openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jupyterlab-server-proxy

by jupyterhub
1.0.0 (see all)

Jupyter notebook server extension to proxy web services.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jupyter Server Proxy

ReadTheDocs badge GitHub Workflow Status PyPI badge Conda badge NPM badge

Jupyter Server Proxy lets you run arbitrary external processes (such as RStudio, Shiny Server, Syncthing, PostgreSQL, Code Server, etc) alongside your notebook server and provide authenticated web access to them using a path like /rstudio next to others like /lab. Alongside the python package that provides the main functionality, the JupyterLab extension (@jupyterlab/server-proxy) provides buttons in the JupyterLab launcher window to get to RStudio for example.

Note: This project used to be called nbserverproxy. As nbserverproxy is an older version of jupyter-server-proxy, uninstall nbserverproxy before installing jupyter-server-proxy to avoid conflicts.

The primary use cases are:

  1. Use with JupyterHub / Binder to allow launching users into web interfaces that have nothing to do with Jupyter - such as RStudio, Shiny, or OpenRefine.
  2. Allow access from frontend javascript (in classic notebook or JupyterLab extensions) to access web APIs of other processes running locally in a safe manner. This is used by the JupyterLab extension for dask.

The documentation contains information on installation & usage.

Install

Requirements

  • jupyterlab>=2 or notebook

Python package

pip

pip install jupyter-server-proxy

conda

conda install jupyter-server-proxy -c conda-forge

JupyterLab extension

Note that as the JupyterLab extension only is a graphical interface to launch registered applications in the python package, the extension requires the python package to be installed.

As of version 3.0.0 the Python package ships with a JupyterLab 3 compatible extension, making this step only needed for JupyterLab 2.

jupyter labextension install @jupyterlab/server-proxy

Local development

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial