' , 3 ], "value" : 9 } ]); obj3; const obj4 = { a : 4 , b : { c : 3 }}; diffApply(obj4, [ { "op" : "replace" , "path" : [ 'a' ], "value" : 5 } { "op" : "remove" , "path" : [ 'b' , 'c' ]} { "op" : "add" , "path" : [ 'b' , 'd' ], "value" : 4 } ]); obj4;

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-compare

yarn add just-compare

Compare two collections

import compare from 'just-compare' ; compare([ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]], [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]]); compare([ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4 ], [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]]); compare({ a : 2 , b : 3 }, { a : 2 , b : 3 }); compare({ a : 2 , b : 3 }, { b : 3 , a : 2 }); compare({ a : 2 , b : 3 , c : 4 }, { a : 2 , b : 3 }); compare({ a : 2 , b : 3 }, { a : 2 , b : 3 , c : 4 }); compare([ 1 , [ 2 , { a : 4 }], 4 ], [ 1 , [ 2 , { a : 4 }]]); compare([ 1 , [ 2 , { a : 4 }], 4 ], [ 1 , [ 2 , { a : 4 }], 4 ]); compare( NaN , NaN );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-clone

yarn add just-clone

Deep copies objects and arrays

import clone from 'just-clone' ; var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var subObj = { aa : 1 }; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 , c : arr, d : subObj }; var objClone = clone(obj); arr.push( 4 ); objClone.d.bb = 2 ; obj; objClone;

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-pluck-it

yarn add just-pluck-it

Pluck a property from each member of a collection

import pluck from 'just-pluck-it' ; pluck([{ a : 1 , b : 2 }, { a : 4 , b : 3 }, { a : 2 , b : 5 }], 'a' ); pluck({ x : { a : 1 , b : 2 }, y : { a : 4 , b : 3 }, z : { a : 2 , b : 5 }}, 'a' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-flush

yarn add just-flush

Returns a copy of an array or object with null/undefined members removed

import flush from 'just-flush' ; flush([ 1 , undefined , 2 , null , 3 , NaN , 0 ]); flush([ true , null , false , true , [ null ], undefined ]); flush({ a : 2 , b : null , c : 4 , d : undefined }); flush( 'something' ); flush();

Objects

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-extend

yarn add just-extend

Extend an object

import extend from 'just-extend' ; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; extend(obj, { a : 4 , c : 8 }); obj; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; extend({}, obj, { a : 4 , c : 8 }); obj; var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; extend(obj, { c : arr}); arr.push( 4 ); obj; var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; extend( true , obj, { c : arr}); arr.push( 4 ); obj; extend({ a : 4 , b : 5 }); extend({ a : 4 , b : 5 }, 3 ); { a : 4 , b : 5 } extend({ a : 4 , b : 5 }, true ); { a : 4 , b : 5 } extend( 'hello' , { a : 4 , b : 5 }); extend( 3 , { a : 4 , b : 5 });

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-merge

yarn add just-merge

Shallow assign. Like just-extend but without deep copy option.

import merge from 'just-merge' ; let obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; merge(obj, { a : 4 , c : 8 }); obj; let obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; merge({}, obj, { a : 4 , c : 8 }); obj; let arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; let obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 }; merge(obj, { c : arr}); arr.push[ 4 ]; obj; merge({ a : 4 , b : 5 }); merge( 3 , { a : 4 , b : 5 }); merge({ a : 4 , b : 5 }, 3 ); merge({ a : 4 , b : 5 }, { b : 4 , c : 5 }, 'c' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-values

yarn add just-values

Return property values as an array

const values = require ( 'just-values' ); values({ a : 4 , c : 8 }); values({ a : { aa : 2 }, b : { bb : 4 }}); values({}); values([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); values( function ( a, b ) { return a + b;}); values( new String ( 'hello' )); values( 1 ); values( true ); values( undefined ); values( null );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-entries

yarn add just-entries

Return object entries as an array of [key, value] pairs

import entries from 'just-entries' ; entries({ c : 8 , a : 4 }); entries({ b : { bb : 4 }, a : { aa : 2 }}); entries({}); entries([{ c : 8 }, { a : 4 }]); entries([ 'À' , 'mauvais' , 'ouvrier' , 'point' , 'de' , 'bon' , 'outil' ]) entries([]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-pick

yarn add just-pick

Copy an object but with only the specified keys

import pick from 'just-pick' ; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }; pick(obj, [ 'a' , 'c' ]); pick(obj, 'a' , 'c' ); pick(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'd' ]); pick(obj, [ 'a' , 'a' ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-omit

yarn add just-omit

Copy an object but omit the specified keys

import omit from 'just-omit' ; var obj = { a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }; omit(obj, [ 'a' , 'c' ]); omit(obj, 'a' , 'c' ); omit(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'd' ]); omit(obj, [ 'a' , 'a' ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-is-empty

yarn add just-is-empty

Return true if object has no enumerable key values

import isEmpty from 'just-is-empty' ; isEmpty({ a : 3 , b : 5 }) isEmpty([ 1 , 2 ]) isEmpty( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 2 ])) isEmpty(( new Map ()).set( 'a' , 2 )) isEmpty({}) isEmpty([]) isEmpty( new Set ()) isEmpty( new Map ()) isEmpty( 'abc' ) isEmpty( '' ) isEmpty( 0 ) isEmpty( 1 ) isEmpty( true ) isEmpty( Symbol ( 'abc' )); isEmpty( isEmpty( new String ( 'abc' )); isEmpty( new String ( '' )); isEmpty( new Boolean ( true )); isEmpty( null ) isEmpty( undefined )

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-is-circular

yarn add just-is-circular

NOTE: not supported in IE or microsoft edge

import isCircular from 'just-is-circular' ; const a = {}; a.b = a; isCircular(a); const a = {}; a.b = { c : a }; isCircular(a); const a = {}; a.b = { c : 4 }; isCircular(a); const a = []; a.push(a); isCircular(a); isCircular({}); isCircular( 'hi' ); isCircular( undefined );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-is-primitive

yarn add just-is-primitive

Determine if a value is a primitive value

import isPrimitive from 'just-is-primitive' ; isPrimitive( 'hi' ) isPrimitive( 3 ) isPrimitive( true ) isPrimitive( false ) isPrimitive( null ) isPrimitive( undefined ) isPrimitive( Symbol ()) isPrimitive({}) isPrimitive([]) isPrimitive( function ( ) {}) isPrimitive( new Date ()) isPrimitive( /a/ )

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-filter-object

yarn add just-filter-object

Filter an object

import filter from 'just-filter' ; filter({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (key, value) => value < 6 ); filter({ a1 : 3 , b1 : 5 , a2 : 9 }, (key, value) => key[ 0 ] == 'a' ); filter({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : null }, (key, value) => value);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-map-object

yarn add just-map-object

Map an object, passing key and value to predicates

import map from 'just-map-object' ; map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (key, value) => value + 1 ); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (key, value) => key); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (key, value) => key + value);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-map-values

yarn add just-map-values

Map an object, predicate updates values, receives (value, key, object)

import map from 'just-map-values' ; map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (value) => value + 1 ); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (value, key) => value + key); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (value, key, obj) => obj.b);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-map-keys

yarn add just-map-keys

Map an object, predicate updates keys, receives (value, key, object)

import map from 'just-map-keys' ; map({ a : 'cow' , b : 'sheep' , c : 'pig' }, (value) => value); map([ 4 , 5 , 6 ], (value, key) => key + 1 ); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (value, key) => key + value); map({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (value, key, obj) => obj.b + value + key);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-deep-map-values

yarn add just-deep-map-values

Returns an object with values at all depths mapped according to the provided function

import deepMapValues from 'just-deep-map-values' ; const squareFn = ( number ) => number * number; deepMapValues({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : { e : 3 } } }, squareFn);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-reduce-object

yarn add just-reduce-object

Reduce an object

import reduce from 'just-reduce-object' ; reduce({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (acc, key, value, index, keys) => { acc[value] = key; return acc; }, {}); reduce({ a : 3 , b : 5 , c : 9 }, (acc, key, value, index, keys) => { acc += value; return acc; });

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-safe-get

yarn add just-safe-get

Get value at property, don't throw if parent is undefined

import get from 'just-safe- get '; const obj = {a: { aa : { aaa : 2 }}, b : 4 }; get (obj, 'a.aa.aaa'); // 2 get (obj, ['a', 'aa', 'aaa']); // 2 get (obj, 'b.bb.bbb'); // undefined get (obj, ['b', 'bb', 'bbb']); // undefined get (obj.a, 'aa.aaa'); // 2 get (obj.a, ['aa', 'aaa']); // 2 get (obj.b, 'bb.bbb'); // undefined get (obj.b, ['bb', 'bbb']); // undefined get (obj.b, 'bb.bbb', 5); // 5 get (obj.b, ['bb', 'bbb'], true); // true get (null, 'a'); // undefined get (undefined, ['a']); // undefined get (null, 'a', 42); // 42 get (undefined, ['a'], 42); // 42 const obj = {a: {}}; const sym = Symbol (); obj.a[sym] = 4 ; get (obj.a, sym); // 4

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-safe-set

yarn add just-safe-set

Set value at property, create intermediate properties if necessary

import set from 'just-safe- set '; const obj1 = {}; set (obj1, 'a.aa.aaa', 4); // true obj1; // {a: { aa : { aaa : 4 }}} const obj2 = {}; set (obj2, ['a', 'aa', 'aaa'], 4); // true obj2; // {a: { aa : { aaa : 4 }}} const obj3 = { a : { aa : { aaa : 2 }}}; set (obj3, 'a.aa.aaa', 3); // true obj3; // {a: { aa : { aaa : 3 }}} const obj4 = { a : { aa : { aaa : 2 }}}; set (obj4, 'a.aa', {bbb: 7 }); const obj5 = { a : {}}; const sym = Symbol (); set (obj5.a, sym, 7); // true obj5; // {a: { Symbol (): 7 }}

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-typeof

yarn add just-typeof

Type inferer

import typeOf from 'just-typeof' ; typeOf({}); typeOf([]); typeOf( function ( ) {}); typeOf( /a/ ); typeOf( new Date ()); typeOf( null ); typeOf( undefined ); typeOf( 'a' ); typeOf( 1 ); typeOf( true );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-flip-object

yarn add just-flip-object

Flip the keys and values

import flip from 'just-flip-object' ; flip({ a : 'x' , b : 'y' , c : 'z' }); flip({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }); flip({ a : false , b : true });

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-has

yarn add just-has

Return a boolen indicating the existence of a deep property, don't throw if parent is undefined

import has from 'just-has' ; const obj = { a : { aa : { aaa : 2 }}, b : 4 }; has(obj, 'a.aa.aaa' ); has(obj, [ 'a' , 'aa' , 'aaa' ]); has(obj, 'b.bb.bbb' ); has(obj, [ 'b' , 'bb' , 'bbb' ]); has(obj.a, 'aa.aaa' ); has(obj.a, [ 'aa' , 'aaa' ]); has(obj.b, 'bb.bbb' ); has(obj.b, [ 'bb' , 'bbb' ]); has( null , 'a' ); has( undefined , [ 'a' ]); const obj = { a : {}}; const sym = Symbol (); obj.a[sym] = 4 ; has(obj.a, sym);

Arrays

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-cartesian-product

yarn add just-cartesian-product

Takes an input of an array of arrays and returns their Cartesian product.

import cartesianProduct from 'just-cartesian-product' ; cartesianProduct([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ]]); cartesianProduct([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]]); cartesianProduct([]); cartesianProduct();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-unique

yarn add just-unique

Dedupes an array

import unique from 'just-unique' ; unique([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 3 ]); var a = { a : 3 }; var b = { b : 4 }; var c = { c : 5 }; unique([a, a, b, c, b]); unique([ 1 , '1' , 2 , '2' , 3 , 2 ]); unique([ 1 , 1 , '1' , 2 , 2 , 5 , '5' , '5' ], true ); unique([ 'a' , 'c' , 'b' , 'c' , 'a' ], false , true );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-flatten-it

yarn add just-flatten-it

Return a flattened array

import flatten from 'just-flatten-it' ; flatten([[ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]], [[ 4 , 5 ], 6 , 7 , [ 8 , 9 ]]]); flatten([[ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]], [[ 4 , 5 ], 6 , 7 , [ 8 , 9 ]]], 1 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-index

yarn add just-index

Return an object from an array, keyed by the value at the given id

import index from 'just-index' ; index([{ id : 'first' , val : 1 }, { id : 'second' , val : 2 }], 'id' ); index([{ id : 'first' , val : 1 }, null ], 'id' ); index([], 'id' ); index([], null ); index({}, 'id' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-insert

yarn add just-insert

Inserts a sub-array into an array starting at the given index. Returns a copy

import insert from 'just-insert' ; insert([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], [ 'a' , 'c' , 'e' ], 2 ); insert([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], 'a' , 2 ); insert([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], [ 'a' , 'c' , 'e' ], 0 ); insert([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], [ 'a' , 'c' , 'e' ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-intersect

yarn add just-intersect

Return the intersect of two arrays

import intersect from 'just-intersect' ; intersect([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], [ 2 , 3 , 5 , 6 ]); intersect([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 4 , 5 ], [ 3 , 2 , 2 , 5 , 7 ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-compact

yarn add just-compact

Returns a copy of an array with falsey values removed

import compact from 'just-compact' ; compact([ 1 , null , 2 , undefined , null , NaN , 3 , 4 , false , 5 ]); compact([ 1 , 2 , [], 4 , {}]); compact([]); compact({});

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-last

yarn add just-last

Return the last member of an array

import last from 'just-last' ; last([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); last([{ a : 1 }, { b : 1 }, { c : 1 }]); last([ true , false , [ true , false ]]); last(); last([]); last( null ); last( undefined );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-tail

yarn add just-tail

Return all but the first element of an array

import tail from 'just-tail' ; tail([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); tail([{ a : 1 }, { b : 1 }, { c : 1 }]); tail([ true , false , [ true , false ]]); tail([]); tail(); tail( null ); tail( undefined );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-random

yarn add just-random

Return a randomly selected element in an array

import random from 'just-random' ; random([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-shuffle

yarn add just-shuffle

Return the elements of an array in random order

import shuffle from 'just-shuffle' ; shuffle([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); shuffle([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], { shuffleAll : true }); shuffle([]); shuffle([ 1 ]); shuffle(); shuffle( undefined ); shuffle( null ); shuffle({});

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-split

yarn add just-split

Splits array into groups of n items each

import split from 'just-split' ; split([]); split([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); split([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ], 3 ); split([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ], '3' ); split([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' ], 2 ); split([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ], 3 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-split-at

yarn add just-split-at

Splits an array into two at a given position

import splitAt from 'just-split-at' ; splitAt([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], 2 ); splitAt([{ a : 1 }, { b : 1 }, { c : 1 }], -1 ); splitAt([], 2 ); splitAt( null , 1 ); splitAt( undefined , 1 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-sort-by

yarn add just-sort-by

Produces a new array, sorted in ascending order

import sortBy from 'just-array-sort-by' ; sortBy([ 10 , 1 , 5 , 20 , 15 , 35 , 30 , 6 , 8 ]); sortBy([ { user : 'fabio' , details : { city : "Milan" , age : 34 }}, { user : 'max' , details : { city : "Munich" , age : 29 }}, { user : 'zacarias' , details : { city : "Sao Paulo" , age : 44 }}, { user : 'robert' , details : { city : "Manchester" , age : 28 }}, { user : 'klaus' , details : { city : "Zurich" , age : 38 }}, ], function ( o ) { return o.details.age; }); sortBy([ { user : 'fabio' , age : 34 }, { user : 'max' , age : 29 }, { user : 'zacarias' , age : 44 }, { user : 'robert' , age : 28 }, { user : 'klaus' , age : 38 }, ], 'user' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-partition

yarn add just-partition

Elements satisfying predicate added to first array, remainder added to second

import partition from 'just-partition' ; partition([ 1 , 5 , 2 , 4 , 3 ], n => n > 3 ); partition([ 'a' , 2 , 3 , '3' ], x => typeof x == 'string' ); partition([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], x => typeof x == 'number' ); partition([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], x => typeof x == 'string' ); partition([], n => n > 3 ); partition({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, n => n > 1 ); partition( null , n => n > 1 ); partition( undefined , n => n > 1 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-permutations

yarn add just-permutations

Returns all permutations of the length N of the elements of the given Array

import permutations from 'just-array-permutations; permutations([1, 2, 3]); // [[1, 2, 3], [2, 1, 3], [2, 3, 1], [1, 3, 2], [3, 1, 2], [3, 2, 1]] permutations([]); // [] permutations(); // throws

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-range

yarn add just-range

Generate a range array for numbers

import range from 'just-range' ; range( 1 , 5 ); range( 5 ); range( -5 ); range( 0 , 20 , 5 )

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-remove

yarn add just-remove

Removes one array from another

import remove from 'just-remove' ; remove([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 6 ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-union

yarn add just-union

Returns the union of two arrays

import union from 'just-union' ; union([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ], [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 6 ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-zip-it

yarn add just-zip-it

Returns an array of grouped elements, taking n-th element from every given array

import zip from 'just-zip-it' ; zip([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); zip([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]); zip([ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ], [ true , false ]); zip( undefined , {}, false , 1 , 'foo' ); zip([ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ], undefined , {}, false , 1 , 'foo' ); zip([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ], [ true ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-group-by

yarn add just-group-by

Return a grouped object from array

import groupBy from 'just-group-by' ; groupBy([ 6.1 , 4.2 , 6.3 ], Math .floor); groupBy([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ], function ( i ) { return i % 2 });

Statistics

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-mean

yarn add just-mean

The mean (average) value in an array

import mean from 'just-mean' ; mean([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 4 , 1 ]); mean( 3 , 2 , 1 ); mean([ 4 ]); mean([ '3' , 2 ]); mean();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-median

yarn add just-median

Return the median value of an array of numbers

import median from 'just-median' ; median([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); median([ 3 , -1 , 2 ]); median([ 9 , 14 , 14 , 200 , 15 ]); median( 1 , 2 , 4 , 3 ); median([ '3' , 2 , 1 ]); median();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-mode

yarn add just-mode

Return the most frequently occuring number(s)

import mode from 'just-mode' ; mode([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 ]); mode( 4 , 4 , 1 , 4 ); mode( 100 , 100 , 101 , 101 ); mode( 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ); mode([ '1' , 2 , 2 , 1 , 2 ]); mode( null );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-percentile

yarn add just-percentile

Return the value at the given percentile (using linear interpolation)

import percentile from 'just-percentile' ; percentile([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 0 ); percentile([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 50 ); percentile([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 100 ); percentile([ 15 , 20 , 35 , 40 , 50 ], 5 ); percentile([ 15 , 20 , 35 , 40 , 50 ], 30 ); percentile([ 15 , 20 , 35 , 40 , 50 ], 40 ); percentile([ 15 , 20 , 35 , 40 , 50 ], 95 ); percentile( 1 , 2 , 3 , 50 ); percentile([ '1' , 2 , 3 ], 50 ); percentile([], 50 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-variance

yarn add just-variance

Return the standard deviation of an array or numeric argument list

import variance from 'just-variance' ; variance([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 4 , 1 ]); variance( 3 , 2 , 1 ); variance([ 100 , 100 , 100.1 , 100 ]); variance( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , -6 ); variance([ 4 ]); variance([ '3' , 2 ]); variance( NaN , NaN ); variance();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-standard-deviation

yarn add just-standard-deviation

Return the standard deviation of an array or numeric argument list

import standardDeviation from "just-standard-deviation" ; standardDeviation([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 4 , 1 ]); standardDeviation( 3 , 2 , 1 ); standardDeviation([ 100 , 100 , 100.1 , 100 ]); standardDeviation( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , -6 ); standardDeviation([ 4 ]); standardDeviation([ "3" , 2 ]); standardDeviation( NaN , NaN ); standardDeviation();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-skewness

yarn add just-skewness

Return the skewness of an array or numeric argument list using Pearson's second skewness coefficient

import skewness from "just-skewness" ; skewness( 3 , 2 , 1 ); skewness([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 4 , 1 ]); skewness( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , -6 ); skewness([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 9 ]); skewness([ 4 ]); skewness([ "3" , 2 ]); skewness( NaN , NaN ); skewness();

Strings

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-template

yarn add just-template

Interpolate a string with variables

import template from 'just-template' ; var data = { a : { aa : { aaa : 'apple' , bbb : 'pear' }, bb : 'orange' }, b : 'plum' }; template( '2 {{a.aa.aaa}}s, a {{a.aa.bbb}}, 3 {{a.bb}}s and a {{b}}. Yes 1 {{a.aa.bbb}}.' , data);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-truncate

yarn add just-truncate

Truncate a string with a custom suffix

truncate( 'when shall we three meet again' , 9 ); truncate( 'when shall we three meet again' , 10 , ' (etc)' ); truncate( 'when shall we' , 15 ,); truncate( 'when shall we' , 15 , '(more)' ); truncate( 'when shall we' , 10 , ' (etc etc etc)' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-prune

yarn add just-prune

Prune a string with whole words and a custom suffix

prune( 'when shall we three meet again' , 7 ); prune( 'when shall we three meet again' , 7 , ' (more)' ; prune( 'when shall we' , 15 ,); prune( 'when shall we' , 15 , ' (etc)' ); prune( 'when shall we' , 7 , ' (more)' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-squash

yarn add just-squash

Remove all spaces from a string, optionally remove escape sequences too

squash( 'the cat sat on the mat' ); squash( ' the cat sat on the mat ' ); squash( '\tthe cat

sat \fon \vthe \rmat ' ); squash( '\tthe cat

sat \fon \vthe \rmat ' , true ); squash( `the cat sat on the mat` , true );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-left-pad

yarn add just-left-pad

Add characters to the left of a string such that its total length is n

import leftPad from 'just-left-pad' ; leftPad( 'hello' , 9 ); leftPad( 'hello' , 3 ); leftPad( 'hello' , 9 , '.' ); leftPad( 'hello' , 9 , '..' ); leftPad( 'hello' , 10 , 'ab' ); leftPad( 'hello' , 9 , '\uD83D\uDC04' ); leftPad( 'hello' , 10 , '\uD83D\uDC11\uD83D\uDC04' ), leftPad( 'hello' , 7 , '🐄' ), leftPad( null , 7 ); leftPad([], 4 , '*' ); leftPad( 'hello' , 4 , true ); leftPad( 'hello' , -4 , true ); leftPad( 'hello' , 2.3 , true );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-right-pad

yarn add just-right-pad

Add characters to the right of a string such that its total length is n

import rightPad from 'just-right-pad' ; rightPad( 'hello' , 9 ); rightPad( 'hello' , 3 ); rightPad( 'hello' , 9 , '.' ); rightPad( 'hello' , 9 , '..' ); rightPad( 'hello' , 10 , 'ab' ); rightPad( 'hello' , 9 , '\uD83D\uDC04' ); rightPad( 'hello' , 10 , '\uD83D\uDC11\uD83D\uDC04' ), rightPad( 'hello' , 7 , '🐄' ), rightPad( null , 7 ); rightPad([], 4 , '*' ); rightPad( 'hello' , 4 , true ); rightPad( 'hello' , -4 , true ); rightPad( 'hello' , 2.3 , true );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-camel-case

yarn add just-camel-case

Convert a string to camel case

import camelCase from 'just-camel-case' ; camelCase( 'the quick brown fox' ); camelCase( 'the_quick_brown_fox' ); camelCase( 'the-quick-brown-fox' ); camelCase( 'theQuickBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'thequickbrownfox' ); camelCase( 'the - quick * brown# fox' ); camelCase( 'behold theQuickBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'Behold theQuickBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'The quick brown FOX' ), 'theQuickBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'theQUickBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'theQUIckBrownFox' ); camelCase( 'theQUICKBrownFox' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-kebab-case

yarn add just-kebab-case

Convert a string to kebab case

import kebabCase from 'just-kebab-case' ; kebabCase( 'the quick brown fox' ); kebabCase( 'the-quick-brown-fox' ); kebabCase( 'the_quick_brown_fox' ); kebabCase( 'theQuickBrownFox' ); kebabCase( 'theQuickBrown Fox' ); kebabCase( 'thequickbrownfox' ); kebabCase( 'the - quick * brown# fox' ); kebabCase( 'theQUICKBrownFox' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-snake-case

yarn add just-snake-case

Convert a string to snake case

import snakeCase from 'just-snake-case' ; snakeCase( 'the quick brown fox' ); snakeCase( 'the-quick-brown-fox' ); snakeCase( 'the_quick_brown_fox' ); snakeCase( 'theQuickBrownFox' ); snakeCase( 'thequickbrownfox' ); snakeCase( 'the - quick * brown# fox' ); snakeCase( 'theQUICKBrownFox' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-pascal-case

yarn add just-pascal-case

Convert a string to pascal case

import pascalCase from 'just-pascal-case' ; pascalCase( 'the quick brown fox' ); pascalCase( 'the_quick_brown_fox' ); pascalCase( 'the-quick-brown-fox' ); pascalCase( 'theQuickBrownFox' ); pascalCase( 'thequickbrownfox' ); pascalCase( 'the - quick * brown# fox' ); pascalCase( 'theQUICKBrownFox' );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-capitalize

yarn add just-capitalize

Capitalize the first character of a string

import capitalize from 'just-capitalize' ;

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-replace-all

yarn add just-replace-all

Replace all occurrences of a string within a string with another string

import replaceAll from 'just-replace-all' ;

Numbers

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-clamp

yarn add just-clamp

Restrict a number within a range

import clamp from 'just-clamp' ; var n = 5 ; clamp( 1 , n, 12 ); clamp( 3 , n, 1 ); clamp( 8 , n, 9 ); clamp( 0 , n, 0 ); var n = -5 ; clamp( 1 , n, 12 ); clamp( -7 , n, -8 ); clamp( NaN , n, 8 ); clamp( 3 , n, NaN ); clamp( 3 , NaN , 8 ); clamp( undefined , n, 8 ); clamp( 3 , n, 'h' ); clamp( 3 , false , 8 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-is-prime

yarn add just-is-prime

Check if number is prime

import isPrime from 'just-is-prime; /* isPrime(1); // false isPrime(2); // true isPrime(17); // true isPrime(10); // false isPrime(); // throws isPrime(null); // throws isPrime("js"); // throws isPrime({}); // throws isPrime(function() {}); // throws isPrime([]); // throws */

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-modulo

yarn add just-modulo

Modulo of a number and a divisor

import modulo from 'just-modulo' ; modulo( 7 , 5 ); modulo( 17 , 23 ); modulo( 16.2 , 3.8 ); modulo( 5.8 , 3.4 ); modulo( 4 , 0 ); modulo( -7 , 5 ); modulo( -2 , 15 ); modulo( -5.8 , 3.4 ); modulo( 12 , -1 ); modulo( -3 , -8 ); modulo( 12 , 'apple' ); modulo( 'bee' , 9 ); modulo( null , undefined );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-random-integer

yarn add just-random-integer

Produces a random integer within a given range

import random from 'just-random-integer' ; random(); random( 5 ); random( 3 , 10 ); random( -5.8 , 10.4 );

