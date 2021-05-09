JupyterLab Tailwind theme

A JupyterLab theme extension inspired by Tailwind CSS.

Changes (v3.0.2)

✨ Support for new release of JupyterLab (>= v3.0)

✨ Updated scrollbar & footer colors

Thanks to Wiktor Flis (@WestedCrean) for contributing this update!

Light theme











Dark theme











Tip: To display matplotlib charts in dark mode execute plt.style.use('dark_background') after importing the package









Settings

The following settings are available in ( Settings -> Advanced Settings Editor -> Theme - Tailwind ):

maxCellWidth: Maximum width of notebook cells (e.g. '1200px', '80%', ...)

Sample

{ maxCellWidth: "80%" }

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Installation

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-tailwind-theme

Development

For a development install, run the following commands in the repository directory:

npm install npm run build jupyter labextension install

For incremental builds use:

jupyter lab --watch

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build jupyter lab build

See also JupyterLab's documentation Development workflow for source extensions