Support for jupyter notebook templates in jupyterlab
pip install jupyterlab_templates
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab_templates
jupyter serverextension enable --py jupyterlab_templates
install the server extension, and add the following to
jupyter_notebook_config.py
c.JupyterLabTemplates.template_dirs = ['list', 'of', 'template', 'directories']
c.JupyterLabTemplates.include_default = True
c.JupyterLabTemplates.include_core_paths = True
The extension will search subdirectories of each parent directory specified in
template_dirs for templates.
Note! Templates in the parent directories will be ignored. You must put the templates in subdirectories, in order to keep everything organized.
If
include_default = True the
notebook_templates directory under the jupyter data folder is one of the default parent directories. Thus, if you have tutorials or guides you'd like to install for users, simply copy them into your jupyter data folder inside the
notebook_templates directory, e.g.
/usr/local/share/jupyter/notebook_templates/bqplot for
bqplot.
template_dirs: a list of absolute directory paths. All
.ipynb files in any subdirectories of these paths will be listed as templates
include_default: include the default Sample template (default True)
include_core_paths: include jupyter core paths (see: jupyter --paths) (default True)
See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.
This software is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license. See the LICENSE and AUTHORS files for details.