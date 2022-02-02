A JupyterLab extension for displaying GPU usage dashboards
This extension is composed of a Python package named
jupyterlab_nvdashboard
for the server extension and a NPM package named
jupyterlab-nvdashboard
for the frontend extension.
pip install jupyterlab_nvdashboard
If you are seeing the frontend extension, but it is not working, check that the server extension is enabled:
jupyter server extension list
If the server extension is installed and enabled, but you are not seeing the frontend extension, check the frontend extension is installed:
jupyter labextension list
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyterlab_nvdashboard directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False
pip uninstall jupyterlab_nvdashboard
Releases for both packages are handled by gpuCI. Nightly builds are triggered when a push to a versioned branch occurs (i.e.
branch-0.5). Stable builds are triggered when a push to the
main branch occurs.