just a basic debounce function

changes

1.1.0 : added typescript definitions

I searched npm and the first 3 pages of results for "debounce" did not have a small correctly implemented version of debounce

Usage

arguments

fn : the function to debounce

: the function to debounce delay : debounce delay in ms

: debounce delay in ms atStart: if true, the function will be called at the beginning of the delay rather than the end

if true, the function will be called at the beginning of the delay rather than the end guarantee : additional calls to debounced function will not reset they delay . This guarantees that if the function is called frequently, it will fire once every delay rather than waiting for a break in calls.

var db = require ( 'just-debounce' ); var debounced = db( function ( v ) { console .log(v); }, 100 ); debounced( 'hi' ); debounced( 'hi' );

var db = require ( 'just-debounce' ); var debounced = db( function ( v ) { console .log(v); }, 100 , true ); debounced( 'hi' ); debounced( 'hi' );

var db = require ( 'just-debounce' ); var debounced = db( function ( v ) { console .log(v); }, 100 , false , true ); debounced( 'hi' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { debounced( 'hi2' ); }, 80 );

license

MIT