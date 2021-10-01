Display cell timings in Jupyter Lab
This is inspired by the notebook version here.
Note: for this to show anything, you need to enable cell timing in the notebook via Settings->Advanced Settings Editor->Notebook:
{"recordTiming": true}. This is a notebook metadata setting and not a plugin setting. The plugin just displays this data.
To install this package with
pip run
pip install jupyterlab_execute_time
To install this package with
conda run
conda install -c conda-forge jupyterlab_execute_time
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyterlab_execute_time directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False
Before starting, you'll need to have run:
pip install twine jupyter_packaging
package.json and update the release date in
CHANGELOG.md
git commit -am <msg>
git tag vX.Z.Y
git push && git push --tags
rm -rf dist
python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel
twine upload --repository-url https://test.pypi.org/legacy/ dist/*
# In a new venv
pip install --index-url https://test.pypi.org/simple/ jupyterlab_execute_time
twine upload dist/*
pip uninstall jupyterlab_execute_time
This plugin was contributed back to the community by the D. E. Shaw group.
This project is released under a BSD-3-Clause license.
"Jupyter" is a trademark of the NumFOCUS foundation, of which Project Jupyter is a part.