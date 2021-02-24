A JupyterLab extension for tensorboard.
Note: This project is just a frontend extension for tensorboard on jupyterlab. It uses the jupyter_tensorboard project as tensorboard backend.
Thanks lspvic and his excellent work for creating tensorboard for jupyter notebooks.
Note: please install jupyter_tensorboard first.
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_tensorboard
New card in Launcher to create a tensorboard with current working directory as the logdir for tensorboard.
Sidebar shows the running tensorboards.
User can also use Commands to create a tensorboard with inputting the logdir path.
NOTE: The logdir path should be relative to the jupyterlab's root directory. If not, jupyterlab will return 404 not found error.
For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory:
npm install
npm run build
jupyter labextension link .
To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:
npm run build
jupyter lab build