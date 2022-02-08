Merges multiple JUnit XML reports into one.
Reporters of many testing frameworks generate JUnit XML reports.
mocha-junit-reporter,
karma-junit-reporter to name a few. Sometimes there is a need to combine multiple reports together in a single file. This is what
junit-report-merger does.
junit-report-merger creates a new test results report in JUnit XML format by collecting all
<testsuite> elements from all XML reports and putting them together.
Package provides a
jrm binary, which you can use to merge multiple xml reports into one.
In a nutshell it is a tiny wrapper around mergeFiles api.
npm install -g junit-report-merger
In this case you'll be able to execute
jrm binary from within your shell.
npm install junit-report-merger --save-dev
In this case
jrm binary will be available only inside
package.json scripts:
scripts: {
"merge-reports": "jrm combined.xml \"results/*.xml\""
}
Assuming your JUnit test results are in
./results/units/ folder, and you want to get a combined test result file in
./results/combined.xml:
jrm ./results/combined.xml "./results/units/*.xml"
You can also specify multiple glob patterns:
jrm ./results/combined.xml "./results/units/*.xml" "./results/e2e/*.xml"
NOTE
Make sure to wrap each pattern with double quotes (
"), otherwise your shell may try to expand it instead of passing to Node.js.
Package exports a single object with the following methods.
mergeFiles - Merges contents of multiple XML report files into a single XML report file.
mergeStreams - Merges contents of multiple XML report streams into a single XML report stream.
mergeToString - Merges multiple XML report strings into a single XML report string.
const path = require('path')
const { mergeFiles } = require('junit-report-merger')
const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, 'results', 'combined.xml')
const inputFiles = ['./results/units/*.xml', './results/e2e/*.xml']
try {
await mergeFiles(outputFile, inputFiles)
console.log('Merged, check ./results/combined.xml')
} catch (err) {
console.error(error)
}
mergeFiles
Signature:
mergeFiles(
destFilePath: string,
srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns: string[],
options?: MergeFilesOptions
) => Promise<void>
mergeFiles(
destFilePath: string,
srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns: string[],
options: MergeFilesOptions,
cb: (err?: Error) => void
) => void
Reads multiple files, merges their contents and write into the given file.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|destFilePath
string
|Where the output should be stored. Denotes a path to file. If file already exists, it will be overwritten.
|srcFilePathsOrGlobPatterns
string[]
|Paths to the files which should be merged. You can also specify glob patterns, such as
results/**/report-*.xml
|[options]
MergeFilesOptions
|Merge options.
|[cb]
(err?: Error) => void
|Callback function which will be called at completion. Will receive error as first argument if any.
Last argument -
cb is a Node.js style callback function. If callback function is not passed, function will return a promise. That is, all the following variants will work:
// options passed, callback style
mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, {}, (err) => {})
// options missing, callback style
mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, (err) => {})
// options passed, promise style
await mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths, {})
// options missing, promise style
await mergeFiles(destFilePath, srcFilePaths)
MergeFilesOptions
These are the options accepted by
mergeFiles.
Signature:
type MergeFilesOptions = {
onFileMatched? (matchInfo: {
filePath: string
}) => void
}
onFileMatched
mergeFiles calls function specified by the
onFileMatched option once for each file matched by
srcFilePaths, right before file processing begins.
Signature:
mergeStreams(
destStream: WritableStream,
srcStreams: ReadableStream[],
options?: {}
) => Promise<void>
mergeStreams(
destStream: WritableStream,
srcStreams: ReadableStream[],
options: {},
cb: (err?: Error) => void
) => void
Reads multiple streams, merges their contents and write into the given stream.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|destStream
WritableStream
|A stream which will be used to write the merge result.
|srcStreams
ReadableStream[]
|Streams which will be used to read data from.
|[options]
object
|Merge options. Currently unused.
|[cb]
(err?: Error) => void
|Callback function which will be called at completion. Will receive error as first argument if any.
Last argument -
cb is a Node.js style callback function. If callback function is not passed, function will return a promise. That is, all the following variants will work:
// options passed, callback style
mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, {}, (err) => {})
// options missing, callback style
mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, (err) => {})
// options passed, promise style
await mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams, {})
// options missing, promise style
await mergeStreams(destStream, srcStreams)
Signature:
mergeToString(
srcStrings: string[],
options?: {}
) => string
Merges given XML strings and returns the result.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|srcStrings
string[]
|Array of strings to merge together.
|[options]
object
|Merge options. Currently unused.