openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jupyter-js-notebook

by jupyter-attic
0.21.3 (see all)

JupyterLab notebook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

14

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use @jupyterlab/notebook

Readme

Jupyter JS Notebook

Notebook models and widgets for JupyterLab.

API Docs

Package Install

Prerequisites

npm install --save jupyter-js-notebook
conda install notebook  # notebook 4.2+ required

Source Build

Prerequisites

git clone https://github.com/jupyter/jupyter-js-notebook.git
cd jupyter-js-notebook
npm install
npm run build
conda install notebook  # notebook 4.2+ required

Rebuild

npm run clean
npm run build

Run Tests

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm test

Build Example

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run build:examples

Change to examples/notebook directory and run python main.py. Open your browser to URL printed in the output.

Build Docs

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run docs

Navigate to docs/index.html.

Supported Runtimes

The runtime versions which are currently known to work are listed below. Earlier versions may also work, but come with no guarantees.

  • IE 11+
  • Firefox 32+
  • Chrome 38+

Note: "requirejs" must be included in a global context (usually as a <script> tag) for Comm targets.

Bundle for the Browser

Follow the package install instructions first.

Any bundler that understands how to require() files with .js and .css extensions can be used with this package.

Usage Examples

Note: This module is fully compatible with Node/Babel/ES6/ES5. Simply omit the type declarations when using a language other than TypeScript.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial