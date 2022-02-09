Jupyter Server Proxy lets you run arbitrary external processes (such as
RStudio, Shiny Server, Syncthing, PostgreSQL, Code Server, etc)
alongside your notebook server and provide authenticated web access to
them using a path like
/rstudio next to others like
/lab. Alongside
the python package that provides the main functionality, the JupyterLab
extension (
@jupyterlab/server-proxy) provides buttons in the
JupyterLab launcher window to get to RStudio for example.
Note: This project used to be called nbserverproxy. As nbserverproxy is an older version of jupyter-server-proxy, uninstall nbserverproxy before installing jupyter-server-proxy to avoid conflicts.
The primary use cases are:
The documentation contains information on installation & usage.
jupyterlab>=2 or
notebook
pip install jupyter-server-proxy
conda install jupyter-server-proxy -c conda-forge
Note that as the JupyterLab extension only is a graphical interface to launch registered applications in the python package, the extension requires the python package to be installed.
As of version 3.0.0 the Python package ships with a JupyterLab 3 compatible extension, making this step only needed for JupyterLab 2.
jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/server-proxy
See CONTRIBUTING.md.