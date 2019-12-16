openbase logo
jm

junit-merge

by Drazi Crendraven
2.0.0 (see all)

NodeJS CLI for merging JUnit XML test results

49.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Readme

junit-merge

NodeJS CLI for merging JUnit XML test results

This version works with Node 6, Node 8, and Node 10. It drops support for Node 4

Installation

npm install -g junit-merge

Or just download the repository and include it in your node_modules directly.

Usage

Usage: junit-merge [options] <xmlFile1.xml> [xmlFile2.xml..]


 Options:

   -V, --version           output the version number
   -d, --dir <path>        merge all results in directory
   -C, --createDir         create the output directory if missing
   -r, --recursive         pass to recursively merge all results in directory
   -o, --out <mergedfile>  file to output to (default: ./merged-test-results.xml)
   -h, --help              output usage information

Contributing

Feel free to submit issues and/or PRs! In lieu of a formal style guide, please follow existing styles.

