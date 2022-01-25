Jupyter Offline Notebook

Save and load notebooks to browser storage, even if you've lost your connection to the server.

Installation

pip install jupyter-offlinenotebook

This should automatically enable the extension on Jupyter Notebook and JupyterLab 3.

If you are using JupyterLab 2 you must manually install the JavaScript component of the extension:

jupyter labextension install jupyter-offlinenotebook

This is not needed on JupyterLab 3 due to the new extensions framework that means the JavaScript can be included in the Python pip package.

Usage

You should see up to five new buttons depending on your configuration and where you are running the notebook:

download the in-memory (browser) state of the notebook

save the in-memory state of the notebook to local-storage

load a notebook from local-storage

open the permanent URL of the repository containing this notebook

copy the permanent mybinder URL to share this repository

Saving and loading uses the repository ID and the path of the current notebook.

You should always see the Download button. If you are running this on mybinder all buttons should be visible. See the configuration section below to enable the other buttons on other systems.

If you don't see the buttons check the Javascript console log.

See example.ipynb

Configuration

This extension can be configured in jupyter_notebook_config.py by setting the following properties of c.OfflineNotebookConfig :

repository_id : A callable that returns the repository ID. This is used when storing and retrieving notebooks. Default is the value of the BINDER_REPO_URL environment variable.

: A callable that returns the repository ID. This is used when storing and retrieving notebooks. Default is the value of the environment variable. repository_ref_url : A callable that returns the repository reference URL. Default is the value of the BINDER_REF_URL environment variable.

: A callable that returns the repository reference URL. Default is the value of the environment variable. binder_persistent_url : A callable that returns the repository reference URL. Default is the values of the BINDER_LAUNCH_HOST and BINDER_PERSISTENT_REQUEST environment variables.

: A callable that returns the repository reference URL. Default is the values of the and environment variables. binder_repo_label : A callable that returns the label used to link to the repository.

Warning

This extension is still in development. It is only tested on Firefox. Breaking changes may occur in future.

There are several major limitations including:

Local-storage is limited by quotas imposed by the browser.

A repository ID and path of the notebook within Jupyter Notebook are used, joined by a . This may change in future.

Development notes

This extension stores notebooks in browser storage using the IndexedDB API, wrapped with Dexie.js.

One server API call is made during initialisation to obtain the storage configuration. Everything else is done client-side so should work even if the server is disconnected.

The main branch supports both JupyterLab 2 and 3 as well as Jupyter Notebook, but it must be built using JupyterLab 3. This is because the JavaScript assets are compiled using JupyterLab's jlpm command. Install the development dependencies:

pip install -r dev-requirements-jl3 .txt

To build and install the development version on Jupyter Notebook and JupyterLab 3:

pip install .

This automatically runs jlpm .

The notebook and server extensions should be automatically enabled. If for some reason it isn't (i.e. it's not listed in jupyter nbextension list or jupyter serverextension list ) install and enable it:

jupyter nbextension install jupyter nbextension enable jupyter serverextension install jupyter serverextension enable

JupyterLab 3 supports the installation of extensions as a static package so no further steps are required.

If you are using JupyterLab 2 you must manually install the JavaScript component of the extension:

pip install . jupyter labextension link

Tagged releases of this repository are automatically published to PyPI and NPM.

To test that the binder and repo buttons work when developing locally set some placeholder environment variables, e.g.:

BINDER_LAUNCH_HOST=http://localhost BINDER_REPO_URL=http://localhost BINDER_PERSISTENT_REQUEST=v2/gh/repo BINDER_REF_URL=http://localhost jupyter-lab --debug

If you make any changes remember to run all linters and auto-formatters: