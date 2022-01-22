JupyterLab 2.x / 3.x Solarized Dark extension.
The theme is originally created by Jae Hee Lee here
v0.2.x is mainly based on Jae Hee Lee's original theme
v1.x aims to provide a smoother looking.
v2.x, Jupyterlab
v3.x support is added.
To install it as a prebuilt extension (requires JupyterLab >= 3.0):
pip install jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark
Or install it as a source extension:
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark
Apply theme by checking
Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Jupyterlab Solarized Dark
To enable theme scrollbars, in JupyterLab, either
Settings -> Advanced Settings Editor -> Theme, and add
"theme-scrollbars": true to
User Preferences
Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Theme Scrollbars
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False
pip uninstall jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark
Or
jupyter labextension uninstall jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark