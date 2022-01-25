Save and load notebooks to browser storage, even if you've lost your connection to the server.
pip install jupyter-offlinenotebook
This should automatically enable the extension on Jupyter Notebook and JupyterLab 3.
If you are using JupyterLab 2 you must manually install the JavaScript component of the extension:
jupyter labextension install jupyter-offlinenotebook
This is not needed on JupyterLab 3 due to the new extensions framework that means the JavaScript can be included in the Python
pip package.
You should see up to five new buttons depending on your configuration and where you are running the notebook:
Saving and loading uses the repository ID and the path of the current notebook.
You should always see the
Download button.
If you are running this on mybinder all buttons should be visible.
See the configuration section below to enable the other buttons on other systems.
If you don't see the buttons check the Javascript console log.
See example.ipynb
This extension can be configured in
jupyter_notebook_config.py by setting the following properties of
c.OfflineNotebookConfig:
repository_id:
A callable that returns the repository ID.
This is used when storing and retrieving notebooks.
Default is the value of the
BINDER_REPO_URL environment variable.
repository_ref_url:
A callable that returns the repository reference URL.
Default is the value of the
BINDER_REF_URL environment variable.
binder_persistent_url:
A callable that returns the repository reference URL.
Default is the values of the
BINDER_LAUNCH_HOST and
BINDER_PERSISTENT_REQUEST environment variables.
binder_repo_label:
A callable that returns the label used to link to the repository.
This extension is still in development. It is only tested on Firefox. Breaking changes may occur in future.
There are several major limitations including:
.
This may change in future.
This extension stores notebooks in browser storage using the IndexedDB API, wrapped with Dexie.js.
One server API call is made during initialisation to obtain the storage configuration. Everything else is done client-side so should work even if the server is disconnected.
The
main branch supports both JupyterLab 2 and 3 as well as Jupyter Notebook, but it must be built using JupyterLab 3.
This is because the JavaScript assets are compiled using JupyterLab's
jlpm command.
Install the development dependencies:
pip install -r dev-requirements-jl3.txt
To build and install the development version on Jupyter Notebook and JupyterLab 3:
pip install .
This automatically runs
jlpm.
The notebook and server extensions should be automatically enabled.
If for some reason it isn't (i.e. it's not listed in
jupyter nbextension list or
jupyter serverextension list) install and enable it:
jupyter nbextension install --py jupyter_offlinenotebook --sys-prefix
jupyter nbextension enable --py jupyter_offlinenotebook --sys-prefix
jupyter serverextension install --py jupyter_offlinenotebook --sys-prefix
jupyter serverextension enable --py jupyter_offlinenotebook --sys-prefix
JupyterLab 3 supports the installation of extensions as a static package so no further steps are required.
If you are using JupyterLab 2 you must manually install the JavaScript component of the extension:
pip install .
jupyter labextension link
Tagged releases of this repository are automatically published to PyPI and NPM.
To test that the binder and repo buttons work when developing locally set some placeholder environment variables, e.g.:
BINDER_LAUNCH_HOST=http://localhost BINDER_REPO_URL=http://localhost BINDER_PERSISTENT_REQUEST=v2/gh/repo BINDER_REF_URL=http://localhost jupyter-lab --debug
If you make any changes remember to run all linters and auto-formatters:
pre-commit run -a
jlpm run eslint
jlpm run prettier