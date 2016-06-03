Notebook models and widgets for JupyterLab.
Prerequisites
npm install --save jupyter-js-notebook
conda install notebook # notebook 4.2+ required
git clone https://github.com/jupyter/jupyter-js-notebook.git
cd jupyter-js-notebook
npm install
npm run build
Rebuild
npm run clean
npm run build
Follow the source build instructions first.
npm test
Follow the source build instructions first.
npm run build:examples
Change to
examples/notebook directory and run
python main.py. Open your browser to URL printed in the output.
Follow the source build instructions first.
npm run docs
Navigate to
docs/index.html.
The runtime versions which are currently known to work are listed below. Earlier versions may also work, but come with no guarantees.
Note: "requirejs" must be included in a global context (usually as a
<script> tag) for Comm targets.
Follow the package install instructions first.
Any bundler that understands how to
require() files with
.js and
.css
extensions can be used with this package.
Note: This module is fully compatible with Node/Babel/ES6/ES5. Simply omit the type declarations when using a language other than TypeScript.