pythreejs

A Python / ThreeJS bridge for Jupyter Widgets.

Installation

Using pip :

pip install pythreejs

or conda :

conda install -c conda-forge pythreejs

For a development install, see the contributing guide.

The extension should then be installed automatically for your Jupyter client.

For JupyterLab <3 , you may also need to ensure nodejs is installed, and rebuild the application: jupyter lab build

Troubleshooting

If the extension is not automatically installed, you can manually enable it

Jupyter Notebook Classic

jupyter nbextension list jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix pythreejs jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs jupyter nbextension list

You should see:

Known nbextensions: ... jupyter-js-widgets/extension enabled - Validating: OK

Note for developers: the --symlink argument on Linux or MacOS allows one to modify the JavaScript code in-place. This feature is not available on Windows.

JupyterLab

To perform a source installation:

jupyter labextension list jupyter labextension install --no-build @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter labextension install --no-build jupyter-datawidgets/extension jupyter labextension install jupyter-threejs jupyter labextension list

You should see:

JupyterLab v... ... jupyterlab-datawidgets v... enabled OK @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager v... enabled OK jupyter-threejs v... enabled OK

This approach is not recommended for JupyterLab 3, which enables federated modules, installed via pip , conda or other package managers, and does not require rebuilding the entire application.

Uninstallation

Using pip :

pip uninstall pythreejs

or conda :

conda uninstall pythreejs

If you applied any manual steps above, it may be necessary to remove the

Jupyter Notebook Classic

jupyter nbextension disable --py --sys-prefix pythreejs

Jupyter Lab

jupyter labextension uninstall jupyter-threejs

Open Source

This software is licensed under the BSD-3-Clause License.