openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jd

just-dashboard

by Daniel Kantor
0.14.2 (see all)

📊 📋 Dashboards using YAML or JSON files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

just-dashboard

DocumentationGetting startedChart types

Travis Codecov

just-dashboard turns this:

dashboard "Food":
  - h1 text: Food
  - h2 text: By caloric content
  - 3 columns:
    - rows:
      - h3 text: Bananas
      - pie chart: {
          "columns": [
            ["Protein", 5], ["Sugar", 10], ["Other carbs", 40], ["Fat", 1]
          ]
        }
    - rows:
      - h3 text: Tofu
      - pie chart: {
          "columns": [
            ["Protein", 30], ["Sugar", 0], ["Other carbs", 40], ["Fat", 3]
          ]
        }
    - rows:
      - h3 text: Peanut butter
      - pie chart: {
          "columns": [
            ["Protein", 20], ["Sugar", 2], ["Other carbs", 20], ["Fat", 50]
          ]
}

Into this:

Screenshot of a dashboard that compares the macronutrients in bananas, tofu and peanut butter.

To host your dashboard, you can roll your own backend, or:

  • Create a public GitHub gist with a file named dashboard.yml or dashboard.json (depending on your preferred format)
  • Access it as a shareable dashboard at: http://bottoml.in/e/{Github username}/{Gist ID}

In fact, I've created a Gist with the example above: https://gist.github.com/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd; thus it's accessible as a dashboard at: http://bottoml.in/e/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial