jtt

jupyterlab-tailwind-theme

by Dejan Simic
3.0.3 (see all)

A JupyterLab theme extension inspired by Tailwind.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JupyterLab Tailwind theme

A JupyterLab theme extension inspired by Tailwind CSS.

Changes (v3.0.2)

✨ Support for new release of JupyterLab (>= v3.0)

✨ Updated scrollbar & footer colors

Thanks to Wiktor Flis (@WestedCrean) for contributing this update!

Light theme





Dark theme





Tip: To display matplotlib charts in dark mode execute plt.style.use('dark_background') after importing the package



Settings

The following settings are available in (Settings -> Advanced Settings Editor -> Theme - Tailwind):

  • maxCellWidth: Maximum width of notebook cells (e.g. '1200px', '80%', ...)

Sample

{
    maxCellWidth: "80%"
}

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab

Installation

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-tailwind-theme

Development

For a development install, run the following commands in the repository directory:

npm install                   # install npm package dependencies
npm run build                 # optional build step if using TypeScript, babel, etc.
jupyter labextension install  # install the current directory as an extension

For incremental builds use:

jupyter lab --watch

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build
jupyter lab build

See also JupyterLab's documentation Development workflow for source extensions

