Just Animate 2
Making Animation Simple
Main Features
- Animate a group of things as easily as a single thing
- Staggering and delays
- Chainable sequencing
- Full timeline control (reverse, pause, cancel, playbackRate, and seek)
- Extendable timeline designed to make it simple to use multiple animation engines
- Built-in tween engine that works with CSS Variables and regular objects alike
- Plugin for Web Animation API
- Alternate and repeat a complex series of animations (yo-yo)
Getting Started
Need help or have ideas?
Join the #just-animate channel on the Animation at Work slack, tweet @notoriousb1t on Twitter, or create an issue on GitHub.
License
Just Animate is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
How can I contribute?
- Make awesome things with Just Animate and send me the link!
- Create an issue or PR on GitHub
- Help with this documentation and code examples