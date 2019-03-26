Just Animate 2

Making Animation Simple

Main Features

Animate a group of things as easily as a single thing

Staggering and delays

Chainable sequencing

Full timeline control (reverse, pause, cancel, playbackRate, and seek)

Extendable timeline designed to make it simple to use multiple animation engines

Built-in tween engine that works with CSS Variables and regular objects alike

Plugin for Web Animation API

Alternate and repeat a complex series of animations (yo-yo)

This project is powered by your stars so ^ star it please.

Getting Started

Read the documentation on just-animate.com

Try a live demo of it on CodePen: Rubber band ball demo

See what other people have build here: Just Animate 2 Demos

Need help or have ideas?

Join the #just-animate channel on the Animation at Work slack, tweet @notoriousb1t on Twitter, or create an issue on GitHub.

License

Just Animate is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

How can I contribute?