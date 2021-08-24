Installation

NPM

npm install juijs-chart

Browser

< script src = "../dist/vendors.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/jui-chart.js" > </ script >

ES Modules

The difference with the existing method is that you need to add the module directly using the 'use' function.

import graph from 'juijs-chart' import BarBrush from 'juijs-chart/src/brush/bar.js' import ColumnBrush from 'juijs-chart/src/brush/column.js' import TitleWidget from 'juijs-chart/src/widget/title.js' graph.use(BarBrush, ColumnBrush, TitleWidget);

Usage

< div id = "chart" > </ div >

The UI component creation code is the same as the existing one.