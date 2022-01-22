JupyterLab 2.x / 3.x Solarized Dark extension.

The theme is originally created by Jae Hee Lee here

Screenshot

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Version

v0.2.x is mainly based on Jae Hee Lee's original theme

aims to provide a smoother looking. Starting from v2.x , Jupyterlab v3.x support is added.

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 2.0 or JupyterLab >= 3.0

Install

To install it as a prebuilt extension (requires JupyterLab >= 3.0):

pip install jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark

Or install it as a source extension:

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-theme-solarized-dark

Apply theme by checking Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Jupyterlab Solarized Dark

To enable theme scrollbars, in JupyterLab, either

navigate to Settings -> Advanced Settings Editor -> Theme , and add "theme-scrollbars": true to User Preferences

, and add to OR check Settings -> Jupyterlab Theme -> Theme Scrollbars

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyterlab_theme_solarized_dark

Or