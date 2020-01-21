JUnit

A simple promise based function for unit tests. I believe we shouldn't waste time on learning, debugging and waiting the unit test framework itself, that's why I created JUnit. It's just a curried function, everything inside is controllable, nothing will be fancy.

Install

npm install junit then you can var junit = require("junit").default or import junit from "junit" .

Browser

You can to use something like browserify or webpack , or download the bundled junit.js . A real world example.

Features

Supports both Node.js and old browsers

Should work well from ES3 to ES7

Make it super easy to concurrently test async functions, designed for async-await

Automatically garbage collect the unhandled error

Full customizable report style

Not a single global variable pollution

Only one dependency, light weight and behavior predictable

FAQ

I don't want to use async-await . No problem. Just replace all the await expresses with standard promise ones is enough.

I cannot require('junit') . For non-es6, use require('junit').default .

IE6? The core framework of JUnit will work. But the default reporter only supports IE8>=, you may have to install & config to another reporter to support old browsers.

CLI

Install junit globally: npm i -g junit . It will automatically take advantage of the babel if you have installed it globally.

For example, created a file test/fib-test.js , it should export a function, if the function is async it should return a promise, such as:

import sleep from "yaku/lib/sleep" ; module .exports = async it => { await sleep( 3000 ); it( "fib 01" , () => eq( 1 + 1 , 2 )); it( "fib 02" , () => eq( 1 + 2 , 3 )); it( "fib 03" , () => eq( 2 + 3 , 5 )); };

Run the tests via junit test/*.js .

For more documentation, run junit -h .

To watch and auto-rerun test please use noe :

noe -b junit -w 'test/*.js' -- 'test/*.js'

API