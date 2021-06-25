Display Sankey diagrams in IPython / Jupyter notebook using d3-sankey-diagram.
Option 1: to install using pip:
$ pip install ipysankeywidget
Then, if using the classic Jupyter Notebook:
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipysankeywidget
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension # <-- you might have already done this,
# but it's safe to do again
Or, if using Jupyterlab:
$ jupyter labextension install jupyter-sankey-widget @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
Option 2: to install using conda:
$ conda install -c conda-forge ipysankeywidget # (that's it, nbextensions enabled automatically)
Tested in Firefox and Chrome. There have been reports that it's not working in Safari.
See the
d3-sankey-diagram API docs:
the
value of the
SankeyWidget is exactly the same as the
sankey object
described there.
To change the figure size, use the ipywidgets Layout object:
layout = Layout(width="1000", height="1200")
SankeyWidget(links=data, layout=layout)
See notebooks in examples folder for usage examples. You can try these online using Binder, or follow the links to static versions on nbviewer:
linkLabelFormat to a d3-format string; links whose value is more than
linkLabelMinWidth will have a label using that format.
on_node_clicked and
on_link_clicked. These replace the
on_selected event.