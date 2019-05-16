Streaming cross-platform unzip tool written in node.js. It is an improved version of Evan Oxfeld's node-unzip, which supports unzipping for files with a "STORE" compression (uncompressed files).

Unzip provides simple APIs similar to node-tar for parsing and extracting zip files. There are no added compiled dependencies - inflation is handled by node.js's built in zlib support. Unzip is also an example use case of node-pullstream.

Installation

$ npm install node-unzip-2

Quick Examples

Extract to a directory

fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/archive.zip' ).pipe(unzip.Extract({ path : 'output/path' }));

Extract emits the 'close' event once the zip's contents have been fully extracted to disk.

Parse zip file contents

Process each zip file entry or pipe entries to another stream.

Important: If you do not intend to consume an entry stream's raw data, call autodrain() to dispose of the entry's contents. Otherwise you risk running out of memory.

fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/archive.zip' ) .pipe(unzip.Parse()) .on( 'entry' , function ( entry ) { var fileName = entry.path; var type = entry.type; var size = entry.size; if (fileName === "this IS the file I'm looking for" ) { entry.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output/path' )); } else { entry.autodrain(); } });

Or pipe the output of unzip.Parse() to fstream

var readStream = fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/archive.zip' ); var writeStream = fstream.Writer( 'output/path' ); readStream .pipe(unzip.Parse()) .pipe(writeStream)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2013 Near Infinity Corporation

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.