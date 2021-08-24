openbase logo
juijs-chart

by juijs
2.6.12 (see all)

SVG-based JUI chart that can be used in the browser and Node.js. Support many types of charts. (Dashboard, Map, Topology, Full 3D, Realtime)

Readme

Installation

NPM

npm install juijs-chart

Browser

<script src="../dist/vendors.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/jui-chart.js"></script>

ES Modules

The difference with the existing method is that you need to add the module directly using the 'use' function.

import graph from 'juijs-chart'
import BarBrush from 'juijs-chart/src/brush/bar.js'
import ColumnBrush from 'juijs-chart/src/brush/column.js'
import TitleWidget from 'juijs-chart/src/widget/title.js'

graph.use(BarBrush, ColumnBrush, TitleWidget);

Usage

<div id="chart"></div>

The UI component creation code is the same as the existing one.

graph.ready([ "chart.builder" ], function(builder) {
    var obj = builder("#chart", {
        width: 600,
        height : 600,
        theme : "classic",
        axis : {
            x : {
                type : "block",
                domain : "quarter",
                line : true
            },
            y : {
                type : "range",
                domain : function(d) { return [d.sales, d.profit ]; },
                step : 3,
                line : true,
                orient : "right"
            },
            data : [
                { quarter : "1Q", sales : 1, profit : 3 },
                { quarter : "2Q", sales : 3, profit : 2 },
                { quarter : "3Q", sales : 10, profit : 1 },
                { quarter : "4Q", sales : 0.49, profit : 4}
            ]
        },
        brush : [{
            type : "column",
            target : [ "sales", "profit" ]
        }],
        widget : [{
            type: "title",
            text: "hihi"
        }]
    });
});

