jupyterlab_templates

by jpmorganchase
0.3.1 (see all)

Support for jupyter notebook templates in jupyterlab

Popularity

Downloads/wk

788

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Install

pip install jupyterlab_templates
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_templates
jupyter serverextension enable --py jupyterlab_templates

Adding templates

install the server extension, and add the following to jupyter_notebook_config.py

c.JupyterLabTemplates.template_dirs = ['list', 'of', 'template', 'directories']
c.JupyterLabTemplates.include_default = True
c.JupyterLabTemplates.include_core_paths = True

Templates for libraries

The extension will search subdirectories of each parent directory specified in template_dirs for templates. Note! Templates in the parent directories will be ignored. You must put the templates in subdirectories, in order to keep everything organized.

If include_default = True the notebook_templates directory under the jupyter data folder is one of the default parent directories. Thus, if you have tutorials or guides you'd like to install for users, simply copy them into your jupyter data folder inside the notebook_templates directory, e.g. /usr/local/share/jupyter/notebook_templates/bqplot for bqplot.

Flags

  • template_dirs: a list of absolute directory paths. All .ipynb files in any subdirectories of these paths will be listed as templates
  • include_default: include the default Sample template (default True)
  • include_core_paths: include jupyter core paths (see: jupyter --paths) (default True)

Development

See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license. See the LICENSE and AUTHORS files for details.

