This package was originally inspired copied from BlockAdBlock & FuckAdBlock, then I added features that those don't have. I just didn't like how overly complicated their API was, so I made this, which contains only helper functions that can be called manually. The rest is up to you !

Features

Browser extensions detection (like AdBlock, Adblock Plus, uBlock, etc. )

detection (like ) Brave browser shields detection

shields detection Opera browser adblocker detection

How to use

npm install just-detect-adblock --save

Methods Return Description detectAnyAdblocker() Promise(detected=true/false) perform all available checks below until at least one is positive detectDomAdblocker() Promise(detected=true/false) detect if a browser extension is hiding ads from the DOM detectBraveShields() Promise(detected=true/false) detect if Brave browser shields seems to be activated detectOperaAdblocker() Promise(detected=true/false) detect if Opera browser adblocker seems to be activated DEPRECATED isDetected() true/false if an adblocker is detected (old behavior only, this method does not detect Brave or Opera adblockers, please use detectAnyAdblocker instead)

Exemples

Webpack

import { detectAnyAdblocker } from 'just-detect-adblock' detectAnyAdblocker().then( ( detected ) => { if (detected){ } });

Browser