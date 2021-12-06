openbase logo
jupyter-threejs

by jupyter-widgets
2.3.0 (see all)

A Jupyter - Three.js bridge

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

pythreejs

A Python / ThreeJS bridge for Jupyter Widgets.

A Python / ThreeJS bridge for Jupyter Widgets.

Screencast

Installation

Using pip:

pip install pythreejs

or conda:

conda install -c conda-forge pythreejs

For a development install, see the contributing guide.

The extension should then be installed automatically for your Jupyter client.

For JupyterLab <3, you may also need to ensure nodejs is installed, and rebuild the application:

# conda install -c cond-forge 'nodejs>=12'
jupyter lab build

Troubleshooting

If the extension is not automatically installed, you can manually enable it

Jupyter Notebook Classic

jupyter nbextension list
jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix pythreejs
jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs
jupyter nbextension list

You should see:

Known nbextensions:
  ...
  jupyter-js-widgets/extension  enabled
    - Validating: OK

Note for developers: the --symlink argument on Linux or MacOS allows one to modify the JavaScript code in-place. This feature is not available on Windows.

JupyterLab

To perform a source installation:

## ensure you have nodejs install, e.g. with conda
# conda install -c conda-forge 'nodejs>=12'
jupyter labextension list
jupyter labextension install --no-build @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
jupyter labextension install --no-build jupyter-datawidgets/extension
jupyter labextension install jupyter-threejs
jupyter labextension list

You should see:

JupyterLab v...
  ...
    jupyterlab-datawidgets v... enabled OK
    @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager v... enabled OK
    jupyter-threejs v... enabled OK

This approach is not recommended for JupyterLab 3, which enables federated modules, installed via pip, conda or other package managers, and does not require rebuilding the entire application.

Uninstallation

Using pip:

pip uninstall pythreejs

or conda:

conda uninstall pythreejs

If you applied any manual steps above, it may be necessary to remove the

Jupyter Notebook Classic

jupyter nbextension disable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs

Jupyter Lab

jupyter labextension uninstall jupyter-threejs

Open Source

This software is licensed under the BSD-3-Clause License.

