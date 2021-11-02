JupyterLab extension to display system information (memory and cpu usage).
Provides an alternative frontend for the
jupyter-resource-usage metrics: https://github.com/jupyter-server/jupyter-resource-usage
This extension was originally developed as part of the jupyterlab-topbar project, and extracted into its own repository later on.
This extension requires the
jupyter-resource-usage package and the
jupyterlab-topbar-extension extension for JupyterLab.
Note: This extension is not compatible with
nbresuse==0.3.4.
Starting from JupyterLab 3.0, extensions can be distributed as a Python package. Installation instructions will differ depending on your version of JupyterLab:
pip install jupyterlab-system-monitor
pip install nbresuse
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-topbar-extension jupyterlab-system-monitor
nbresuse can also be installed with
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge nbresuse
Note: Node.js is required to install JupyterLab extensions. It can be installed with
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge nodejs
You can set the memory and cpu limits (but not enforce it) to display the indicator in the top bar.
For more info, check the memory limit in the nbresuse repository.
Edit
~/.jupyter/jupyter_notebook_config.py (note: see here if you do not have a config file:
c = get_config()
# memory
c.ResourceUseDisplay.mem_limit = <size_in_GB> *1024*1024*1024
# cpu
c.ResourceUseDisplay.track_cpu_percent = True
c.ResourceUseDisplay.cpu_limit = <number_of_cpus>
For example:
c.ResourceUseDisplay.mem_limit = 4294967296
c.ResourceUseDisplay.track_cpu_percent = True
c.ResourceUseDisplay.cpu_limit = 2
Or use the command line option:
# POSIX shell
jupyter lab --NotebookApp.ResourceUseDisplay.mem_limit=$(( size_in_GB *1024*1024*1024)) \
--NotebookApp.ResourceUseDisplay.track_cpu_percent=True \
--NotebookApp.ResourceUseDisplay.cpu_limit=$(( number_of_cpus ))
You can change the label and refresh rate in JupyterLab's advanced settings editor:
If you are experiencing issues with the memory and cpu indicators not being displayed, make sure to check the nbresuse changelog for any breaking changes from major releases.
# create a new conda environment
conda create -n jupyterlab-system-monitor -c conda-forge jupyterlab nodejs nbresuse
conda activate jupyterlab-system-monitor
# Install dependencies
jlpm
# Install the package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jlpm run develop
# Rebuild extension TypeScript source after making changes
jlpm run build
pip uninstall jupyterlab-system-monitor