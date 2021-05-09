A JupyterLab theme extension inspired by Tailwind CSS.
✨ Support for new release of JupyterLab (>= v3.0)
✨ Updated scrollbar & footer colors
Thanks to Wiktor Flis (@WestedCrean) for contributing this update!
Tip: To display matplotlib charts in dark mode execute
plt.style.use('dark_background') after importing the package
The following settings are available in (
Settings ->
Advanced Settings Editor ->
Theme - Tailwind):
{
maxCellWidth: "80%"
}
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-tailwind-theme
For a development install, run the following commands in the repository directory:
npm install # install npm package dependencies
npm run build # optional build step if using TypeScript, babel, etc.
jupyter labextension install # install the current directory as an extension
For incremental builds use:
jupyter lab --watch
To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:
npm run build
jupyter lab build
See also JupyterLab's documentation Development workflow for source extensions