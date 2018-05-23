jus
jus is a development server and build tool for making static websites with no configuration and no boilerplate code. It has built-in support for browserify, ES6 and ES2015 with Babel, React JSX, GitHub Flavored markdown, syntax highlighting, Sass, Less, Stylus, Myth, Handlebars, browsersync and more.
Learn all about it at jus.js.org
TLDR
npm i -g jus && jus
