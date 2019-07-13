Documentation • Getting started • Chart types

just-dashboard turns this:

dashboard "Food": - h1 text: Food - h2 text: By caloric content - 3 columns: - rows: - h3 text: Bananas - pie chart: { "columns": [ ["Protein", 5 ], ["Sugar", 10 ], ["Other carbs", 40 ], ["Fat", 1 ] ] } - rows: - h3 text: Tofu - pie chart: { "columns": [ ["Protein", 30 ], ["Sugar", 0 ], ["Other carbs", 40 ], ["Fat", 3 ] ] } - rows: - h3 text: Peanut butter - pie chart: { "columns": [ ["Protein", 20 ], ["Sugar", 2 ], ["Other carbs", 20 ], ["Fat", 50 ] ] }

Into this:

To host your dashboard, you can roll your own backend, or:

Create a public GitHub gist with a file named dashboard.yml or dashboard.json (depending on your preferred format)

Access it as a shareable dashboard at: http://bottoml.in/e/{Github username}/{Gist ID}

In fact, I've created a Gist with the example above: https://gist.github.com/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd; thus it's accessible as a dashboard at: http://bottoml.in/e/kantord/2973bdd4ad689642562018bb4091ffbd