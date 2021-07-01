openbase logo
jrb

junit-report-builder

by David Pärsson
3.0.0 (see all)

Making it easier to build Jenkins compatible JUnit XML reports

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

424K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

junit-report-builder

Build Status Weekly Downloads

A project aimed at making it easier to build Jenkins compatible XML based JUnit reports.

Installation

To install the latest version, run:

npm install junit-report-builder --save

Usage

var builder = require('junit-report-builder');

// Create a test suite
var suite = builder.testSuite().name('My suite');

// Create a test case
var testCase = suite.testCase()
  .className('my.test.Class')
  .name('My first test');

// Create another test case which is marked as failed
var testCase = suite.testCase()
  .className('my.test.Class')
  .name('My second test')
  .failure();

builder.writeTo('test-report.xml');

This will create test-report.xml containing the following:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<testsuites>
  <testsuite name="My suite" tests="2" failures="1" errors="0" skipped="0">
    <testcase classname="my.test.Class" name="My first test"/>
    <testcase classname="my.test.Class" name="My second test">
      <failure/>
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

If you want to create another report file, start by getting a new builder instance like this:

builder = builder.newBuilder();

Please refer to the e2e_spec.coffee for more details on the usage.

License

MIT

Changelog

3.0.0

  • Properly prevent invalid characters from being included in the XML files.
  • Dropped support for node.js 4 and 6

2.1.0

  • Added support for adding a file attribute to a test case. Thanks to Ben Holland.

2.0.0

  • Replace mkdirp by make-dir to resolve npm advisory 1179.
  • Dropped support for node.js 0.10.x and 0.12.x

1.3.3

  • Updated lodash to a version without known vulnerabilities.

1.3.2

  • Added support for emitting the type attribute for error and failure elements of test cases
  • Added support for emitting cdata/content for the error element of a test case

Thanks to Robert Turner.

1.3.1

  • Update dependencies to versions without known vulnerabilities.

1.3.0

1.2.0

  • Support creating XML with emojis. Thanks to ischwarz.

1.1.1

  • Changed date-format to be a dependency. Previously it was incorrectly set to be a devDependency. Thanks to georgecrawford.

1.1.0

  • Added attributes for test count, failure count, error count and skipped test count to testsuite elements
  • Added ability to attach standard output and standard error logs to test cases
  • Added ability set execution time for test suites
  • Added ability set timestamp for test suites

1.0.0

  • Simplified API by making the index module export a builder instance

0.0.2

  • Corrected example in readme

0.0.1

  • Initial release

