jupyter-js-services

by jupyter-attic
0.21.1 (see all)

This repository is deprecated. It has been moved to https://github.com/jupyterlab/jupyterlab as a sub-package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
This package has moved to @jupyterlab/services

Readme

JupyterLab Services

Javascript client for the Jupyter services REST APIs

API Docs

REST API Docs

Note: All functions and classes using the REST API allow an ajaxOptions parameter to configure requests.

Package Install

Prerequisites

npm install --save @jupyterlab/services
conda install notebook  # notebook 4.2+ required

Source Build

Prerequisites

git clone https://github.com/jupyterlab/services.git
cd services
npm install
npm run build
conda install notebook  # notebook 4.2+ required

Rebuild

npm run clean
npm run build

Run Tests

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm test

Build Docs

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run docs

Navigate to docs/index.html.

Supported Runtimes

The runtime versions which are currently known to work are listed below. Earlier versions may also work, but come with no guarantees.

  • Node 0.12.7+
  • IE 11+
  • Firefox 32+
  • Chrome 38+

Note: "requirejs" must be included in a global context for Comm targets.
This can be as a <script> tag in the browser or by using the requirejs package in node (npm install requirejs and setting global.requirejs = require('requirejs');). See the examples folder for usage.

Starting the Notebook Server

Follow the package install instructions first.

The library requires a running Jupyter Notebook server, launched as:

python -m notebook --NotebookApp.allow_origin="*"

The origin can be specified directly instead of using * if desired.

Bundling for the Browser

Follow the package install instructions first.

See examples/browser for an example of using Webpack to bundle the library.

Note: Some browsers (such as IE11), require a polyfill for Promises. The example demonstrates the use of the polyfill.

Usage from Node.js

Follow the package install instructions first.

npm install --save xmlhttprequest ws

Override the global XMLHttpRequest and WebSocket (in ES6 syntax):

import { XMLHttpRequest } from "xmlhttprequest";
import { default as WebSocket } from 'ws';

global.XMLHttpRequest = XMLHttpRequest;
global.WebSocket = WebSocket;

See examples/node for an example of using an ES5 node script.

Usage Examples

Note: This module is fully compatible with Node/Babel/ES6/ES5. The examples below are written in TypeScript using ES6 syntax. Simply omit the type declarations when using a language other than TypeScript. A translator such as Babel can be used to convert from ES6 -> ES5.

Kernel

import {
  KernelMessage, Kernel
} from '@jupyterlab/services';

// The base url of the notebook server.
const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000';


// Get a list of available kernels and connect to one.
Kernel.listRunning({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then(kernelModels => {
  let options: Kernel.IOptions = {
    baseUrl: BASE_URL,
    name: kernelModels[0].name
  };
  Kernel.connectTo(kernelModels[0].id, options).then((kernel) => {
    console.log(kernel.name);
  });
});


// Get info about the available kernels and start a new one.
Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then(kernelSpecs => {
  console.log('Default spec:', kernelSpecs.default);
  console.log('Available specs', Object.keys(kernelSpecs.kernelspecs));
  // use the default name
  let options: Kernel.IOptions = {
    baseUrl: BASE_URL,
    name: kernelSpecs.default
  };
  Kernel.startNew(options).then(kernel => {
    // Execute and handle replies.
    let future = kernel.requestExecute({ code: 'a = 1' } );
    future.onDone = () => {
      console.log('Future is fulfilled');
    };
    future.onIOPub = (msg) => {
      console.log(msg.content);  // Print rich output data.
    };

    // Restart the kernel and then send an inspect message.
    kernel.restart().then(() => {
      let request: KernelMessage.IInspectRequest = {
        code: 'hello', cursor_pos: 4, detail_level: 0
      };
      kernel.requestInspect(request).then(reply => {
        console.log(reply.content.data);
      });
    });

    // Interrupt the kernel and then send a complete message.
    kernel.interrupt().then(() => {
      kernel.requestComplete({ code: 'impor', cursor_pos: 4 } ).then((reply) => {
        console.log(reply.content.matches);
      });
    });

    // Register a callback for when the kernel changes state.
    kernel.statusChanged.connect((status) => {
      console.log('status', status);
    });

    // Kill the kernel.
    kernel.shutdown().then(() => {
      console.log('Kernel shut down');
    });
  });
});

Session

import {
  Session
} from '@jupyterlab/services';


// The base url of the Jupyter server.
const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000';


// Get a list of available sessions and connect to one.
Session.listRunning({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then(sessionModels => {
  let options = {
    baseUrl: BASE_URL,
    kernelName: sessionModels[0].kernel.name,
    path: sessionModels[0].notebook.path
  };
  Session.connectTo(sessionModels[0].id, options).then((session) => {
    console.log(session.kernel.name);
  });
});

// Start a new session.
let options = {
  baseUrl: BASE_URL,
  kernelName: 'python',
  path: '/tmp/foo.ipynb'
};

Session.startNew(options).then(session => {
  // Execute and handle replies on the kernel.
  let future = session.kernel.requestExecute({ code: 'a = 1' });
  future.onDone = () => {
    console.log('Future is fulfilled');
  };

  // Rename the session.
  session.rename('/local/bar.ipynb').then(() => {
    console.log('Session renamed to', session.path);
  });

  // Register a callback for when the session dies.
  session.terminated.connect(() => {
    console.log('session died');
  });

  // Kill the session.
  session.shutdown().then(() => {
    console.log('session closed');
  });

});

Comm

// The base url of the Jupyter server.
const BASE_URL = 'http://localhost:8000';


// Create a comm from the server side.
//
// Get info about the available kernels and connect to one.
Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then(kernelSpecs => {
  return Kernel.startNew({
    baseUrl: BASE_URL,
    name: kernelSpecs.default,
  });
}).then(kernel => {
  let comm = kernel.connectToComm('test');
  comm.open('initial state');
  comm.send('test');
  comm.close('bye');
});

// Create a comm from the client side.
Kernel.getSpecs({ baseUrl: BASE_URL }).then(kernelSpecs => {
  return Kernel.startNew({
    baseUrl: BASE_URL,
    name: kernelSpecs.default,
  });
}).then(kernel => {
  kernel.registerCommTarget('test2', (comm, commMsg) => {
    if (commMsg.content.target_name !== 'test2') {
       return;
    }
    comm.onMsg = (msg) => {
      console.log(msg);  // 'hello'
    };
    comm.onClose = (msg) => {
      console.log(msg);  // 'bye'
    };
  });

  let code = [
    'from ipykernel.comm import Comm',
    'comm = Comm(target_name="test2")',
    'comm.send(data="hello")',
    'comm.close(data="bye")'
  ].join('\n');
  kernel.requestExecute({ code: code });
});

Contents

import {
  ContentsManager
} from '@jupyterlab/services';

// The base url of the Jupyter server.
let baseUrl = 'http://localhost:8000';


let contents = new ContentsManager({ baseUrl });

// Create a new python file.
contents.newUntitled({ path: '/foo', type: 'file', ext: 'py' }).then(
  (model) => {
    console.log('new file:', model.path);
  }
);

// Get the contents of a directory.
contents.get('/foo/bar').then(
  (model) => {
    console.log('files:', model.content);
  }
);

// Rename a file.
contents.rename('/foo/bar.txt', '/foo/baz.txt');

// Save a file.
contents.save('/foo/test.ipynb');

// Delete a file.
contents.delete('/foo/bar.txt');

// Copy a file.
contents.copy('/foo/bar.txt', '/baz').then((model) => {
    console.log('new path', model.path);
});

// Create a checkpoint.
contents.createCheckpoint('/foo/bar.ipynb').then((model) => {
  let checkpoint = model;

  // Restore a checkpoint.
  contents.restoreCheckpoint('/foo/bar.ipynb', checkpoint.id);

  // Delete a checkpoint.
  contents.deleteCheckpoint('/foo/bar.ipynb', checkpoint.id);
});

// List checkpoints for a file.
contents.listCheckpoints('/foo/bar.txt').then((models) => {
    console.log(models[0].id);
});

Configuration

import {
  ConfigWithDefaults, ConfigSection
} from '@jupyterlab/services';

// The base url of the Jupyter server.
let baseUrl = 'http://localhost:8000';

ConfigSection.create({ name: 'notebook', baseUrl }).then(section => {
  let config = new ConfigWithDefaults({
    section,
    defaults: { default_cell_type: 'code' },
    className: 'Notebook'
  });
  console.log(config.get('default_cell_type'));   // 'code'
  config.set('foo', 'bar').then(data => {
     console.log(data); // "{ 'foo': 'bar' }"
  });
});

Terminals

import {
  TerminalSession
} from '@jupyterlab/services';


// Create a named terminal session and send some data.
TerminalSession.startNew().then(session => {
  session.send({ type: 'stdin', content: ['foo'] });
});

