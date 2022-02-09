Jupyter Server Proxy

Jupyter Server Proxy lets you run arbitrary external processes (such as RStudio, Shiny Server, Syncthing, PostgreSQL, Code Server, etc) alongside your notebook server and provide authenticated web access to them using a path like /rstudio next to others like /lab . Alongside the python package that provides the main functionality, the JupyterLab extension ( @jupyterlab/server-proxy ) provides buttons in the JupyterLab launcher window to get to RStudio for example.

Note: This project used to be called nbserverproxy. As nbserverproxy is an older version of jupyter-server-proxy, uninstall nbserverproxy before installing jupyter-server-proxy to avoid conflicts.

The primary use cases are:

Use with JupyterHub / Binder to allow launching users into web interfaces that have nothing to do with Jupyter - such as RStudio, Shiny, or OpenRefine. Allow access from frontend javascript (in classic notebook or JupyterLab extensions) to access web APIs of other processes running locally in a safe manner. This is used by the JupyterLab extension for dask.

The documentation contains information on installation & usage.

Install

Requirements

jupyterlab>=2 or notebook

Python package

pip

pip install jupyter-server-proxy

conda

conda install jupyter-server-proxy -c conda-forge

JupyterLab extension

Note that as the JupyterLab extension only is a graphical interface to launch registered applications in the python package, the extension requires the python package to be installed.

As of version 3.0.0 the Python package ships with a JupyterLab 3 compatible extension, making this step only needed for JupyterLab 2.

jupyter labextension install @ jupyterlab / server - proxy

Local development

See CONTRIBUTING.md.