Just-API is a declarative, specification based test framework for
REST,
GraphQL APIs. Users can test APIs without writing code, but they can also tap into code when they want to. It reads API test specification from YAML files and runs them in serial/parallel mode. Test reports can be generated in several formats including HTML and JSON.
In simple terms, users build a test suite by providing a set of request and response validation specification in a YAML file. Each suite can have one or more specs. Just-API builds the request, sends it to server and validates response as per the specification. One can choose to validate any or all of following
or Provide a custom Javascript function to validate the response
To run just-api, you will need Node.js v10.x.x or newer.
$ npm install just-api
Following is a simple example showing usage of Just-API.
$ mkdir specs
$ vim specs/starwars_service.yml
Write following suite in your editor
meta:
name: Star Wars suite
configuration:
scheme: https
host: swapi.co
base_path: /api
specs:
- name: get Luke Skywalker info
request:
path: /people/1/
method: get
response:
status_code: 200
headers:
- name: content-type
value: !!js/regexp application/json
json_data:
- path: $.name
value: Luke Skywalker
Back in the terminal
$ ./node_modules/.bin/just-api
✓ get Luke Skywalker info (1216ms)
Done: specs/starwars_service.yml (Passed)
0 skipped, 0 failed, 1 passed (1 tests)
0 skipped, 0 failed, 1 passed (1 suites)
Duration: 1.3s
Following example tests a GraphQL API that returns Person info for a given name.
Create a YAML suite and run just-api.
meta:
name: GraphQL Starwars service
configuration:
host: swapi.graph.cool
scheme: https
specs:
- name: Get Details of a character
request:
method: post
headers:
- name: content-type
value: application/json
payload:
body:
type: json
content:
query: >
{
Person(name: "Luke Skywalker") {
name,
id,
gender
}
}
variables: null
operationName: null
response:
status_code: 200
json_data:
- path: $.data.Person.name
value: "Luke Skywalker"
When you need to test complex chained API flows, run dependencies in hooks to fetch pre-requisite data and pass it to actual test.
Following example shows how to run dependencies using a hook, get data and validating response with a custom validator function.
meta:
name: Starwars suite
configuration:
scheme: https
host: swapi.co
base_path: /api
specs:
- name: get R2-D2 info
request:
path: /people/3/
method: get
response:
status_code: 200
json_data:
- path: $.name
value: R2-D2
- name: search R2-D2 info
before_test:
run_type: inline
inline:
function: !js/asyncFunction >
async function() {
var response = await this.runSpec('get R2-D2 info');
var jsonData = JSON.parse(response.body);
this.test.query_params = { name: jsonData.name };
}
request:
path: /people
method: get
response:
status_code: 200
custom_validator:
run_type: inline
inline:
function: !!js/function >
function() {
var jsonData = JSON.parse(this.response.body);
var r2d2 = jsonData.results.find(result => result.name === 'R2-D2');
if (!r2d2)
throw new Error('R2-D2 not returned in search results');
}
Note: You can also place custom JS functions in a module and specify the function name, module path in YAML to import.
More advanced stuff can be done with Just-API. Documentation says it all. Take a look at Just-API Website for detailed documentation.
If you are looking to use Docker to run Just-API, you might want to checkout Just-API docker boilerplate here
NOTE: recommend Node
v10.x since
v12.x has gulp compatibility issue.
npm install
npm install -g gulp
gulp
npm run install_testapi
npm run start_testapi
npm test
test/cli/src/suites/[suite].spec.yaml contains sample suites/specs
test/cli/[suite].spec.js contains JS chai/mocha test assertions about the sample suite/specs
You may need to create/modify both a sample suite/spec and corresponding JS assertion
TODO: add linter/hinter/prettier or whatever spec is used