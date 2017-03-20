JupyterLab Services

Javascript client for the Jupyter services REST APIs

API Docs

REST API Docs

Note: All functions and classes using the REST API allow an ajaxOptions parameter to configure requests.

Package Install

Prerequisites

npm install --save @jupyterlab/services conda install notebook

Source Build

Prerequisites

git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/services.git cd services npm install npm run build conda install notebook

Rebuild

npm run clean npm run build

Run Tests

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm test

Build Docs

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run docs

Navigate to docs/index.html .

Supported Runtimes

The runtime versions which are currently known to work are listed below. Earlier versions may also work, but come with no guarantees.

Node 0.12.7+

IE 11+

Firefox 32+

Chrome 38+

Note: "requirejs" must be included in a global context for Comm targets.

This can be as a <script> tag in the browser or by using the requirejs package in node ( npm install requirejs and setting global.requirejs = require('requirejs'); ). See the examples folder for usage.

Starting the Notebook Server

Follow the package install instructions first.

The library requires a running Jupyter Notebook server, launched as:

python -m notebook --NotebookApp.allow_origin= "*"

The origin can be specified directly instead of using * if desired.

Bundling for the Browser

Follow the package install instructions first.

See examples/browser for an example of using Webpack to bundle the library.

Note: Some browsers (such as IE11), require a polyfill for Promises. The example demonstrates the use of the polyfill.

Usage from Node.js

Follow the package install instructions first.

npm install --save xmlhttprequest ws

Override the global XMLHttpRequest and WebSocket (in ES6 syntax):

import { XMLHttpRequest } from "xmlhttprequest" ; import { default as WebSocket } from 'ws' ; global.XMLHttpRequest = XMLHttpRequest; global.WebSocket = WebSocket;

See examples/node for an example of using an ES5 node script.

Usage Examples

Note: This module is fully compatible with Node/Babel/ES6/ES5. The examples below are written in TypeScript using ES6 syntax. Simply omit the type declarations when using a language other than TypeScript. A translator such as Babel can be used to convert from ES6 -> ES5.

Kernel

import { KernelMessage, Kernel } from '@jupyterlab/services' ; const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000' ; Kernel.listRunning({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then( kernelModels => { let options: Kernel.IOptions = { baseUrl: BASE_URL, name: kernelModels[ 0 ].name }; Kernel.connectTo(kernelModels[ 0 ].id, options).then( ( kernel ) => { console .log(kernel.name); }); }); Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then( kernelSpecs => { console .log( 'Default spec:' , kernelSpecs.default); console .log( 'Available specs' , Object .keys(kernelSpecs.kernelspecs)); let options: Kernel.IOptions = { baseUrl: BASE_URL, name: kernelSpecs.default }; Kernel.startNew(options).then( kernel => { let future = kernel.requestExecute({ code: 'a = 1' } ); future.onDone = () => { console .log( 'Future is fulfilled' ); }; future.onIOPub = ( msg ) => { console .log(msg.content); }; kernel.restart().then( () => { let request: KernelMessage.IInspectRequest = { code: 'hello' , cursor_pos: 4 , detail_level: 0 }; kernel.requestInspect(request).then( reply => { console .log(reply.content.data); }); }); kernel.interrupt().then( () => { kernel.requestComplete({ code: 'impor' , cursor_pos: 4 } ).then( ( reply ) => { console .log(reply.content.matches); }); }); kernel.statusChanged.connect( ( status ) => { console .log( 'status' , status); }); kernel.shutdown().then( () => { console .log( 'Kernel shut down' ); }); }); });

Session

import { Session } from '@jupyterlab/services' ; const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000' ; Session.listRunning({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then( sessionModels => { let options = { baseUrl: BASE_URL, kernelName: sessionModels[ 0 ].kernel.name, path: sessionModels[ 0 ].notebook.path }; Session.connectTo(sessionModels[ 0 ].id, options).then( ( session ) => { console .log(session.kernel.name); }); }); let options = { baseUrl: BASE_URL, kernelName: 'python' , path: '/tmp/foo.ipynb' }; Session.startNew(options).then( session => { let future = session.kernel.requestExecute({ code: 'a = 1' }); future.onDone = () => { console .log( 'Future is fulfilled' ); }; session.rename( '/local/bar.ipynb' ).then( () => { console .log( 'Session renamed to' , session.path); }); session.terminated.connect( () => { console .log( 'session died' ); }); session.shutdown().then( () => { console .log( 'session closed' ); }); });

Comm

const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000' ; Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then( kernelSpecs => { return Kernel.startNew({ baseUrl: BASE_URL, name: kernelSpecs.default, }); }).then( kernel => { let comm = kernel.connectToComm( 'test' ); comm.open( 'initial state' ); comm.send( 'test' ); comm.close( 'bye' ); }); Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then( kernelSpecs => { return Kernel.startNew({ baseUrl: BASE_URL, name: kernelSpecs.default, }); }).then( kernel => { kernel.registerCommTarget( 'test2' , ( comm, commMsg ) => { if (commMsg.content.target_name !== 'test2' ) { return ; } comm.onMsg = ( msg ) => { console .log(msg); }; comm.onClose = ( msg ) => { console .log(msg); }; }); let code = [ 'from ipykernel.comm import Comm' , 'comm = Comm(target_name="test2")' , 'comm.send(data="hello")' , 'comm.close(data="bye")' ].join( '

' ); kernel.requestExecute({ code: code }); });

Contents

import { ContentsManager } from '@jupyterlab/services' ; let baseUrl = 'http://localhost:8000' ; let contents = new ContentsManager({ baseUrl }); contents.newUntitled({ path: '/foo' , type : 'file' , ext: 'py' }).then( ( model ) => { console .log( 'new file:' , model.path); } ); contents.get( '/foo/bar' ).then( ( model ) => { console .log( 'files:' , model.content); } ); contents.rename( '/foo/bar.txt' , '/foo/baz.txt' ); contents.save( '/foo/test.ipynb' ); contents.delete( '/foo/bar.txt' ); contents.copy( '/foo/bar.txt' , '/baz' ).then( ( model ) => { console .log( 'new path' , model.path); }); contents.createCheckpoint( '/foo/bar.ipynb' ).then( ( model ) => { let checkpoint = model; contents.restoreCheckpoint( '/foo/bar.ipynb' , checkpoint.id); contents.deleteCheckpoint( '/foo/bar.ipynb' , checkpoint.id); }); contents.listCheckpoints( '/foo/bar.txt' ).then( ( models ) => { console .log(models[ 0 ].id); });

Configuration

import { ConfigWithDefaults, ConfigSection } from '@jupyterlab/services' ; let baseUrl = 'http://localhost:8000' ; ConfigSection.create({ name: 'notebook' , baseUrl }).then( section => { let config = new ConfigWithDefaults({ section, defaults: { default_cell_type: 'code' }, className: 'Notebook' }); console .log(config.get( 'default_cell_type' )); config.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); });

Terminals