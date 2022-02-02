A JupyterLab extension for displaying GPU usage dashboards

This extension is composed of a Python package named jupyterlab_nvdashboard for the server extension and a NPM package named jupyterlab-nvdashboard for the frontend extension.

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 3.0

Install

pip install jupyterlab_nvdashboard

Troubleshoot

If you are seeing the frontend extension, but it is not working, check that the server extension is enabled:

jupyter server extension list

If the server extension is installed and enabled, but you are not seeing the frontend extension, check the frontend extension is installed:

jupyter labextension list

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyterlab_nvdashboard