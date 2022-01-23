A JupyterLab extension for version control using Git
To see the extension in action, open the example notebook included in the Binder demo.
To install perform the following steps, with pip:
pip install --upgrade jupyterlab jupyterlab-git
or with conda:
conda install -c conda-forge jupyterlab jupyterlab-git
For JupyterLab < 3, you will need to run the following command after installing the package:
jupyter lab build
pip uninstall jupyterlab-git
or with conda:
conda remove jupyterlab-git
For JupyterLab < 3, you will also need to run the following command after removing the Python package:
jupyter labextension uninstall @jupyterlab/git
This extensions does not handle credentials or authentication details. In order to connect to a remote host, it is recommended to use SSH.
If you are seeing errors similar to
[E yyyy-mm-dd hh:mm:ss ServerApp] 500 POST /git/<clone|push|pull|status> on the console which is running the JupyterLab server, you probably need to set up a credentials store for your local Git repository. One of the possibility is to use SSH.
Here are the steps to follow (skip any that is already accomplished for your project):
You should now be able to pull and push committed changes to and from your remote repository using the respective buttons on the top of the extension's panel.
Once installed, extension behavior can be modified via the following settings which can be set in JupyterLab's advanced settings editor:
commit,
pull,
reset,
revert) finish executing. Setting this to
true helps mitigate potential race conditions leading to data loss, conflicts, and a broken Git history. Unless running a slow network, UI suspension should not interfere with standard workflows. Setting this to
false allows for actions to trigger multiple concurrent Git actions.
true, when fetching and integrating changes from a remote repository, a conflicting merge is canceled and the working tree left untouched.
false.
true, this setting guards against overwriting and/or losing uncommitted changes.
true, the extension displays status updates in the JupyterLab status bar, such as when pulling and pushing changes, switching branches, and polling for changes. Depending on the level of extension activity, some users may find the status updates distracting. In which case, setting this to
false should reduce visual noise.
false (i.e. refresh is turned off if the Git tab is hidden).
true, all files with changes are automatically staged. When we develop in JupyterLab, we often only care about what files have changed (in the broadest sense) and don't need to distinguish between "tracked" and "untracked" files. Accordingly, this setting allows us to simplify the visual presentation of changes, which is especially useful for those less acquainted with Git.
In
~/.jupyter/jupyter_notebook_config.py:
c.JupyterLabGit.actions = {"post_init": ["touch dummy_init.dat"]}
Or equivalently in
jupyter_notebook_config.json:
{
"JupyterLabGit": {
"actions": {
"post_init": ["touch dummy_init.dat"]
}
}
}
Before consulting the following list, be sure the
jupyterlab_git server extension and the
@jupyterlab/git frontend extension have the same version by executing the following commands:
jupyter server extension list
jupyter labextension list
If they do not match or one is missing, please reinstall the package.
Issue: the Git panel does not recognize that you are in a Git repository.
Possible fixes:
Be sure to be in a Git repository in the filebrowser tab
Check the server log. If you see a warning with a 404 code similar to:
[W 00:27:41.800 LabApp] 404 GET /git/settings?version=0.20.0
Explicitly enable the server extension by running:
jupyter server extension enable --py jupyterlab_git
If you are using JupyterHub or some other technologies requiring an initialization script which includes the jupyterlab-git extension, be sure to install both the frontend and the server extension before launching JupyterLab.
Issue: the Git panel is not visible.
Possible fixes:
Check that the JupyterLab extension is installed:
jupyter labextension list
If you don't see
@jupyterlab/git v... enabled OK in the list, explicitly install the jupyter labextension by running:
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/git
If you see
@jupyterlab/git under
Uninstalled core extensions: , your installation may have been corrupted. You can run
jupyter lab clean --all and
reinstall all your extensions.
If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation.
JupyterLab follows the official Jupyter Code of Conduct.
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab-git.git
# Change directory to the jupyterlab-git directory
cd jupyterlab-git
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .[dev]
pre-commit install
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False
To execute the tests
pytest jupyterlab_git
jlpm run test
The Jupyter Git extension is part of Project Jupyter and is developed by an open community of contributors. To see who has been active recently, please look at the "Contributors" tab. Below we list the people and entities who contributed in different ways to the project (emoji key):
|
Amazon Web Services
🤝
|
Ashutosh Bondre
💻 👀
|
Athan
💻 👀 📆 🎨
|
Brian E. Granger
📆 🎨 🤔 🔍
|
Frédéric Collonval
🚧
|
Hana Zarea
💻 👀
|
Ian Hunt-Isaak
💻 👀
|
Jaipreet Singh
📆 👀 💻 🎨
|
Ji Zhang
💻 👀
|
Konstantin Taletskiy
💻 👀
|
Max Klein
💻 👀 📆 🎨 🚇
|
Neelam Gehlot
💻 👀
|
Noah Stapp
💻 👀
|
Saul Shanabrook
💻 📆 👀 🚇
|
Sina Khalili
💻
|
Navinn Ravindaran
💻
|
Michał Krassowski
💻 👀 🐛
|
The D. E. Shaw Group
🤝
|
jupytercalpoly
🤝
|
Major League Hacking Fellowship
🤝
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcomed!
To add yourself, or someone else, to this list you can either use the bot (
@all-contributors please add <username> for <contributions>) or the CLI (
jlpm all-contributors add <username> <contributions>).
If you manually edit the
.all-contributorsrc config file, run
yarn run contributors:generate.