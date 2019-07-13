Documentation • Getting started • Chart types
just-dashboard turns this:
dashboard "Food":
- h1 text: Food
- h2 text: By caloric content
- 3 columns:
- rows:
- h3 text: Bananas
- pie chart: {
"columns": [
["Protein", 5], ["Sugar", 10], ["Other carbs", 40], ["Fat", 1]
]
}
- rows:
- h3 text: Tofu
- pie chart: {
"columns": [
["Protein", 30], ["Sugar", 0], ["Other carbs", 40], ["Fat", 3]
]
}
- rows:
- h3 text: Peanut butter
- pie chart: {
"columns": [
["Protein", 20], ["Sugar", 2], ["Other carbs", 20], ["Fat", 50]
]
}
Into this:
To host your dashboard, you can roll your own backend, or:
http://bottoml.in/e/{Github username}/{Gist ID}
In fact, I've created a Gist with the example above: https://gist.github.com/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd; thus it's accessible as a dashboard at: http://bottoml.in/e/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd