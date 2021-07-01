A project aimed at making it easier to build Jenkins compatible XML based JUnit reports.
To install the latest version, run:
npm install junit-report-builder --save
var builder = require('junit-report-builder');
// Create a test suite
var suite = builder.testSuite().name('My suite');
// Create a test case
var testCase = suite.testCase()
.className('my.test.Class')
.name('My first test');
// Create another test case which is marked as failed
var testCase = suite.testCase()
.className('my.test.Class')
.name('My second test')
.failure();
builder.writeTo('test-report.xml');
This will create
test-report.xml containing the following:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<testsuites>
<testsuite name="My suite" tests="2" failures="1" errors="0" skipped="0">
<testcase classname="my.test.Class" name="My first test"/>
<testcase classname="my.test.Class" name="My second test">
<failure/>
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
If you want to create another report file, start by getting a new builder instance like this:
builder = builder.newBuilder();
Please refer to the e2e_spec.coffee for more details on the usage.
