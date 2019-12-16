NodeJS CLI for merging JUnit XML test results

This version works with Node 6, Node 8, and Node 10. It drops support for Node 4

Installation

npm install -g junit-merge

Or just download the repository and include it in your node_modules directly.

Usage

Usage : junit-merge [options] <xmlFile1.xml> [xmlFile2.xml..] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -d, --dir <path> merge all results in directory -C, --createDir create the output directory if missing -r, --recursive pass to recursively merge all results in directory - o , --out <mergedfile> file to output to (defaul t: ./merged-test-results.xml) -h, -- help output usage information

Contributing

Feel free to submit issues and/or PRs! In lieu of a formal style guide, please follow existing styles.