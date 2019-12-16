This version works with Node 6, Node 8, and Node 10. It drops support for Node 4
npm install -g junit-merge
Or just download the repository and include it in your
node_modules directly.
Usage: junit-merge [options] <xmlFile1.xml> [xmlFile2.xml..]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-d, --dir <path> merge all results in directory
-C, --createDir create the output directory if missing
-r, --recursive pass to recursively merge all results in directory
-o, --out <mergedfile> file to output to (default: ./merged-test-results.xml)
-h, --help output usage information
Feel free to submit issues and/or PRs! In lieu of a formal style guide, please follow existing styles.