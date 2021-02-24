A JupyterLab extension for tensorboard.

Note: This project is just a frontend extension for tensorboard on jupyterlab. It uses the jupyter_tensorboard project as tensorboard backend.

Special Thanks

Thanks lspvic and his excellent work for creating tensorboard for jupyter notebooks.

Prerequisites

Installation

Note: please install jupyter_tensorboard first.

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_tensorboard

Usage

New card in Launcher to create a tensorboard with current working directory as the logdir for tensorboard.

Sidebar shows the running tensorboards.

User can also use Commands to create a tensorboard with inputting the logdir path.

NOTE: The logdir path should be relative to the jupyterlab's root directory. If not, jupyterlab will return 404 not found error.

Development

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory:

npm install npm run build jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app: