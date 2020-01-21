A simple promise based function for unit tests. I believe we shouldn't waste time on learning, debugging and waiting the unit test framework itself, that's why I created JUnit. It's just a curried function, everything inside is controllable, nothing will be fancy.
npm install junit then you can
var junit = require("junit").default or
import junit from "junit".
You can to use something like
browserify or
webpack,
or download the bundled
junit.js.
A real world example.
async-await
I don't want to use
async-await.
No problem. Just replace all the await expresses with standard promise ones is enough.
I cannot
require('junit').
For non-es6, use
require('junit').default.
IE6?
The core framework of JUnit will work. But the default reporter only supports IE8>=, you may have to install & config to another reporter to support old browsers.
Install junit globally:
npm i -g junit.
It will automatically take advantage of the
babel if
you have installed it globally.
For example, created a file
test/fib-test.js,
it should export a function, if the function is async it should return a promise, such as:
import sleep from "yaku/lib/sleep";
module.exports = async it => {
await sleep(3000);
it("fib 01", () => eq(1 + 1, 2));
it("fib 02", () => eq(1 + 2, 3));
it("fib 03", () => eq(2 + 3, 5));
};
Run the tests via
junit test/*.js.
For more documentation, run
junit -h.
To watch and auto-rerun test please use
noe:
noe -b junit -w 'test/*.js' -- 'test/*.js'
A simple promise based module for unit tests.
param:
opts { Object }
Defaults:
{
filter: (msg) => true
// Stop test when error occurred.
isBail: true,
isFailOnUnhandled: true,
// If any test failed, throw on final.
isThrowOnFinal: true,
// Fail a test after timeout.
timeout: 5000,
reporter: {
// You can even use jsdiff here to generate more fancy error info.
formatAssertErr: (actual, expected) => {},
logPass: (msg, span) => {},
logFail: (msg, err, span) => {},
logFinal: (total, tested, passed, failed) => {}
}
}
return: { Function }
(msg, fn) => Function The
msg can be anything.
The
fn's first param is a function
(after) =>, you can pass a after hook
to it.
example:
import junit from "junit";
var it = junit();
(async () => {
// Async tests.
it("test 1", () =>
// We use `it.eq` to assert on both simple type and complex object.
it.eq("ok", "ok")
);
it("test 2", async () => {
// No more callback hell while testing async functions.
await new junit.Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 1000));
return it.eq({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 });
});
// Run sync tests within the main async flow.
await it("test 3", (after) =>
after(() => {
// do some clean work after the test
});
it.eq("ok", "ok")
);
it.run();
})();
example:
Filter the tests, only the message starts with "test" will be tested.
import junit from "junit";
var it = junit({
filter: (msg) => msg.indexOf("test")
});
(async () => {
it("basic 1", () => it.eq(1, 1));
it("test 1", () => it.eq(1, 1));
it("test 2", () => it.eq(1, 1));
// Get the result of the test.
var { total, tested, passed, failed } = await it.run();
console.log(total, tested, passed, failed);
})();
Start the tests.
return: { Promise }
It will resolve
{ total, passed, failed }
A smart strict deep equality assertion helper function. If any of the arguments is promise, it will be auto-resolved before comparision.
param:
actual { Any }
param:
expected { Any }
param:
maxDepth { Number = 7 }
Optional. The max depth of the recursion check.
return: { Promise }
Extend the msg of the test with a new test closure.
param:
msg { Any }
The msg object of the test.
param:
fn { Function }
(it) => Promise The new msg closure.
return: { Promise }
example:
import junit from "junit";
var it = junit();
var { eq } = it;
it.describe("level 01", it => {
it("test 01", () => eq(1, 1));
it("test 02", () => eq(1, 1));
it.describe("level 02", it => {
it("test 01", () => eq(1, 1));
it("test 02", () => eq(1, 1));
});
});
it.run();
An example reporter for junit.
param:
opts { Object }
Defaults:
{
prompt: String, // The prompt prefix
mode: "console" // "console", "browser" or "none"
}
return: { Function }
() => Object.
example:
var it = junit({ reporter: junit.reporter({ prompt: 'my-prompt > ' }) });
The promise class that junit uses: Yaku
The promise helpers: Yaku Utils