A Python / ThreeJS bridge for Jupyter Widgets.
Using
pip:
pip install pythreejs
or
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge pythreejs
For a development install, see the contributing guide.
The extension should then be installed automatically for your Jupyter client.
For JupyterLab
<3, you may also need to ensure
nodejs is installed, and
rebuild the application:
# conda install -c cond-forge 'nodejs>=12'
jupyter lab build
If the extension is not automatically installed, you can manually enable it
jupyter nbextension list
jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix pythreejs
jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs
jupyter nbextension list
You should see:
Known nbextensions:
...
jupyter-js-widgets/extension enabled
- Validating: OK
Note for developers: the
--symlinkargument on Linux or MacOS allows one to modify the JavaScript code in-place. This feature is not available on Windows.
To perform a source installation:
## ensure you have nodejs install, e.g. with conda
# conda install -c conda-forge 'nodejs>=12'
jupyter labextension list
jupyter labextension install --no-build @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
jupyter labextension install --no-build jupyter-datawidgets/extension
jupyter labextension install jupyter-threejs
jupyter labextension list
You should see:
JupyterLab v...
...
jupyterlab-datawidgets v... enabled OK
@jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager v... enabled OK
jupyter-threejs v... enabled OK
This approach is not recommended for JupyterLab 3, which enables federated modules, installed via
pip,
condaor other package managers, and does not require rebuilding the entire application.
Using
pip:
pip uninstall pythreejs
or
conda:
conda uninstall pythreejs
If you applied any manual steps above, it may be necessary to remove the
jupyter nbextension disable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs
jupyter labextension uninstall jupyter-threejs
This software is licensed under the BSD-3-Clause License.