Functions

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-compose

yarn add just-compose

Return a function composed of 2 or more functions

import compose from 'just-compose' ; const sqRootBiggest = compose( Math .max, Math .sqrt, Math .trunc); sqRootBiggest( 10 , 5 ); sqRootBiggest( 7 , 0 , 16 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-curry-it

yarn add just-curry-it

Return a curried function

import curry from 'just-curry-it' ; function add ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c; } curry(add)( 1 )( 2 )( 3 ); curry(add)( 1 )( 2 )( 2 ); curry(add)( 2 )( 4 , 3 ); function add ( ...args ) { return args.reduce( ( sum, n ) => sum + n, 0 ) } var curryAdd4 = curry(add, 4 ) curryAdd4( 1 )( 2 , 3 )( 4 ); function converter ( ratio, input ) { return (input*ratio).toFixed( 1 ); } const curriedConverter = curry(converter) const milesToKm = curriedConverter( 1.62 ); milesToKm( 35 ); milesToKm( 10 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-demethodize

yarn add just-demethodize

Turn a method into a standalone function; the first arg becomes this

import demethodize from 'just-demethodize' ; const trimFn = demethodize( '' .trim); [ 'hello ' , ' goodbye' , 'hello again' ].map(trimFn);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-flip

yarn add just-flip

Flip first two arguments of a function

import flip from 'just-flip' ; flip( console .log)( 1 , 2 , 3 ) import map from 'just-map-object' ; import partial from 'just-partial' ; const numbers = { x : 5 , y : 10 }; const flippedMap = flip(map); const double = partial(flippedMap, ( undefined , number) => number * 2 ); double(numbers)

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-partial-it

yarn add just-partial-it

Return a partial function

import partial from 'just-partial-it' ; const cubedRoot = partial( Math .pow, _, 1 / 3 ); cubedRoot( 64 ); const getRoot = partial( Math .pow, 64 ); getRoot( 1 / 2 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-debounce-it

yarn add just-debounce-it

Return a debounced function

import debounce from "just-debounce-it" ; const fn1 = debounce( () => console .log( "Hello" ), 500 ); fn1(); fn1(); fn1(); const fn2 = debounce( () => console .log( "Hello" ), 500 , true ); fn2(); fn2(); fn2(); const fn3 = debounce( () => console .log( "Hello" ), 500 ); fn3(); fn3(); fn3(); fn3.cancel(); const fn4 = debounce( () => console .log( "Hello" ), 500 ); fn4(); fn4(); fn4(); fn4.flush();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-memoize

yarn add just-memoize

An implementation of the memoize technique

import memoize from 'just-memoize' ; const sumByOne = memoize( function ( value ) { return value + 1 ; }); sumByOne( 10 ); sumByOne( 10 ); sumByOne( 20 ); sumByOne( 20 ); var sum = memoize( function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }, function ( a, b ) { return ` ${a} - ${b} ` ; }); sum( 10 , 10 ); sum( 10 , 20 ); sum( 10 , 20 );

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-memoize-last

yarn add just-memoize-last

A memoize implementation that only caches the most recent evaluation

const memoizeLast = require ( 'just-memoize-last' ) const compare = require ( 'just-compare' ) const maxValue = memoizeLast( function ( arr ) { return Math .max(...arr) }, function ( a, b ) { return compare(a, b) }); maxValue([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) maxValue([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) maxValue([ 1 , 3 , 4 ]) maxValue([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-random

yarn add just-random

Return a randomly selected element in an array

import random from 'just-random' ; random([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-throttle

yarn add just-throttle

Return a throttled function

import throttle from 'just-throttle' ; const fn1 = throttle( () => console .log( 'hello' ), 500 , { leading : true }); setInterval(fn1, 400 ); const fn2 = throttle( () => console .log( 'hello' ), 500 , { trailing : true }); setInterval(fn2, 400 ); const fn3 = throttle( () => console .log( 'hello' ), 500 , { leading : true , trailing : true }); const fn4 = throttle( () => console .log( 'hello' ), 500 , { leading : false }); fn4(); fn4(); fn4(); fn4.cancel(); const fn5 = throttle( () => console .log( "Hello" ), 500 ); fn5(); fn5(); fn5(); fn5.flush();

source

🍦 Try it

npm install just-once

yarn add just-once

Create a function that can only be invoked once

import once from 'just-once' ; const fn = once( () => console .log( 'hello' )); fn(); fn();

Testing

Run all tests as a single test suite with

npm run test

Cross browser tests (via saucelabs) are in the sauce branch

https://github.com/angus-c/just/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md