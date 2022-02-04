Gator
The Mamba Navigator, a Web UI for managing conda environments
Provides Conda/Mamba environment and package management as a standalone application or as extension for JupyterLab.
Install
Requirements
- conda >= 4.5 or mamba >=0.5
- JupyterLab 1.x, 2.x or 3.x (for the JupyterLab extension only)
Starting from 3.4, this extension will use mamba instead of
conda if it finds it.
To install in the classical notebook:
mamba install -c conda-forge mamba_gator
To install in the JupyterLab:
mamba install -c conda-forge jupyterlab mamba_gator
If you use JupyterLab 1.x or 2.x, you can install the extension with the following command:
jupyter labextension install @mamba-org/gator-lab
Optionally, you could install
jupyterlab-tour to
add a help tour for the conda packages manager.
JupyterLab
This extension adds a new entry Conda Packages Manager in the Settings menu.
The first time, it can take quite some time to build the available packages list. But once it is obtained,
it will be cached and updated to the background to have a smoother user experience.
Gator (Mamba navigator)
This project contains a standalone navigator application sharing much of the code
of the JupyterLab extension.
Classical Jupyter Notebook
The classical Jupyter Notebook is supported only for version prior to 5. But you can
directly manage the conda environments with the standalone navigator tool. For that
you need to execute the following command in a terminal:
gator
Creating New Environments
There are three ways to create an environment:
-
Create a new environment
Use the New Environment button at the top of the page, and select
Python 3, or
R to create a
base environment with the corresponding packages. Note that if you want to run a
Jupyter python kernel in the new environment, you must also install the
ipykernel
package in the environment.
-
Clone an existing environment
Click the clone button next to an environment in the list, and enter the desired name of the
new environment.
-
Import an exported environment from a YAML file
Development
mamba create -c conda-forge -y -n gator python jupyterlab=3
mamba install -c conda-forge -y -n gator --file requirements_dev.txt
conda activate gator
pip install -e .
jupyter server extension enable mamba_gator --sys-prefix
yarn install
yarn run build:dev
jupyter labextension link packages/common/ packages/labextension/
Acknowledgements
This work started as a fork by @fcollonval of the Anaconda nb_conda package. The decision to fork it came due
to apparently dead status of the previous package and a need to integrate it within JupyterLab.
Then with the mamba initiative pushed by QuantStack it made
sense to move the project in the
mamba-org organization.
Changelog
5.1.2
- Security updates:
- Bump handlebars from 4.7.6 to 4.7.7 (#143)
- Bump hosted-git-info from 2.8.8 to 2.8.9 (#144)
- Bump lodash from 4.17.20 to 4.17.21 (#145)
- Bump browserslist from 4.16.1 to 4.16.6 (#146)
- Bump ws from 7.4.2 to 7.4.6 (#148)
- Bump postcss from 7.0.35 to 7.0.36 (#149)
- Bump tar from 4.4.13 to 4.4.15 (#151)
- Bump path-parse from 1.0.6 to 1.0.7 (#152)
- Bump tar from 4.4.15 to 4.4.19 (#153)
- Maintenance:
- Add keywords and PyPI classifiers
5.1.1
- Bug fix
- Fix gator not displayed after updating or re-installing #139
5.1.0
- Feature
- Use much faster
mamba repoquery search command to list packages instead of
conda search #133 (Thanks to @ericpre)
- Bug fix
- Fix mamba detection on Windows #135 (Thanks to @ericpre)
5.0.0
- Features
- Update to JupyterLab 3 and the new Jupyter Server
You don't need to install anything more than the pip or conda package.
- Drop support for the classical notebook.
4.1.0
- Features
- Dependencies graph (by clicking on the installed version for now) #83
- Bug fix
- Fix missing classical notebook extension #115
- Fix mamba not detected on Windows #119
4.0.0
- Features
- Moving to mamba-org
- Integrate a standalone application
- Common frontend for JupyterLab, classical Notebook and Gator
- Depend optionally on
nb_conda_kernels
3.4.1
- Features
- Bugs
- Reduce UI freezing time by running expensive code in asynchronous executor
3.4.0
- Features
- Use
mamba if available. Otherwise use
conda #46
- Move to GitHub workflow (extend coverage to JupyterLab code)
- Bugs
- Fix wrong redirection url in classic notebook #47
- Fix channel given by full URL not properly handle #55
3.3.1
- Bugs
- Fix export always from history (settings ignored)
3.3.0
- Features
- Add a settings
fromHistory to export an environment using
--from-history (available for conda >= 4.7.12) #39
- Bugs
- Fixes absent
channeldata.json file #36
- Fixes environment update absent from public API #37
- Documentation
- Start REST API description with Swagger
3.2.0
-
Available package cache file is now writable for everybody to avoid trouble in multi-user context. #25
-
Add update environment from file through REST endpoint PATCH /environments/ #26
-
Switch to newer Python syntax async-await
-
To improve UI reactivity in Jupyterlab:
- Long running task can now be cancelled #32
- The available packages list is used to find updatable package. conda update --dry-run --all is not used any longer. But it is still used if the user request updating all possible packages.
3.1.0
- Request environment list accept now
whitelist=0 or 1 query arguments. If 1, the environment
list is filtered to respect
KernelSpecManager.whitelist. Default is 0, but it could be modified
in user settings.
- JupyterLab extension
-
IEnvironmentManager.getPackageManager() returns always the same
Conda.IPackageManager
otherwise signaling package operations would have been meaningless.
- Add ability to specify kernel companions; i.e. check that if some packages are installed in a
kernel, they must respect a certain version range. Companions can be specified through user
settings.
- Small UI tweaks
3.0.0
- Rework the server/client API to be more RESTful and returns 202 status for long operations
- Cache available packages list in temp directory
- Improve greatly the coverage for the server extension
- JupyterLab extension only:
- Allow the user to change the proposed environment when creating one from scratch
- Add signals to handle environnements and packages changes (see
labextension\src\__tests__\services.spec.ts)
- Improve the UI reactivity by using
react-virtualized for the packages list
- Improve the look and feel
- Available packages truncation has been removed.
2.5.1
- Catch SSLError when requesting
channeldata.json file
2.5.0
- Export in YAML format the environment (import in the older format is still supported).
- Improve responsiveness by loading first installed packages. Then request available one.
- BUG error is prompt when an environment is deleted although everything went well
- Cache some API requests (GET environments, GET channels and GET available packages).
- Available packages are now truncated to 100.
- Use query argument
$skip to skip N first packages
- If the list is longer than 100, a entry
$next in the response is returned. This
is the request url to use to get the next batch of packages.
- Report full error message in web browser console to ease debugging.
2.4.2
- BUG environment not shown
- BUG Installing package in develop mode fails if in user home or containing spaces
- Improve error feedback from API to frontend
2.4.1
- BUG
conda search crashes for conda 4.6
2.4.0
- Add installation of package in development mode (through
pip)
2.3.x
- Add JupyterLab extension inspired by Anaconda Navigator
- Retrieve conda package description
- Add link to package website (if available)
- Support conda >=4.5
- Make all conda request asynchronously
- Use the automatic installation for Jupyter Notebook extension (see here)
2.2.1
- fix bug in check updates feature
2.2.0
- support conda 4.3
- support notebook security fix introduced in notebook 4.3.1
2.1.0
- fix environment export button
- allow environment names with one letter and validate against "suspicious" characters
2.0.0
- update to new jupyter_conda_kernels naming scheme
- namespace all API calls into
/conda/
1.1.0
- fix usage in root environment
1.0.1
1.0.0