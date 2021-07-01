A project aimed at making it easier to build Jenkins compatible XML based JUnit reports.

Installation

To install the latest version, run:

npm install junit-report-builder --save

Usage

var builder = require ( 'junit-report-builder' ); var suite = builder.testSuite().name( 'My suite' ); var testCase = suite.testCase() .className( 'my.test.Class' ) .name( 'My first test' ); var testCase = suite.testCase() .className( 'my.test.Class' ) .name( 'My second test' ) .failure(); builder.writeTo( 'test-report.xml' );

This will create test-report.xml containing the following:

< testsuites > < testsuite name = "My suite" tests = "2" failures = "1" errors = "0" skipped = "0" > < testcase classname = "my.test.Class" name = "My first test" /> < testcase classname = "my.test.Class" name = "My second test" > < failure /> </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

If you want to create another report file, start by getting a new builder instance like this:

builder = builder.newBuilder();

Please refer to the e2e_spec.coffee for more details on the usage.

License

MIT

Changelog

Properly prevent invalid characters from being included in the XML files.

Dropped support for node.js 4 and 6

Added support for adding a file attribute to a test case. Thanks to Ben Holland.

Replace mkdirp by make-dir to resolve npm advisory 1179.

Dropped support for node.js 0.10.x and 0.12.x

Updated lodash to a version without known vulnerabilities.

Added support for emitting the type attribute for error and failure elements of test cases

Added support for emitting cdata/content for the error element of a test case

Thanks to Robert Turner.

Update dependencies to versions without known vulnerabilities.

Support creating XML with emojis. Thanks to ischwarz.

Changed date-format to be a dependency. Previously it was incorrectly set to be a devDependency. Thanks to georgecrawford.

Added attributes for test count, failure count, error count and skipped test count to testsuite elements

Added ability to attach standard output and standard error logs to test cases

Added ability set execution time for test suites

Added ability set timestamp for test suites

Simplified API by making the index module export a builder instance

Corrected example in readme