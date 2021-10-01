openbase logo
jupyterlab-execute-time

by deshaw
1.1.0 (see all)

Execute Time Plugin for Jupyter Lab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

jupyterlab-execute-time

PyPI version PyPI DM Github Actions Status Binder

Display cell timings in Jupyter Lab

Execute Time Screenshot

This is inspired by the notebook version here.

Note: for this to show anything, you need to enable cell timing in the notebook via Settings->Advanced Settings Editor->Notebook: {"recordTiming": true}. This is a notebook metadata setting and not a plugin setting. The plugin just displays this data.

Requirements

  • JupyterLab >= 3.0

Install

To install this package with pip run

pip install jupyterlab_execute_time

To install this package with conda run

conda install -c conda-forge jupyterlab_execute_time

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyterlab_execute_time directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Publishing

Before starting, you'll need to have run: pip install twine jupyter_packaging

  1. Update the version in package.json and update the release date in CHANGELOG.md
  2. Commit the change in step 1, tag it, then push it
git commit -am <msg>
git tag vX.Z.Y
git push && git push --tags
  1. Create the artifacts
rm -rf dist
python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel
  1. Test this against the test pypi. You can then install from here to test as well:
twine upload --repository-url https://test.pypi.org/legacy/ dist/*
# In a new venv
pip install --index-url https://test.pypi.org/simple/ jupyterlab_execute_time
  1. Upload this to pypi:
twine upload dist/*

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyterlab_execute_time

History

This plugin was contributed back to the community by the D. E. Shaw group.

D. E. Shaw Logo

License

This project is released under a BSD-3-Clause license.

"Jupyter" is a trademark of the NumFOCUS foundation, of which Project Jupyter is a part.

