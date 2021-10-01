Display cell timings in Jupyter Lab

This is inspired by the notebook version here.

Note: for this to show anything, you need to enable cell timing in the notebook via Settings->Advanced Settings Editor->Notebook: {"recordTiming": true} . This is a notebook metadata setting and not a plugin setting. The plugin just displays this data.

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 3.0

Install

To install this package with pip run

pip install jupyterlab_execute_time

To install this package with conda run

conda install -c conda-forge jupyterlab_execute_time

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Publishing

Before starting, you'll need to have run: pip install twine jupyter_packaging

Update the version in package.json and update the release date in CHANGELOG.md Commit the change in step 1, tag it, then push it

git commit -am < msg > git tag vX .Z .Y git push && git push --tags

Create the artifacts

rm -rf dist python setup .py sdist bdist_wheel

Test this against the test pypi. You can then install from here to test as well:

twine upload --repository-url https://test.pypi.org/legacy/ dist/* pip install --index-url https://test.pypi.org/simple/ jupyterlab_execute_time

Upload this to pypi:

twine upload dist/*

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyterlab_execute_time

History

This plugin was contributed back to the community by the D. E. Shaw group.

License

This project is released under a BSD-3-Clause license.

"Jupyter" is a trademark of the NumFOCUS foundation, of which Project Jupyter is a part.