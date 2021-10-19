Jupyterlab extension that shows currently used variables and their values.

Contributions in any form are welcome!

Features

Allows inspection of variables for both consoles and notebooks.

Allows inspection of matrices in a datagrid-viewer. This might not work for large matrices.

Allows an inline and interactive inspection of Jupyter Widgets.

Supported Languages

This extension is currently targets python as a main language but also supports the following languages with different levels of feature completeness R scala via the almond kernel

How it Works

In order to allow variabale inspection, all content that is displayed first need to be sent from the kernel to the front end.

Therefore, opening large data frames with the datagrid viewer can dramatically increase your occupied memory and significantly slow down your browser.

Use at your own risk.

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 3.0

Requirements for python functionality

pandas and numpy are required to enable matrix inspection.

and are required to enable matrix inspection. pyspark for spark support.

for spark support. tensorflow and keras to allow inspection of tf objects.

and to allow inspection of tf objects. torch for PyTorch support.

Requirements for R functionality

The repr library.

Requirements for ipywidgets functionality

The variable inspector can also display Jupyter interactive widgets:

The requirements for this functionality are:

ipywidgets

Support for widgets in JupyterLab: jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager

Install

NOTE: The main way to install this extension is via pip as described below.

pip install lckr-jupyterlab-variableinspector

Alternatively, one can install the extension from npmjs via:

jupyter labextension install @lckr/jupyterlab_variableinspector

or via the extension manager that comes built-in with Jupyterlab

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall