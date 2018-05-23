jus

jus is a development server and build tool for making static websites with no configuration and no boilerplate code. It has built-in support for browserify, ES6 and ES2015 with Babel, React JSX, GitHub Flavored markdown, syntax highlighting, Sass, Less, Stylus, Myth, Handlebars, browsersync and more.

Learn all about it at jus.js.org

TLDR

npm i -g jus && jus

Dependencies

async: Higher-order functions and common patterns for asynchronous code

babel-preset-es2015: Babel preset for all es2015 plugins.

babel-preset-react: Babel preset for all React plugins.

babelify: Babel browserify transform

browser-sync: Live CSS Reload & Browser Syncing

browserify: browser-side require() the node way

chalk: Terminal string styling done right. Much color.

cheerio: Tiny, fast, and elegant implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server

chokidar: A neat wrapper around node.js fs.watch / fs.watchFile / fsevents.

concat-stream: writable stream that concatenates strings or binary data and calls a callback with the result

connect-browser-sync: Connect middleware for BrowserSync.

cors: middleware for dynamically or statically enabling CORS in express/connect applications

event-emitter: Environment agnostic event emitter

exif-parser: A javascript library to extract Exif metadata from images, in node and in the browser.

express: Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework

fs-extra: fs-extra contains methods that aren't included in the vanilla Node.js fs package. Such as mkdir -p, cp -r, and rm -rf.

get-image-colors: Extract colors from images. Supports GIF, JPG, PNG, and even SVG!

handlebars: Handlebars provides the power necessary to let you build semantic templates effectively with no frustration

handlebars-helpers: More than 180 handlebars helpers in ~20 categories. Can be used with Assemble, Ghost, YUI, express.js, etc.

html-frontmatter: Extract key-value metadata from HTML comments

identicon: A Ruby library that generates GitHub-like identicons

image-size: get dimensions of any image file

inflection: A port of inflection-js to node.js module

js-yaml: YAML 1.2 parser and serializer

less: Leaner CSS

lil-env-thing: A tiny convenience module for managing process.env.NODE_ENV

lobars: lodash functions as handlebars helpers

lodash: Lodash modular utilities.

minimist: parse argument options

morgan: HTTP request logger middleware for node.js

myth: A CSS preprocessor that acts like a polyfill for future versions of the spec.

node-sass: Wrapper around libsass

open: open a file or url in the user's preferred application

remark: a markdown processor powered by plug-ins

remark-highlight.js: Highlight code blocks in Markdown files with highlight.js.

remark-html: Compile markdown to HTML with remark

remark-slug: Add slugs to headings in remark

require-dir: Helper to require() directories.

stylus: Robust, expressive, and feature-rich CSS superset

tmp: Temporary file and directory creator

upath: A proxy to path , replacing \ with / for all results & methods to add, change, default, trim file extensions.

Dev Dependencies