Just-API is a declarative, specification based test framework for REST , GraphQL APIs. Users can test APIs without writing code, but they can also tap into code when they want to. It reads API test specification from YAML files and runs them in serial/parallel mode. Test reports can be generated in several formats including HTML and JSON.



In simple terms, users build a test suite by providing a set of request and response validation specification in a YAML file. Each suite can have one or more specs. Just-API builds the request, sends it to server and validates response as per the specification. One can choose to validate any or all of following

Status code

Headers

Cookies

Response JSON body

Response JSON schema

or Provide a custom Javascript function to validate the response

Find more here



Features

Runs test suites in parallel/serial mode

Supports all widely used HTTP methods

Supports x-www-form-urlencoded requests, Multipart requests, File uploads

Built-in Response Validation Constructs(Headers, Cookies, Status code, JSON body, JSON schema)

Custom Response validator functions

Supports running custom inline or module javascript sync/async functions

Supports Hooks (Before All, After All, Before Each, After Each, Before Test, After Test)

Custom suite configuration

Chained Request flows

Define/override Request path, query params, path params, headers, body at runtime

Suite and test context for reuse

Supports importing specs from one or more test suites

Intrasuite and Intersuite spec dependencies

Reusing test specification

Retry failed tests

Looping: Generate 'n' number of tests with a list

Built-in HTML, JSON reporters

Can generate reports in multiple formats for the same run

Logging HTTP request/response data for failed tests

Proper error reporting

Can run tests matching with a given pattern/string

Skipping tests with specification

Disable or Enable redirections

Reports test duration

Allows user to plug-in custom reporters

See all features

Getting Started

To run just-api, you will need Node.js v10.x.x or newer.

Installation

$ npm install just-api

Following is a simple example showing usage of Just-API.

$ mkdir specs $ vim specs/starwars_service.yml

Write following suite in your editor

meta: name: Star Wars suite configuration: scheme: https host: swapi.co base_path: /api specs: - name: get Luke Skywalker info request: path: /people/1/ method: get response: status_code: 200 headers: - name: content-type value: !!js /regexp application/json json_data: - path: $.name value: Luke Skywalker

Back in the terminal

$ ./node_modules/.bin/just-api ✓ get Luke Skywalker info (1216ms) Done: specs/starwars_service.yml (Passed) 0 skipped, 0 failed, 1 passed (1 tests) 0 skipped, 0 failed, 1 passed (1 suites) Duration: 1.3s

Testing GraphQL APIs

Following example tests a GraphQL API that returns Person info for a given name.

Create a YAML suite and run just-api.

meta: name: GraphQL Starwars service configuration: host: swapi.graph.cool scheme: https specs: - name: Get Details of a character request: method: post headers: - name: content-type value: application/json payload: body: type: json content: query: > { Person(name: "Luke Skywalker") { name, id, gender } } variables: null operationName: null response: status_code: 200 json_data: - path: $.data.Person.name value: "Luke Skywalker"

A chained request flow with hook and custom validation

When you need to test complex chained API flows, run dependencies in hooks to fetch pre-requisite data and pass it to actual test.

Following example shows how to run dependencies using a hook, get data and validating response with a custom validator function.

meta: name: Starwars suite configuration: scheme: https host: swapi.co base_path: /api specs: - name: get R2-D2 info request: path: /people/3/ method: get response: status_code: 200 json_data: - path: $.name value: R2-D2 - name: search R2-D2 info before_test: run_type: inline inline: function: !js /asyncFunction > async function() { var response = await this.runSpec('get R2-D2 info'); var jsonData = JSON.parse(response.body); this.test.query_params = { name: jsonData.name }; } request: path: /people method: get response: status_code: 200 custom_validator: run_type: inline inline: function: !!js /function > function() { var jsonData = JSON.parse(this.response.body); var r2d2 = jsonData.results.find(result => result.name === 'R2-D2'); if (!r2d2) throw new Error('R2-D2 not returned in search results'); }

Note: You can also place custom JS functions in a module and specify the function name, module path in YAML to import.

More advanced stuff can be done with Just-API. Documentation says it all. Take a look at Just-API Website for detailed documentation.

If you are looking to use Docker to run Just-API, you might want to checkout Just-API docker boilerplate here

Maintainer

Kiran kiran.6d.hex@gmail.com

License

MIT-licensed

References

Donation

If this project helps you in anyway, Please consider making a donation

Contributing

NOTE: recommend Node v10.x since v12.x has gulp compatibility issue.

Install deps npm install Install gulp npm install -g gulp Install test files gulp Install test API npm run install_testapi Run test API npm run start_testapi (in a new window) npm test

Test Structure

test/cli/src/suites/[suite].spec.yaml contains sample suites/specs

contains sample suites/specs test/cli/[suite].spec.js contains JS chai/mocha test assertions about the sample suite/specs

You may need to create/modify both a sample suite/spec and corresponding JS assertion

Code Quality & Formatting

TODO: add linter/hinter/prettier or whatever spec is used