IPython Sankey diagram widget

Display Sankey diagrams in IPython / Jupyter notebook using d3-sankey-diagram.

Installation

Option 1: to install using pip:

pip install ipysankeywidget

Then, if using the classic Jupyter Notebook:

$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipysankeywidget $ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension

Or, if using Jupyterlab:

$ jupyter labextension install jupyter-sankey-widget -widgets/jupyterlab-manager

Option 2: to install using conda:

conda install -c conda-forge ipysankeywidget

Browser support

Tested in Firefox and Chrome. There have been reports that it's not working in Safari.

Documentation

See the d3-sankey-diagram API docs: the value of the SankeyWidget is exactly the same as the sankey object described there.

To change the figure size, use the ipywidgets Layout object:

layout = Layout(width= "1000" , height= "1200" ) SankeyWidget(links=data, layout=layout)

Examples

See notebooks in examples folder for usage examples. You can try these online using Binder, or follow the links to static versions on nbviewer:

Changelog

Now supports Jupyterlab

You can now show link values as SVG text elements. Set linkLabelFormat to a d3-format string; links whose value is more than linkLabelMinWidth will have a label using that format.

to a d3-format string; links whose value is more than will have a label using that format. Upgrade to d3-sankey-diagram version 0.7.3

ipysankeywidget can now be installed using conda (thanks to Ali Alsabbah #33)

Add a check for duplicate links (thanks to Remi Bois #23)

Add events for clicking on nodes and links: on_node_clicked and on_link_clicked . These replace the on_selected event.

Contributors