jts

jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark

by Allan Chain
2.0.1 (see all)

JupyterLab 2/3 Solarized Dark extension

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark

Github Actions Status License GitHub last commit GitHub stars

NPM Version Monthly Downloads

PyPI PyPI - Downloads

JupyterLab 2.x / 3.x Solarized Dark extension.

The theme is originally created by Jae Hee Lee here

Screenshot

Screenshot

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab

Version

  • v0.2.x is mainly based on Jae Hee Lee's original theme
  • v1.x aims to provide a smoother looking.
  • Starting from v2.x, Jupyterlab v3.x support is added.

Requirements

  • JupyterLab >= 2.0 or JupyterLab >= 3.0

Install

To install it as a prebuilt extension (requires JupyterLab >= 3.0):

pip install jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark

Or install it as a source extension:

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark

Apply theme by checking Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Jupyterlab Solarized Dark

To enable theme scrollbars, in JupyterLab, either

  • navigate to Settings -> Advanced Settings Editor -> Theme, and add "theme-scrollbars": true to User Preferences
  • OR check Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Theme Scrollbars

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark

Or

jupyter labextension uninstall jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark

