Merges multiple JUnit XML reports into one.

Reporters of many testing frameworks generate JUnit XML reports. mocha-junit-reporter , karma-junit-reporter to name a few. Sometimes there is a need to combine multiple reports together in a single file. This is what junit-report-merger does.

junit-report-merger creates a new test results report in JUnit XML format by collecting all <testsuite> elements from all XML reports and putting them together.

CLI

Package provides a jrm binary, which you can use to merge multiple xml reports into one.

In a nutshell it is a tiny wrapper around mergeFiles api.

Installing

Globally

npm install -g junit-report-merger

In this case you'll be able to execute jrm binary from within your shell.

Locally

npm install junit-report-merger --save-dev

In this case jrm binary will be available only inside package.json scripts:

scripts : { "merge-reports" : "jrm combined.xml \" results

Usage

Assuming your JUnit test results are in ./results/units/ folder, and you want to get a combined test result file in ./results/combined.xml :

jrm ./results/combined.xml "./results/units/*.xml"

You can also specify multiple glob patterns:

jrm ./results/combined.xml "./results/units/*.xml" "./results/e2e/*.xml"

NOTE

Make sure to wrap each pattern with double quotes ( " ), otherwise your shell may try to expand it instead of passing to Node.js.

API

Package exports a single object with the following methods.

mergeFiles - Merges contents of multiple XML report files into a single XML report file.

mergeStreams - Merges contents of multiple XML report streams into a single XML report stream.

mergeToString - Merges multiple XML report strings into a single XML report string.

Usage

const path = require ( 'path' ) const { mergeFiles } = require ( 'junit-report-merger' ) const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, 'results' , 'combined.xml' ) const inputFiles = [ './results/units/*.xml' , './results/e2e/*.xml' ] try { await mergeFiles(outputFile, inputFiles) console .log( 'Merged, check ./results/combined.xml' ) } catch (err) { console .error(error) }

mergeFiles

Signature:

mergeFiles( destFilePath: string , srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns: string [], options?: MergeFilesOptions ) => Promise < void > mergeFiles( destFilePath: string , srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns: string [], options: MergeFilesOptions, cb: ( err?: Error ) => void ) => void

Reads multiple files, merges their contents and write into the given file.

Param Type Description destFilePath string Where the output should be stored. Denotes a path to file. If file already exists, it will be overwritten. srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns string[] Paths to the files which should be merged. You can also specify glob patterns, such as results/**/report-*.xml [options] MergeFilesOptions Merge options. [cb] (err?: Error) => void Callback function which will be called at completion. Will receive error as first argument if any.

Last argument - cb is a Node.js style callback function. If callback function is not passed, function will return a promise. That is, all the following variants will work:

mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, {}, (err) => {}) mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, (err) => {}) await mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, {}) await mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths)

MergeFilesOptions

These are the options accepted by mergeFiles .

Signature:

type MergeFilesOptions = { onFileMatched? (matchInfo: { filePath: string }) => void }

onFileMatched

mergeFiles calls function specified by the onFileMatched option once for each file matched by srcFilePaths , right before file processing begins.

mergeStreams

Signature:

mergeStreams( destStream: WritableStream, srcStreams: ReadableStream[], options?: {} ) => Promise < void > mergeStreams( destStream: WritableStream, srcStreams: ReadableStream[], options: {}, cb: ( err?: Error ) => void ) => void

Reads multiple streams, merges their contents and write into the given stream.

Param Type Description destStream WritableStream A stream which will be used to write the merge result. srcStreams ReadableStream[] Streams which will be used to read data from. [options] object Merge options. Currently unused. [cb] (err?: Error) => void Callback function which will be called at completion. Will receive error as first argument if any.

Last argument - cb is a Node.js style callback function. If callback function is not passed, function will return a promise. That is, all the following variants will work:

mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, {}, (err) => {}) mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, (err) => {}) await mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, {}) await mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams)

mergeToString

Signature:

mergeToString( srcStrings: string [], options?: {} ) => string

Merges given XML strings and returns the result.

Param Type Description srcStrings string[] Array of strings to merge together. [options] object Merge options. Currently unused.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)