openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jun

junit

by Yad Smood
1.4.9 (see all)

A simple promise based function for unit tests.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JUnit

A simple promise based function for unit tests. I believe we shouldn't waste time on learning, debugging and waiting the unit test framework itself, that's why I created JUnit. It's just a curried function, everything inside is controllable, nothing will be fancy.

NPM version Build Status Deps Up to Date Coverage Status

Install

Node.js

npm install junit then you can var junit = require("junit").default or import junit from "junit".

Browser

You can to use something like browserify or webpack, or download the bundled junit.js. A real world example.

Features

  • Supports both Node.js and old browsers
  • Should work well from ES3 to ES7
  • Make it super easy to concurrently test async functions, designed for async-await
  • Automatically garbage collect the unhandled error
  • Full customizable report style
  • Not a single global variable pollution
  • Only one dependency, light weight and behavior predictable

FAQ

  • I don't want to use async-await.

    No problem. Just replace all the await expresses with standard promise ones is enough.

  • I cannot require('junit').

    For non-es6, use require('junit').default.

  • IE6?

    The core framework of JUnit will work. But the default reporter only supports IE8>=, you may have to install & config to another reporter to support old browsers.

CLI

Install junit globally: npm i -g junit. It will automatically take advantage of the babel if you have installed it globally.

For example, created a file test/fib-test.js, it should export a function, if the function is async it should return a promise, such as:

import sleep from "yaku/lib/sleep";

module.exports = async it => {
    await sleep(3000);

    it("fib 01", () => eq(1 + 1, 2));

    it("fib 02", () => eq(1 + 2, 3));

    it("fib 03", () => eq(2 + 3, 5));
};

Run the tests via junit test/*.js.

For more documentation, run junit -h.

To watch and auto-rerun test please use noe:

noe -b junit -w 'test/*.js' -- 'test/*.js'

junit-demo

API

  • junit(opts)

    A simple promise based module for unit tests.

    • param: opts { Object }

      Defaults:

      {
    filter: (msg) => true

    // Stop test when error occurred.
    isBail: true,

    isFailOnUnhandled: true,

    // If any test failed, throw on final.
    isThrowOnFinal: true,

    // Fail a test after timeout.
    timeout: 5000,

    reporter: {
        // You can even use jsdiff here to generate more fancy error info.
        formatAssertErr: (actual, expected) => {},

        logPass: (msg, span) => {},
        logFail: (msg, err, span) => {},
        logFinal: (total, tested, passed, failed) => {}
    }
}

    • return: { Function }

      (msg, fn) => Function The msg can be anything. The fn's first param is a function (after) =>, you can pass a after hook to it.

    • example:

      import junit from "junit";
var it = junit();
(async () => {
    // Async tests.
    it("test 1", () =>
        // We use `it.eq` to assert on both simple type and complex object.
        it.eq("ok", "ok")
    );

    it("test 2", async () => {
        // No more callback hell while testing async functions.
        await new junit.Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 1000));

        return it.eq({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 });
    });

    // Run sync tests within the main async flow.
    await it("test 3", (after) =>
        after(() => {
            // do some clean work after the test
        });

        it.eq("ok", "ok")
    );

    it.run();
})();

    • example:

      Filter the tests, only the message starts with "test" will be tested.

      import junit from "junit";
var it = junit({
    filter: (msg) => msg.indexOf("test")
});

(async () => {
    it("basic 1", () => it.eq(1, 1));
    it("test 1", () => it.eq(1, 1));
    it("test 2", () => it.eq(1, 1));

    // Get the result of the test.
    var { total, tested, passed, failed } = await it.run();

    console.log(total, tested, passed, failed);
})();

  • run()

    Start the tests.

    • return: { Promise }

      It will resolve { total, passed, failed }

  • eq(actual, expected, maxDepth)

    A smart strict deep equality assertion helper function. If any of the arguments is promise, it will be auto-resolved before comparision.

    • param: actual { Any }

    • param: expected { Any }

    • param: maxDepth { Number = 7 }

      Optional. The max depth of the recursion check.

    • return: { Promise }

  • describe(msg, fn)

    Extend the msg of the test with a new test closure.

    • param: msg { Any }

      The msg object of the test.

    • param: fn { Function }

      (it) => Promise The new msg closure.

    • return: { Promise }

    • example:

      import junit from "junit";

var it = junit();
var { eq } = it;

it.describe("level 01", it => {
    it("test 01", () => eq(1, 1));

    it("test 02", () => eq(1, 1));

    it.describe("level 02", it => {
        it("test 01", () => eq(1, 1));

        it("test 02", () => eq(1, 1));
    });
});

it.run();

  • junit.reporter(opts)

    An example reporter for junit.

    • param: opts { Object }

      Defaults:

      {
    prompt: String, // The prompt prefix
    mode: "console" // "console", "browser" or "none"
}

    • return: { Function }

      () => Object.

    • example:

      var it = junit({ reporter: junit.reporter({ prompt: 'my-prompt > ' }) });

  • junit.Promise

    The promise class that junit uses: Yaku

    • type: { Object }

  • junit.yutils

    The promise helpers: Yaku Utils

    • type: { Object }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial