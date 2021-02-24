openbase logo
jupyterlab_tensorboard

by Chester Li
0.2.1 (see all)

Tensorboard extension for jupyterlab.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Jupyterlab-Tensorboard

Github Actions Status

A JupyterLab extension for tensorboard.

Note: This project is just a frontend extension for tensorboard on jupyterlab. It uses the jupyter_tensorboard project as tensorboard backend.

Special Thanks

Thanks lspvic and his excellent work for creating tensorboard for jupyter notebooks.

Prerequisites

Installation

Note: please install jupyter_tensorboard first.

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_tensorboard

Usage

New card in Launcher to create a tensorboard with current working directory as the logdir for tensorboard.

Sidebar shows the running tensorboards.

User can also use Commands to create a tensorboard with inputting the logdir path.

NOTE: The logdir path should be relative to the jupyterlab's root directory. If not, jupyterlab will return 404 not found error.

Development

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory:

npm install
npm run build
jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build
jupyter lab build

