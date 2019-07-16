Notebook cell vim bindings

Special Thanks

I want to acknowledge Alisue and his excellent work creating vim bindings for Jupyter notebooks. I hope this extension can meet the high bar his work set.

Modes

This extension splits Jupyter edit mode into two modes: Vim command mode and Vim insert mode. Three editing modes now exist: Jupyter command, Vim command, and Vim insert.

Install

Prerequisites

JupyterLab 1.0

Install or upgrade

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_vim

Uninstall

jupyter labextension uninstall jupyterlab_vim

Key Bindings

Please note that all keys are lowercase unless Shift is explicitly indicated. For example, Y, Y is two lowercase y s, Shift-Y, Y is one uppercase Y followed by a lowercase y .

Shortcuts this extension introduces:

Vim Ex commands

Command Action :w[rite] Save Notebook :q[uit] Enter Jupyter command mode

Vim command bindings

Chord Action Ctrl-O, U Undo Cell Action - Split Cell at Cursor Ctrl-O, - Split Cell at Cursor Ctrl-O, D Cut Cell Ctrl-O, Y Copy Cell Ctrl-O, P Paste Cell Ctrl-Shift-J Extend Marked Cells Below Ctrl-Shift-K Extend Marked Cells Above Ctrl-O, O Insert Cell Below Ctrl-O, Ctrl-O Insert Cell Above Ctrl-J Select Cell Below Ctrl-K Select Cell Above Ctrl-O, G Select First Cell Ctrl-O, Ctrl-G Select Last Cell Ctrl-E Move Cell Down Ctrl-Y Move Cell Up Ctrl-O, Z, Z Center Cell Ctrl-G Show Tooltip Command/Ctrl-1 Code Cell Mode Command/Ctrl-2 Markdown Cell Mode Command/Ctrl-3 Raw Cell Mode Shift-Escape Leave Vim Mode

Jupyter command bindings

Chord Action G, G Select First Cell Shift-G Select Last Cell D, D Delete Cell Y, Y Yank (Copy) Cell P Paste Cell Shift-P Paste Cell Above O Insert Cell Shift-O Insert Cell Above U Undo Cell Action Ctrl-E Move Cells Down Ctrl-Y Move Cells Up Z, Z Center Cell

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are most welcome!

Development

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory. Please note, you need to make sure that you satisfy all the prerequisites, i.e. the JupyterLab version.

jlpm install jlpm run build jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app: