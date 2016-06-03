Jupyter JS Notebook

Notebook models and widgets for JupyterLab.

API Docs

Package Install

Prerequisites

npm install --save jupyter-js-notebook conda install notebook

Source Build

Prerequisites

git clone https://github.com/jupyter/jupyter-js-notebook.git cd jupyter-js-notebook npm install npm run build conda install notebook

Rebuild

npm run clean npm run build

Run Tests

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm test

Build Example

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run build:examples

Change to examples/notebook directory and run python main.py . Open your browser to URL printed in the output.

Build Docs

Follow the source build instructions first.

npm run docs

Navigate to docs/index.html .

Supported Runtimes

The runtime versions which are currently known to work are listed below. Earlier versions may also work, but come with no guarantees.

IE 11+

Firefox 32+

Chrome 38+

Note: "requirejs" must be included in a global context (usually as a <script> tag) for Comm targets.

Bundle for the Browser

Follow the package install instructions first.

Any bundler that understands how to require() files with .js and .css extensions can be used with this package.

Usage Examples

Note: This module is fully compatible with Node/Babel/ES6/ES5. Simply omit the type declarations when using a language other than TypeScript.